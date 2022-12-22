Transfer cornerback Tony Grimes chooses Texas AM

Former North Carolina cornerback Tony Grimes, one of the top cornerbacks available in the NCAA transfer portal, announced his commitment to Texas A&M on Thursday.

“College Station, Lets do it,” Grimes wrote on social media above a video revealing his commitment to the Aggies.

Grimes, a 6-foot, 195-pound corner from Virginia Beach, was a five-star recruit and the No. 1 cornerback recruit in the Class of 2021, per the 247Sports composite rankings, before he reclassified to 2020.

He has two years of eligibility remaining.

He made four starts as a true freshman in 2020 before becoming a full-time starter in 2021. In 32 games over three seasons in Chapel Hill, Grimes has tallied 19 pass breakups and 97 tackles with one interception and one sack.

Texas A&M had four cornerbacks enter the portal, including a pair of highly-touted members of its 2022 freshman class, Denver Harris and Smoke Bouie. Harris and some teammates received a suspension for the Aggies’ last seven games over a locker room incident.

–Field Level Media

