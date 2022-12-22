Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Old-Fashioned Massachusetts Bakery Serves Some of the Biggest Donuts in the CountryTravel MavenWest Springfield, MA
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From SpringfieldTed RiversSpringfield, MA
Dunkin' Donuts Store: Mold Growing on Ice Machine, Dirt, Debris, Dirty Items Used to Prepare FoodTy D.Glastonbury, CT
Drug Runners Hid Cocaine Inside FurnitureBronxVoiceYonkers, NY
Firefighters Contain House Fire to Basement in BrooklynQuiet Corner AlertsBrooklyn, CT
Related
Golf.com
The 20 best golf courses in Massachusetts (2022/2023)
As part of GOLF’s course rating process for 2022-23, our fleet of 100-plus expert panelists identified the best golf courses in Massachusetts. Browse the links below to check out all of our course rankings, or scroll down to see the best courses in Massachusetts. GOLF’s other course rankings: Top...
ctnewsjunkie.com
Gasoline Drops Another 10 Cents Per Gallon In Connecticut
Gas prices dropped 10 cents per gallon in Connecticut this past week and have declined for the sixth consecutive week on average in the U.S. despite high demand as Americans fill up their tanks for holiday travel plans. The 10-cent drop in Connecticut followed an 18-cent drop the previous week....
WTNH.com
This Week in Connecticut: How Otis Elevator changed the world with its invention
(WTNH) – One of our favorite stories of the year was a visit to Otis Elevator. It’s another longtime Connecticut company that changed the world with its invention. We’re taking a look back at that story. Watch the video above for the full segment.
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From Rhode Island
Rhode Island might not be Hollywood, but it has produced its fair share of celebrities. From actors and actresses to singers and athletes, there are plenty of famous people who hail from Rhode Island.
More People Are Moving Out of Connecticut Than Almost Every Other State
On the heels of the COVID-19 pandemic, Americans are on the move. Jobs that once required employees to go to a workplace, shifted to a mobile model and now many employees, can work from their home laptop. Others, saw the health crisis as a reason to escape urban life, in favor of the country. With so much shifting taking place, it's tough to keep up, and the future seems unclear. One thing that is clear, is people are running, screaming from the Tri-State area (NY, NJ, CT).
Arctic blast leaves travelers stranded at Bradley International Airport
WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WTNH) — The holiday season is ending on a chaotic note for travelers left stranded at airports by a chain of storms across the nation. Mike Bouvier and his wife came to Connecticut from Oklahoma to experience a white Christmas. But now, instead of flying out of Bradley International Airport, he plans […]
Veteran Conn. firefighter Matthias Wirth dies the day after Christmas
Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont ordered flags to be flown at half-staff Monday following the early morning death of a veteran firefighter. Matthias Wirth, a 22-year veteran of the North Haven Fire Department, was pronounced dead at Yale New Haven Hospital, after he was found unconscious and unresponsive outside a two-alarm house fire, according to the New Haven Register.
Passengers hope to escape storm ahead of holiday weekend
WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. — The hours leading up to Thursday night were a prime time window to get away from the winter storm bringing rain and wind to Connecticut; the state's major travel hubs were busy. “On top of the stress from the holiday season itself, now you’ve got...
One New England State Has Best Roads in U.S., But Another Has Some of the Worst
A trope throughout New England is to beware of the dreaded Massachusetts driver. For example, my Dad could’ve been driving a rover on Mars, get cut off by Martians, and would’ve said, “Psh – Massachusetts drivers!”. But it turns out Massachusetts drivers have a good excuse...
Storm Knocks Out Power To Over 100,000 In Connecticut: Here Are Communities With Most Outages
A powerful storm packed with damaging winds has knocked out power to more than 100,000 across Connecticut. As of around 7:45 a.m. Friday, Dec. 23, Eversource is reporting 97,652, with United Illuminating reporting another 3,447. Among the communities with the most outages:. Danbury: 4,729. Simsbury: 4,626. Newtown: 3,042. East Haddam:...
Top 2022 weather stories for Connecticut
CONNECTICUT, USA — While 2022 didn't bring tropical system after tropical system like 2021, it was still a rollercoaster of a year regarding the weather in Connecticut. The year started with a winter nightmare. On Jan. 5, a flash freeze left drivers either sliding or stranded. As the rain...
Connecticut to increase home heating assistance by $430 per household
HARTFORD, Conn. — Connecticut residents who heat their homes with deliverable fuels will be able to receive an additional $430 this winter season from the state’s energy assistance program, the governor announced Friday. Gov. Ned Lamont said the funds through the Connecticut Energy Assistance Program (CEAP) received a...
Connecticut cracking down on gas stations for high fuel prices
LITCHFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — A nearly nine-month investigation has resulted in fines and more for one Litchfield gas station. The attorney general is cracking down on owners around Connecticut that didn’t lower prices on fuel during the state’s gas tax holiday. Attorney General William Tong took swift action against a Litchfield Quick Mart gas station […]
Former State Rep. Noreen Kokoruda dies
CONNECTICUT, USA — Former State Rep. Noreen Kokoruda, who served her Madison district for ten years in the Connecticut General Assembly, has passed away. Her son Shane Kokoruda confirmed the news of her death with a post on Facebook saying,. "The world lost a great one yesterday. My mom...
ABC6.com
Rhode Island Energy facing thousands without power
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The holiday storm reached New England Friday and has already left many without power. According to Rhode Island Energy, thousands of customers around the state faced power outages as a result of the intense weather. RIE said they have prepared for the event of statewide...
Eversource and out-of-state utility crews assist with power outages throughout state
MANCHESTER, Conn. — Thousands of homes across Connecticut are still without power as of Friday night into Saturday, all while temperatures dropped to the teens. Manchester was one of the towns hit hard by the storm. Not a sight of light was spotted in some neighborhoods but for the lucky ones, generators kept their homes running.
AGs call for stronger protection against airline abuses
HARTFORD, Conn — Attorneys general from more than 30 states and territories are calling on airlines to relax restrictions when it comes to flight cancellations or re-bookings. Connecticut Attorney General William Tong and attorney generals from Arizona, Colorado, Iowa, and New York are leading a bipartisan coalition urging the...
PhillyBite
5 Best Hot Dogs Spots in Rhode Island
Rhode Island - Some of the best hot dogs in Rhode Island are made by local restaurants. Here are a few of our favorites: Olneyville New York System in Providence, Spike's Junk Yard Dogs in Warwick, Wein-O-Rama in Cranston, and Ben's Chili Dogs in Newport. These hot dogs are all made with natural casing frankfurter, typically made from pork or veal, and served in a steamed bun. The best Rhode Island hot dogs are served with mustard, chopped onion, and secret meat sauce.
darientimes.com
Access to grocery stores can be a challenge in CT, even in affluent areas
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. There are pockets throughout the state where residents struggle to find a grocery store nearby, a challenge that can be compounded in areas with higher poverty rates where residents might not have access to a car or public transportation to get to one.
Alex Jones' motion to set aside Sandy Hook verdict denied
HARTFORD, Conn. — A Connecticut judge on Thursday denied Infowars host Alex Jones' motion seeking a new trial and the overturning of a jury verdict requiring him to pay hundreds of millions of dollars to families of victims of the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre. The ruling found the...
FOX 61
Hartford, CT
22K+
Followers
12K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT
Hartford local newshttps://www.fox61.com/
Comments / 0