Kevin Durant is frustrated because he’s getting so many technical fouls this season -"I am not even using foul language"

The Brooklyn Nets have overcome a drama-filled start to the 2022-23 season to reestablish themselves as one of the top teams in the Eastern Conference. They have won nine of their last ten games, and are on a seven-game win streak as well, which has helped them shoot back up the standings into fourth place, where they currently only sit 2.5 games behind the Milwaukee Bucks for the top spot in the conference.

KD opens up on his surprisingly high technical foul count

At the center of the Nets' strong turnaround, this season has been Kevin Durant. Durant is playing some of the best basketball of his career right now (30.1 PPG, 6.6 RPG, 5.2 APG, 56.4 FG%) showing that reports of his demise after he struggled mightily in the playoffs against the Boston Celtics were greatly exaggerated. Without Durant, the Nets would be in a lot of trouble right now.

While Durant is playing at an incredibly high level right now, there is one area of his game that has left a lot of people scratching their heads. That involves the number of technical fouls that Durant has picked up this season, as he has already been t’d up 11 times this season, which easily leads the league. Many fans are confused by this development, which prompted Durant to offer an explanation as to why he believes he keeps picking up technical fouls.

Could Durant’s technical foul troubles become an issue for the Nets?

The NBA’s officiating has come under fire quite often this season, but their decision to continually hand out technical fouls to Durant is quite confusing, especially if what he says here is true. Players are allowed to petition for or complain about foul calls to the refs, so long as they don’t go overboard with it. Of course, it’s worth noting that Durant is seeing this through his own eyes, but if this is true, it certainly doesn’t warrant a technical foul.

While it may seem to be a bit inconsequential, Durant’s high technical foul count now bears watching because he is within striking distance of the 16 technical foul threshold that would result in a one-game suspension.

Maybe Durant calling out the number of techs he’s getting will cause the league to ease up on these calls, but it’s clear that Durant’s technical foul troubles could end up becoming an issue for the Nets if he ends up being suspended for a game, and it will be interesting to see if continues to get t’d up at a high rate throughout the remainder of the season.