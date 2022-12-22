Read full article on original website
Incident report details bizarre behavior leading to arrest of Haleigh Cummings' father
POMONA PARK, Fla. — The father of a 5-year-old Putnam County girl who went missing in 2009 was arrested on Christmas Day. Ronald Cummings, 39, was booked on several charges unrelated to the child's disappearance including drug possession, assaulting an officer and resisting arrest. A Putnam County Sheriff's Office...
Florida Woman Charged In Missing Child Alert Case Of 13-Year-Old Boy
A 40-year-old Florida woman has been arrested and charged with tampering with evidence, interference with child custody, and multiple felony drug offenses in the case of a missing 13-year-old boy. In the early morning hours of December 23, 2022, the Gainesville Police Department responded to
villages-news.com
Financial adviser in The Villages enters plea in alleged attack at restaurant
A prominent financial adviser has entered a plea in a case in which he is accused of attacking a waitress at the Wolfgang Puck restaurant in The Villages. Arthur Eugene “Skip” West, 71, pleaded not guilty last week in Sumter County Court to charges of false imprisonment and battery. He remains free on $6,000 bond.
WCJB
A man is behind bars after a brawl with a police officer on Christmas
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - An Ocala man was arrested after getting in a Christmas wrestling match with a police officer. According to Gainesville police officers 44-year-old Brad Ringuette was accused of drinking too much and not leaving a friend’s house. When officers arrived, Ringuette was sleeping under a table.
WESH
Police: 1 hurt in Orange County shooting
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orlando police are investigating a shooting. It happened Monday around 1:21 a.m. in the area of Sanoma Village, according to police. One boy was found with gunshot wounds. His condition is not known. This is a developing story.
villages-news.com
Report says DUI suspect caused $150,000 in damage to railroad tracks
An arrest report indicates a drunk driving suspect from The Villages caused $150,000 in damage to railroad tracks when she left her car to be hit by a locomotive. Ievgeniia Pinchuk, 21, who lives at 1603 Cherry Hill Road on the Historic Side of The Villages, pleaded not guilty last week in Sumter County Court to two counts of driving under the influence. She remains free on bond.
Deputies release video of motorcyclists racing, driving recklessly through Orlando streets
ORLANDO, Fla. — Orange County deputies said they caught two street racers in the act and took them into custody. The sheriff’s office released several videos of the incidents leading up to the arrests. Deputies said the video shows two motorcyclists racing and driving recklessly through Orlando streets.
Man from Apopka arrested for stealing Christmas presents from home
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Apopka police have arrested a man for allegedly stealing Christmas presents from a house. Officers said they got a call about a burglary from Emerson Park. They said multiple items, including Christmas presents, were taken. Dekevious Burton, 30, was found and charged with burglary of...
villages-news.com
Village of Alhambra man jailed after skipping court date in attack on girlfriend
A Village of Alhambra man has been jailed after skipping a court date in a case in which he has been accused of attacking his girlfriend. Gary Thomas Wilcock, 61, was booked last week at the Lake County Jail without bond on a warrant charging him with failure to appear. The warrant was issued this past October after he missed a court date in Lake County.
villages-news.com
Naughty woman from The Villages lands behind bars for Christmas
A Village of Silver Lake woman with a history of arrests found herself behind bars on Christmas. Destinee Rose Keen, 30, who lives at 739 Royal Palm Ave., was arrested in the wee hours Friday morning by Lady Lake police on a charge of driving while license suspended. She was found to be in possession of fentanyl and marijuana.
Elderly woman found dead after Christmas night house fire in Deltona
DELTONA, Fla. — Deputies in Volusia County are investigating after an elderly woman was found dead after a house fire. The fire occurred Christmas night at a home on Gregory Drive in Deltona. Firefighters were called out to the home around 9 p.m. Sunday for reports of a fire.
villages-news.com
New York snowbird to lose license after golf cart DUI at Brownwood
A New York snowbird will lose her driver’s license after a drunk driving arrest in a golf cart at Brownwood. Diane Tomkin, 62, of Port Jefferson, N.Y., will lose her license for six months, has been placed on probation for one year and ordered to perform 50 hours of community service after pleading no contest last week in Sumter County Court to a charge of driving under the influence.
fox35orlando.com
Florida man killed after crashing into traffic sign, pole in Osceola County: troopers
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - A 20-year-old Kissimmee man is dead after his car crashed into a traffic sign and a utility pole in Osceola County early Monday. The Florida Highway Patrol said the single-car crash happened shortly before 7 a.m. on Osceola Parkway, east of Interstate 4. Troopers said the...
YAHOO!
Ocala courts: Two men facing separate charges sentenced by judges
Two men who recently pleaded guilty to criminal charges were sentenced recently in Ocala. Ocala courts:Man withdraws plea in sex case; another has bail reduced on weapons charge. Bail denied:Man out on bail in pending murder case arrested on federal gun charges. Bear abuse:Final two people sentenced in bear torture...
villages-news.com
Temple Shalom distributes Christmas treats to local fire and police stations
For the fourth year, the Temple Shalom Social Action Committee distributed homemade cookies and cakes on Christmas Day to all nine of the fire and police stations in The Villages in addition to Station 10 Marion County, Cornerstone Hospice and The Villages Emergency Department. The Temple members baked all the...
villages-news.com
Woman jailed after failing to show up in court after arrest at McDonald’s
A woman was jailed after failing to show up in court after an arrest at a local McDonald’s restaurant. Susan Lee Fredericks, 52, of Lady Lake, was booked Thursday morning at the Sumter County Detention Center on warrant charging her with failure to appear. She had been due in...
fox35orlando.com
Person killed in fiery crash Christmas morning in Orange County: troopers
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - One person was killed in a fiery crash on Christmas morning in Orange County, the Florida Highway Patrol said. Shortly after 12:30 a.m., troopers said a 2011 Chevrolet Impala was being driven northbound on State Road 429, south of Ocoee Apopka Road, when for an unknown reason, it drove off the road into a closed and coned-off construction site.
villages-news.com
Friends and family mourn driver killed in crash in The Villages
Friends and family are mourning the death of a 27-year-old man killed in a crash this past week in The Villages. Augustin Winston Samuel Jr. of Wildwood suffered fatal injuries Dec. 19 at the scene of a crash at County Road 466 and Buena Vista Boulevard. A 22-year-old female passenger in his car died three days later.
One person killed, 2 others in serious condition following deadly Orange County crash, troopers say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash that happened early Saturday morning in Orange County. The crash happened on South Goldenrod Road near the intersection of Fort Jefferson Road at around 12:45 a.m. Troopers said a Nissan Altima was traveling southbound on South...
WESH
Officials: Woman dead after Volusia County house fire
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Investigators in Volusia County are trying to determine what caused a deadly house fire in Deltona. An older woman lived alone at the house, and firefighters say the flames were more intense and harder to fight because of all the stuff that packed the home.
