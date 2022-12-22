ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, NY

Kevin Durant is frustrated because he’s getting so many technical fouls this season -"I am not even using foul language"

By Owen Crisafulli
BasketballNetwork.net
BasketballNetwork.net
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3z7dF9_0jrrHwsf00

Durant believes that he isn't getting technical fouls for good reasons, and says that simple dialogues with referees are resulting in technical fouls for him

Kevin Durant

© Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

View the original article to see embedded media.

The Brooklyn Nets have overcome a drama-filled start to the 2022-23 season to reestablish themselves as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. They have won nine of their last ten games, and are on a seven-game win streak as well, which has helped them shoot back up the standings into fourth place, where they currently only sit 2.5 games behind the Milwaukee Bucks for the top spot in the conference.

KD opens up on his surprisingly high technical foul count

At the center of the Nets' strong turnaround, this season has been Kevin Durant. Durant is playing some of the best basketball of his career right now (30.1 PPG, 6.6 RPG, 5.2 APG, 56.4 FG%) showing that reports of his demise after he struggled mightily in the playoffs against the Boston Celtics were greatly exaggerated. Without Durant, the Nets would be in a lot of trouble right now.

While Durant is playing at an incredibly high level right now, there is one area of his game that has left a lot of people scratching their heads. That involves the number of technical fouls that Durant has picked up this season, as he has already been t’d up 11 times this season, which easily leads the league. Many fans are confused by this development, which prompted Durant to offer an explanation as to why he believes he keeps picking up technical fouls.

Could Durant’s technical foul troubles become an issue for the Nets?

The NBA’s officiating has come under fire quite often this season, but their decision to continually hand out technical fouls to Durant is quite confusing, especially if what he says here is true. Players are allowed to petition for or complain about foul calls to the refs, so long as they don’t go overboard with it. Of course, it’s worth noting that Durant is seeing this through his own eyes, but if this is true, it certainly doesn’t warrant a technical foul.

While it may seem to be a bit inconsequential, Durant’s high technical foul count now bears watching because he is within striking distance of the 16 technical foul threshold that would result in a one-game suspension.

Maybe Durant calling out the number of techs he’s getting will cause the league to ease up on these calls, but it’s clear that Durant’s technical foul troubles could end up becoming an issue for the Nets if he ends up being suspended for a game, and it will be interesting to see if continues to get t’d up at a high rate throughout the remainder of the season.

Comments / 3

Related
OK! Magazine

Shaquille O'Neal Slams Larsa Pippen's Romance With Michael Jordan's Son: 'It Just Looks Really Bad'

NBA icon Shaquille O’Neal didn’t mince words while discussing the controversial relationship between Larsa Pippen, the ex-wife of former Chicago Bulls star Scottie Pippen, and Marcus Jordan, the son of fellow Chicago basketball legend Michael Jordan.Last week, the Miami Heat alum stopped by “The Big Podcast” where he questioned the optics of the unlikely fling between the 48-year-old reality TV staple and the 31-year-old former collegiate basketball star. “It just looks bad,” Shaq told hosts Nischelle Turner and Spice Adams when asked about Larsa and Marcus’ budding romance. “I like to mind my business, but it just looks really bad.”...
New York Post

Nia Long: ‘Heart jumped out of my body’ after alleged Ime Udoka affair went public

Nia Long can vividly remember the moment that sent shockwaves through the sports world in September, when her longtime partner, Celtics coach Ime Udoka, was suspended by the organization over an alleged affair. “I literally felt like my heart had jumped out of my body,” Long recounted of the media onslaught in a new interview published Thursday by The Hollywood Reporter. Udoka, who helped lead the Celtics to an NBA Finals appearance in June, was barred from the team for a year after reportedly engaging in an improper and consensual relationship with a female member of the team staff, violating the franchise’s...
E! News

Nia Long and Ime Udoka Break Up After 13 Years

Watch: Nia Long Calls Ime Udoka's Cheating Scandal "Devastating" for Their Son. Nia Long has entered her single era. The Best Man star and basketball coach Ime Udoka have broken up after 13 years together. The news comes two months after Ime, the head coach of the Boston Celtics was suspended from the organization for the remainder of the basketball season back in September after allegedly having a relationship with a female Celtics employee.
Bustle

Larsa Pippen Is Reportedly Dating The Son Of A Legendary NBA Player

On The Real Housewives of Miami Season 5, Kim Kardashian’s former friend Larsa Pippen has a new house, a new attitude — and possibly, a new man. Peacock’s RHOM reboot, which brought the show back after an eight-year hiatus, saw the 48-year-old OG Housewife return to Miami for the first time since the series’ first season in the wake of her split from NBA player Scottie Pippen after 20 years of marriage. Now, fans are wondering who Larsa is dating, zoning in on one potential love interest.
NEW YORK STATE
The Commercial Appeal

Memphis Grizzlies silenced by Golden State Warriors without Stephen Curry on Christmas Day

SAN FRANCISCO ― The Memphis Grizzlies were served a slice of humble pie for dessert on Christmas Day. Memphis has been one of the top NBA teams this season, and a matchup against the Golden State Warriors is what the Grizzlies ordered. Star point guard Ja Morant talked this week about how the Grizzlies are "fine" in the Western Conference, and guard Desmond Bane backed up his comment.
MEMPHIS, TN
earnthenecklace.com

Meet Kendra Randle, New York Knicks Star Julius Randle’s Wife

Julius Randle is leading the New York Knicks to victory only a few weeks after his son was crying over the team’s loss to the Indiana Pacers in October. His family has been a constant presence during his NBA career and draws a fair amount of attention. Especially Julius Randle’s wife, Kendra Randle. She has become a popular sensation on Instagram for balancing parenthood with the busy NBA WAG life and her own business while serving style! We delve more into her background in this Kendra Randle wiki.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
BasketballNetwork.net

BasketballNetwork.net

New York, NY
6K+
Followers
877
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Basketball Network covers the NBA past, present, and future. From Xs and Os to untold off-court stories, insights and breaking news.

 https://www.basketballnetwork.net/

Comments / 0

Community Policy