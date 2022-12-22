We will continue to update as Winter Storm Elliott approaches throughout the day. Here is what we know now:. Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service Nashville TN 219 AM CST Thu Dec 22 2022 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-230830- Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Jackson- Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-Maury- Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford-Coffee- Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- 219 AM CST Thu Dec 22 2022 This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for Middle Tennessee. .DAY ONE...Today and tonight. A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect for central and northern Middle Tennessee this evening and tonight. Light rain will develop across Middle Tennessee today, with the rain rapidly changing to light snow late this afternoon and evening before ending. Snow accumulations ranging from a dusting in southern Middle Tennessee up to 2 inches near the Kentucky border are possible. Any snow accumulation or leftover rain water on area roadways will quickly freeze into ice Thursday night as temperatures drop, causing hazardous travel conditions overnight and Friday. A Wind Chill Warning also remains in effect for all of Middle Tennessee from late this evening through midday Friday. Gusty winds up to 40 mph will cause wind chills to drop as low as 25 degrees below zero at times. Such cold wind chills could rapidly cause hypothermia, as well as cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. Outdoor pets and other animals should be brought indoors or given extra protection and shelter to survive these cold wind chills. Dangerously cold temperatures are also expected across Middle Tennessee tonight, with temperatures rapidly falling from the 50s to near zero. Such a rapid temperature drop combined with gusty winds up to 40 mph could cause exposed or unprotected pipes to rupture, as well as result in isolated power outages. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Friday through Wednesday. Dangerously cold temperatures will continue across Middle Tennessee through early Monday, with lows in the single digits and highs only in the 10s and 20s. Temperatures are expected to remain below freezing for up to 85 hours, which could cause exposed or unprotected pipes to rupture, as well as result in isolated power outages.

