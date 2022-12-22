ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Storrs, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Golf.com

The 20 best golf courses in Massachusetts (2022/2023)

As part of GOLF’s course rating process for 2022-23, our fleet of 100-plus expert panelists identified the best golf courses in Massachusetts. Browse the links below to check out all of our course rankings, or scroll down to see the best courses in Massachusetts. GOLF’s other course rankings: Top...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
ctnewsjunkie.com

Gasoline Drops Another 10 Cents Per Gallon In Connecticut

Gas prices dropped 10 cents per gallon in Connecticut this past week and have declined for the sixth consecutive week on average in the U.S. despite high demand as Americans fill up their tanks for holiday travel plans. The 10-cent drop in Connecticut followed an 18-cent drop the previous week....
CONNECTICUT STATE
i95 ROCK

More People Are Moving Out of Connecticut Than Almost Every Other State

On the heels of the COVID-19 pandemic, Americans are on the move. Jobs that once required employees to go to a workplace, shifted to a mobile model and now many employees, can work from their home laptop. Others, saw the health crisis as a reason to escape urban life, in favor of the country. With so much shifting taking place, it's tough to keep up, and the future seems unclear. One thing that is clear, is people are running, screaming from the Tri-State area (NY, NJ, CT).
CONNECTICUT STATE
MassLive.com

Veteran Conn. firefighter Matthias Wirth dies the day after Christmas

Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont ordered flags to be flown at half-staff Monday following the early morning death of a veteran firefighter. Matthias Wirth, a 22-year veteran of the North Haven Fire Department, was pronounced dead at Yale New Haven Hospital, after he was found unconscious and unresponsive outside a two-alarm house fire, according to the New Haven Register.
NORTH HAVEN, CT
FOX 61

Top 2022 weather stories for Connecticut

CONNECTICUT, USA — While 2022 didn't bring tropical system after tropical system like 2021, it was still a rollercoaster of a year regarding the weather in Connecticut. The year started with a winter nightmare. On Jan. 5, a flash freeze left drivers either sliding or stranded. As the rain...
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Connecticut cracking down on gas stations for high fuel prices

LITCHFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — A nearly nine-month investigation has resulted in fines and more for one Litchfield gas station. The attorney general is cracking down on owners around Connecticut that didn’t lower prices on fuel during the state’s gas tax holiday. Attorney General William Tong took swift action against a Litchfield Quick Mart gas station […]
LITCHFIELD, CT
FOX 61

Former State Rep. Noreen Kokoruda dies

CONNECTICUT, USA — Former State Rep. Noreen Kokoruda, who served her Madison district for ten years in the Connecticut General Assembly, has passed away. Her son Shane Kokoruda confirmed the news of her death with a post on Facebook saying,. "The world lost a great one yesterday. My mom...
MADISON, CT
ABC6.com

Rhode Island Energy facing thousands without power

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — The holiday storm reached New England Friday and has already left many without power. According to Rhode Island Energy, thousands of customers around the state faced power outages as a result of the intense weather. RIE said they have prepared for the event of statewide...
RHODE ISLAND STATE
FOX 61

AGs call for stronger protection against airline abuses

HARTFORD, Conn — Attorneys general from more than 30 states and territories are calling on airlines to relax restrictions when it comes to flight cancellations or re-bookings. Connecticut Attorney General William Tong and attorney generals from Arizona, Colorado, Iowa, and New York are leading a bipartisan coalition urging the...
CONNECTICUT STATE
PhillyBite

5 Best Hot Dogs Spots in Rhode Island

Rhode Island - Some of the best hot dogs in Rhode Island are made by local restaurants. Here are a few of our favorites: Olneyville New York System in Providence, Spike's Junk Yard Dogs in Warwick, Wein-O-Rama in Cranston, and Ben's Chili Dogs in Newport. These hot dogs are all made with natural casing frankfurter, typically made from pork or veal, and served in a steamed bun. The best Rhode Island hot dogs are served with mustard, chopped onion, and secret meat sauce.
PROVIDENCE, RI
FOX 61

Alex Jones' motion to set aside Sandy Hook verdict denied

HARTFORD, Conn. — A Connecticut judge on Thursday denied Infowars host Alex Jones' motion seeking a new trial and the overturning of a jury verdict requiring him to pay hundreds of millions of dollars to families of victims of the Sandy Hook Elementary School massacre. The ruling found the...
CONNECTICUT STATE
FOX 61

FOX 61

Hartford, CT
22K+
Followers
12K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Hartford local news

 https://www.fox61.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy