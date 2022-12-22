ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lady Lake, FL

WCJB

A man is behind bars after a brawl with a police officer on Christmas

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - An Ocala man was arrested after getting in a Christmas wrestling match with a police officer. According to Gainesville police officers 44-year-old Brad Ringuette was accused of drinking too much and not leaving a friend’s house. When officers arrived, Ringuette was sleeping under a table.
OCALA, FL
WESH

Police: 1 hurt in Orange County shooting

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orlando police are investigating a shooting. It happened Monday around 1:21 a.m. in the area of Sanoma Village, according to police. One boy was found with gunshot wounds. His condition is not known. This is a developing story.
ORLANDO, FL
villages-news.com

Report says DUI suspect caused $150,000 in damage to railroad tracks

An arrest report indicates a drunk driving suspect from The Villages caused $150,000 in damage to railroad tracks when she left her car to be hit by a locomotive. Ievgeniia Pinchuk, 21, who lives at 1603 Cherry Hill Road on the Historic Side of The Villages, pleaded not guilty last week in Sumter County Court to two counts of driving under the influence. She remains free on bond.
THE VILLAGES, FL
villages-news.com

Village of Alhambra man jailed after skipping court date in attack on girlfriend

A Village of Alhambra man has been jailed after skipping a court date in a case in which he has been accused of attacking his girlfriend. Gary Thomas Wilcock, 61, was booked last week at the Lake County Jail without bond on a warrant charging him with failure to appear. The warrant was issued this past October after he missed a court date in Lake County.
LAKE COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Naughty woman from The Villages lands behind bars for Christmas

A Village of Silver Lake woman with a history of arrests found herself behind bars on Christmas. Destinee Rose Keen, 30, who lives at 739 Royal Palm Ave., was arrested in the wee hours Friday morning by Lady Lake police on a charge of driving while license suspended. She was found to be in possession of fentanyl and marijuana.
LADY LAKE, FL
villages-news.com

New York snowbird to lose license after golf cart DUI at Brownwood

A New York snowbird will lose her driver’s license after a drunk driving arrest in a golf cart at Brownwood. Diane Tomkin, 62, of Port Jefferson, N.Y., will lose her license for six months, has been placed on probation for one year and ordered to perform 50 hours of community service after pleading no contest last week in Sumter County Court to a charge of driving under the influence.
PORT JEFFERSON, NY
YAHOO!

Ocala courts: Two men facing separate charges sentenced by judges

Two men who recently pleaded guilty to criminal charges were sentenced recently in Ocala. Ocala courts:Man withdraws plea in sex case; another has bail reduced on weapons charge. Bail denied:Man out on bail in pending murder case arrested on federal gun charges. Bear abuse:Final two people sentenced in bear torture...
OCALA, FL
fox35orlando.com

Person killed in fiery crash Christmas morning in Orange County: troopers

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - One person was killed in a fiery crash on Christmas morning in Orange County, the Florida Highway Patrol said. Shortly after 12:30 a.m., troopers said a 2011 Chevrolet Impala was being driven northbound on State Road 429, south of Ocoee Apopka Road, when for an unknown reason, it drove off the road into a closed and coned-off construction site.
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
villages-news.com

Friends and family mourn driver killed in crash in The Villages

Friends and family are mourning the death of a 27-year-old man killed in a crash this past week in The Villages. Augustin Winston Samuel Jr. of Wildwood suffered fatal injuries Dec. 19 at the scene of a crash at County Road 466 and Buena Vista Boulevard. A 22-year-old female passenger in his car died three days later.
THE VILLAGES, FL
WESH

Officials: Woman dead after Volusia County house fire

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Investigators in Volusia County are trying to determine what caused a deadly house fire in Deltona. An older woman lived alone at the house, and firefighters say the flames were more intense and harder to fight because of all the stuff that packed the home.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL

