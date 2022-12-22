ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Rutherford Source

WEATHER On Behalf of the NWS..We apologize

Well apparently no one, including the NWS saw this coming until it was too late. URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Nashville TN 554 AM CST Mon Dec 26 2022 TNZ005>009-023>029-056-057-059-062-261800- /O.NEW.KOHX.WW.Y.0011.221226T1154Z-221226T1800Z/ Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Houston-Humphreys- Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Perry-Hickman- Williamson-Rutherford- Including the cities of Dover, Clarksville, Springfield, Hendersonville, Gallatin, Goodlettsville, Lafayette, Erin, Tennessee Ridge, Waverly, New Johnsonville, McEwen, Dickson, Ashland City, Kingston Springs, Nashville, Lebanon, Mount Juliet, Hartsville, Linden, Lobelville, Centerville, Franklin, Brentwood, Murfreesboro, Smyrna, and La Vergne 554 AM CST Mon Dec 26 2022 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. * WHERE...Portions of Middle Tennessee. * WHEN...Until noon CST today. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Below freezing temperatures will allow snowfall to quickly accumulate on roadways. Though snowfall amounts are still expected to be around an inch or less, travel impacts are expected within the advisory area. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
NASHVILLE, TN
Rutherford Source

WEATHER Winter Storm Elliott -UPDATE

We will continue to update as Winter Storm Elliott approaches throughout the day. Here is what we know now:. Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service Nashville TN 219 AM CST Thu Dec 22 2022 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-230830- Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Jackson- Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-Maury- Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford-Coffee- Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- 219 AM CST Thu Dec 22 2022 This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for Middle Tennessee. .DAY ONE...Today and tonight. A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect for central and northern Middle Tennessee this evening and tonight. Light rain will develop across Middle Tennessee today, with the rain rapidly changing to light snow late this afternoon and evening before ending. Snow accumulations ranging from a dusting in southern Middle Tennessee up to 2 inches near the Kentucky border are possible. Any snow accumulation or leftover rain water on area roadways will quickly freeze into ice Thursday night as temperatures drop, causing hazardous travel conditions overnight and Friday. A Wind Chill Warning also remains in effect for all of Middle Tennessee from late this evening through midday Friday. Gusty winds up to 40 mph will cause wind chills to drop as low as 25 degrees below zero at times. Such cold wind chills could rapidly cause hypothermia, as well as cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. Outdoor pets and other animals should be brought indoors or given extra protection and shelter to survive these cold wind chills. Dangerously cold temperatures are also expected across Middle Tennessee tonight, with temperatures rapidly falling from the 50s to near zero. Such a rapid temperature drop combined with gusty winds up to 40 mph could cause exposed or unprotected pipes to rupture, as well as result in isolated power outages. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Friday through Wednesday. Dangerously cold temperatures will continue across Middle Tennessee through early Monday, with lows in the single digits and highs only in the 10s and 20s. Temperatures are expected to remain below freezing for up to 85 hours, which could cause exposed or unprotected pipes to rupture, as well as result in isolated power outages.
TENNESSEE STATE
Rutherford Source

WEATHER Winter Storm Elliott Quickly Approaches Tennessee

We will continue to update as Winter Storm Elliott approaches throughout the day. Here is what we know now:. URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Nashville TN 242 PM CST Wed Dec 21 2022 TNZ005>011-023>034-059-062>066-078-080-220900- /O.NEW.KOHX.WW.Y.0010.221223T0000Z-221223T1200Z/ /O.EXT.KOHX.WC.W.0001.221223T0400Z-221223T1800Z/ Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith- Jackson-Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Williamson-Rutherford-Cannon- De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Warren-Van Buren- Including the cities of Dover, Clarksville, Springfield, Hendersonville, Gallatin, Goodlettsville, Lafayette, Celina, Byrdstown, Erin, Tennessee Ridge, Waverly, New Johnsonville, McEwen, Dickson, Ashland City, Kingston Springs, Nashville, Lebanon, Mount Juliet, Hartsville, Carthage, South Carthage, Gordonsville, Gainesboro, Cookeville, Livingston, Jamestown, Allardt, Franklin, Brentwood, Murfreesboro, Smyrna, La Vergne, Woodbury, Smithville, Sparta, Crossville, McMinnville, and Spencer 242 PM CST Wed Dec 21 2022 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THURSDAY TO 6 AM CST FRIDAY... ...WIND CHILL WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THURSDAY TO NOON CST FRIDAY... * WHAT...For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 15 below to 25 below zero. For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow expected. Total snow accumulations of one half to two inches...with local amounts of 3 inches along the northern Cumberland Plateau. Winds will gust as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...roughly the northern half of Middle Tennessee. * WHEN...For the Wind Chill Warning, from 10 PM Thursday to noon CST Friday. For the Winter Weather Advisory, from 6 PM Thursday to 6 AM CST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Given the fast rate of cooling behind the arctic front...some flash freezing will be possible whereby all exposed wet surfaces will freeze immediately. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
TENNESSEE STATE
radio7media.com

THP plans roadside checkpoints in January

THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL WILL BE CONDUCTING ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS IN JANUARY IN FOLLOWING COUNTIES: ON JANUARY 6 IN HICKMAN COUNTY, ON JANUARY 13 IN GILES COUNTY AND WAYNE COUNTY, ON JANUARY 20, IN LEWIS COUNTY, ON JANUARY 27, IN MAURY COUNTY AND JANUARY 28, IN MARSHALL COUNTY. THP RECOGNIZES THAT ROADSIDE CHECKPOINTS SUCH AS THESE ARE HIGHLY VISIBLE AND EFFECTIVE TOOLS OF ENFORCING THE LAWS OF TENNESSEE WHILE ENSURING THE PROTECTION OF VEHICLE OCCUPANTS.
TENNESSEE STATE
wvlt.tv

Power outages reported across East Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Multiple power outages were reported across East Tennessee Friday morning as heavy winds, cold temperatures, and some snow & rain move through the area. The City of Oak Ridge is experiencing multiple weather-related outages. They’re asking residents to not call 911 if they need to report...
OAK RIDGE, TN
Rutherford Source

Road Closures and Lane Closures 12-26-30,2022

To subscribe to the TDOT-REGION-3-LANE-CLOSURES list, send an email to LISTSERV@LISTSERV.TN.GOV. and type subscribe TDOT-REGION-3-LANE-CLOSURES in the message body. To unsubscribe from the TDOT-REGION-3-LANE-CLOSURES list, send an email to LISTSERV@LISTSERV.TN.GOV. and type unsubscribe TDOT-REGION-3-LANE-CLOSURES in the message body. DAVIDSON COUNTY I-24 The grading, drainage, construction of a retaining wall, signal...
DAVIDSON COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

What restaurants are open on Christmas?

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - With the Christmas holiday approaching, some may be wondering where they can grab a bite to eat. Several restaurants are open on Christmas this year all across Knoxville and East Tennessee. Calhoun’s. The River, Pellissippi, Bearden Hill, Turkey Creek, and Maryville. Christmas Eve- 11 a.m....
KNOXVILLE, TN
Rutherford Source

WEATHER- Look Ahead To New Year’s Week

It is going to be a typical end to the weather year for Tennessee. Weather and temps all over the place. Let’s start with: when will we thaw out?. Looks like Tuesday before we can expect any significant thawing. That’s because right now there is a 30% chance of snow on Monday and temps will barely get above freezing.
TENNESSEE STATE
WBBJ

Cold to Impact West Tennessee All Weekend Long!

We picked up a widespread 1-2″ of snow so far across West Tennessee. Most of the snow is now moving east of Jackson and will cross the Tennessee River around 10 PM for the most part. Temperatures are beginning to fall into the single digits and the wind child is now below zero for most of us. Temperatures will continue to drop tonight as the skies clear out. Please get somewhere safe and stay off the roads unless you absolutely need to get out and travel. We will have a detailed look at your Christmas weekend forecast and let you know when the warm up is coming up here.
TENNESSEE STATE
Rutherford Source

TennGreen Land Conservancy Names New Executive Director

Alice Hudson Pell advances into the role for the Tennessee-based environmental nonprofit after serving as Interim Executive Director. TennGreen Land Conservancy announced that Alice Hudson Pell (Nashville) has been named the organization’s new Executive Director. Prior to the announcement, Hudson Pell led the award-winning nonprofit as its Interim Executive Director, succeeding Steve Law. Christie Henderson will also advance from Director of Land Conservation of TennGreen Land Conservancy to Deputy Director.
TENNESSEE STATE
Rutherford Source

Rutherford Source

Murfreesboro, TN
Local News, Weather, Traffic, High School and MTSU Sports & Community Events Information in Murfreesboro and all of Rutherford County, Tennessee

 https://rutherfordsource.com/

