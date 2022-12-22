An arrest report indicates a drunk driving suspect from The Villages caused $150,000 in damage to railroad tracks when she left her car to be hit by a locomotive. Ievgeniia Pinchuk, 21, who lives at 1603 Cherry Hill Road on the Historic Side of The Villages, pleaded not guilty last week in Sumter County Court to two counts of driving under the influence. She remains free on bond.

THE VILLAGES, FL ・ 11 HOURS AGO