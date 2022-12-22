Read full article on original website
Related
WEATHER On Behalf of the NWS..We apologize
Well apparently no one, including the NWS saw this coming until it was too late. URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Nashville TN 554 AM CST Mon Dec 26 2022 TNZ005>009-023>029-056-057-059-062-261800- /O.NEW.KOHX.WW.Y.0011.221226T1154Z-221226T1800Z/ Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Houston-Humphreys- Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Perry-Hickman- Williamson-Rutherford- Including the cities of Dover, Clarksville, Springfield, Hendersonville, Gallatin, Goodlettsville, Lafayette, Erin, Tennessee Ridge, Waverly, New Johnsonville, McEwen, Dickson, Ashland City, Kingston Springs, Nashville, Lebanon, Mount Juliet, Hartsville, Linden, Lobelville, Centerville, Franklin, Brentwood, Murfreesboro, Smyrna, and La Vergne 554 AM CST Mon Dec 26 2022 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY... * WHAT...Snow. Additional snow accumulations of up to one inch. * WHERE...Portions of Middle Tennessee. * WHEN...Until noon CST today. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Below freezing temperatures will allow snowfall to quickly accumulate on roadways. Though snowfall amounts are still expected to be around an inch or less, travel impacts are expected within the advisory area. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
UPDATE: Few more snow showers & slick road concerns tonight
Before the cold weather finally clears, we are tracking another weather system to bring additional snow to our region.
WEATHER Winter Storm Elliott -UPDATE
We will continue to update as Winter Storm Elliott approaches throughout the day. Here is what we know now:. Hazardous Weather Outlook National Weather Service Nashville TN 219 AM CST Thu Dec 22 2022 TNZ005>011-023>034-056>066-075-077>080-093>095-230830- Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith-Jackson- Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Perry-Hickman-Lewis-Williamson-Maury- Marshall-Rutherford-Cannon-De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Bedford-Coffee- Warren-Grundy-Van Buren-Wayne-Lawrence-Giles- 219 AM CST Thu Dec 22 2022 This Hazardous Weather Outlook is for Middle Tennessee. .DAY ONE...Today and tonight. A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect for central and northern Middle Tennessee this evening and tonight. Light rain will develop across Middle Tennessee today, with the rain rapidly changing to light snow late this afternoon and evening before ending. Snow accumulations ranging from a dusting in southern Middle Tennessee up to 2 inches near the Kentucky border are possible. Any snow accumulation or leftover rain water on area roadways will quickly freeze into ice Thursday night as temperatures drop, causing hazardous travel conditions overnight and Friday. A Wind Chill Warning also remains in effect for all of Middle Tennessee from late this evening through midday Friday. Gusty winds up to 40 mph will cause wind chills to drop as low as 25 degrees below zero at times. Such cold wind chills could rapidly cause hypothermia, as well as cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. Outdoor pets and other animals should be brought indoors or given extra protection and shelter to survive these cold wind chills. Dangerously cold temperatures are also expected across Middle Tennessee tonight, with temperatures rapidly falling from the 50s to near zero. Such a rapid temperature drop combined with gusty winds up to 40 mph could cause exposed or unprotected pipes to rupture, as well as result in isolated power outages. .DAYS TWO THROUGH SEVEN...Friday through Wednesday. Dangerously cold temperatures will continue across Middle Tennessee through early Monday, with lows in the single digits and highs only in the 10s and 20s. Temperatures are expected to remain below freezing for up to 85 hours, which could cause exposed or unprotected pipes to rupture, as well as result in isolated power outages.
WEATHER Winter Storm Elliott Quickly Approaches Tennessee
We will continue to update as Winter Storm Elliott approaches throughout the day. Here is what we know now:. URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Nashville TN 242 PM CST Wed Dec 21 2022 TNZ005>011-023>034-059-062>066-078-080-220900- /O.NEW.KOHX.WW.Y.0010.221223T0000Z-221223T1200Z/ /O.EXT.KOHX.WC.W.0001.221223T0400Z-221223T1800Z/ Stewart-Montgomery-Robertson-Sumner-Macon-Clay-Pickett-Houston- Humphreys-Dickson-Cheatham-Davidson-Wilson-Trousdale-Smith- Jackson-Putnam-Overton-Fentress-Williamson-Rutherford-Cannon- De Kalb-White-Cumberland-Warren-Van Buren- Including the cities of Dover, Clarksville, Springfield, Hendersonville, Gallatin, Goodlettsville, Lafayette, Celina, Byrdstown, Erin, Tennessee Ridge, Waverly, New Johnsonville, McEwen, Dickson, Ashland City, Kingston Springs, Nashville, Lebanon, Mount Juliet, Hartsville, Carthage, South Carthage, Gordonsville, Gainesboro, Cookeville, Livingston, Jamestown, Allardt, Franklin, Brentwood, Murfreesboro, Smyrna, La Vergne, Woodbury, Smithville, Sparta, Crossville, McMinnville, and Spencer 242 PM CST Wed Dec 21 2022 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THURSDAY TO 6 AM CST FRIDAY... ...WIND CHILL WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THURSDAY TO NOON CST FRIDAY... * WHAT...For the Wind Chill Warning, dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 15 below to 25 below zero. For the Winter Weather Advisory, snow expected. Total snow accumulations of one half to two inches...with local amounts of 3 inches along the northern Cumberland Plateau. Winds will gust as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...roughly the northern half of Middle Tennessee. * WHEN...For the Wind Chill Warning, from 10 PM Thursday to noon CST Friday. For the Winter Weather Advisory, from 6 PM Thursday to 6 AM CST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute. The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Given the fast rate of cooling behind the arctic front...some flash freezing will be possible whereby all exposed wet surfaces will freeze immediately. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
radio7media.com
THP plans roadside checkpoints in January
THE TENNESSEE HIGHWAY PATROL WILL BE CONDUCTING ROADSIDE SAFETY CHECKPOINTS IN JANUARY IN FOLLOWING COUNTIES: ON JANUARY 6 IN HICKMAN COUNTY, ON JANUARY 13 IN GILES COUNTY AND WAYNE COUNTY, ON JANUARY 20, IN LEWIS COUNTY, ON JANUARY 27, IN MAURY COUNTY AND JANUARY 28, IN MARSHALL COUNTY. THP RECOGNIZES THAT ROADSIDE CHECKPOINTS SUCH AS THESE ARE HIGHLY VISIBLE AND EFFECTIVE TOOLS OF ENFORCING THE LAWS OF TENNESSEE WHILE ENSURING THE PROTECTION OF VEHICLE OCCUPANTS.
Southwest Tennessee counties to experience rolling blackouts amid severe weather
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As winter weather leads to power outages across some of the Mid-South, the Southwest Tennessee Electric Membership Corporation and other local power companies have requested to implement rolling blackouts. These blackouts will avoid major outages, officials said. Due to extremely low temperatures across our region, the...
wvlt.tv
Power outages reported across East Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Multiple power outages were reported across East Tennessee Friday morning as heavy winds, cold temperatures, and some snow & rain move through the area. The City of Oak Ridge is experiencing multiple weather-related outages. They’re asking residents to not call 911 if they need to report...
Road Closures and Lane Closures 12-26-30,2022
To subscribe to the TDOT-REGION-3-LANE-CLOSURES list, send an email to LISTSERV@LISTSERV.TN.GOV. and type subscribe TDOT-REGION-3-LANE-CLOSURES in the message body. To unsubscribe from the TDOT-REGION-3-LANE-CLOSURES list, send an email to LISTSERV@LISTSERV.TN.GOV. and type unsubscribe TDOT-REGION-3-LANE-CLOSURES in the message body. DAVIDSON COUNTY I-24 The grading, drainage, construction of a retaining wall, signal...
wvlt.tv
What restaurants are open on Christmas?
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - With the Christmas holiday approaching, some may be wondering where they can grab a bite to eat. Several restaurants are open on Christmas this year all across Knoxville and East Tennessee. Calhoun’s. The River, Pellissippi, Bearden Hill, Turkey Creek, and Maryville. Christmas Eve- 11 a.m....
Winter Weather East Tennessee: Power outages
Power outages have been reported as winter weather impacts East Tennessee.
LaFollette mother, daughter locked out of home amid freezing winter weather
A Campbell County Rural Fire Service captain says he was "at the right place at the right time" early Friday after a mother and daughter accidentally locked themselves out of their home in the LaFollette area amid winter weather conditions.
Tennesseans urged to be mindful of electricity usage during Christmas weekend cold snap
This week's cold snap put a real strain on our electric grid. For a period of time Friday, the Tennessee Valley Authority even resorted to rolling blackouts for some customers.
Outages grow in Middle Tennessee, with some without power for hours
Electric crews are working to restore power to thousands of homes as temperatures dipped below zero Friday morning.
WEATHER- Look Ahead To New Year’s Week
It is going to be a typical end to the weather year for Tennessee. Weather and temps all over the place. Let’s start with: when will we thaw out?. Looks like Tuesday before we can expect any significant thawing. That’s because right now there is a 30% chance of snow on Monday and temps will barely get above freezing.
WBBJ
Cold to Impact West Tennessee All Weekend Long!
We picked up a widespread 1-2″ of snow so far across West Tennessee. Most of the snow is now moving east of Jackson and will cross the Tennessee River around 10 PM for the most part. Temperatures are beginning to fall into the single digits and the wind child is now below zero for most of us. Temperatures will continue to drop tonight as the skies clear out. Please get somewhere safe and stay off the roads unless you absolutely need to get out and travel. We will have a detailed look at your Christmas weekend forecast and let you know when the warm up is coming up here.
Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum to Open New Exhibit, ‘Dick Curless: Hard Traveling Man from Maine’
The Country Music Hall of Fame® and Museum will explore the musical contributions of Dick Curless (1932-1995) in a new exhibit focused on the Maine singer’s life and career. Dick Curless: Hard Traveling Man from Maine opens Friday, Jan. 13, and runs through Jan. 7, 2024. Curless —...
Prepare for Extreme Cold Weather With These Tips from Middle Tennessee Electric
With the dangerously cold temperatures arriving tonight and remaining for several days, Middle Tennessee Electric (MTE) encourages people to be prepared and take precautions to stay warm and safe while managing their energy costs. Below are some tips:. Use space heaters sparingly if possible. Space heaters are designed to heat...
WTVCFOX
Tennessee animal shelter without heat as state braces for subzero temps
SPARTA, Tenn. (WZTV) — A small animal shelter in a rural part of Middle Tennessee is dealing with electrical issues, leaving part of the building without any heat as the state braces for an arctic blast. White County Animal Shelter says the heating system in the back half of...
TennGreen Land Conservancy Names New Executive Director
Alice Hudson Pell advances into the role for the Tennessee-based environmental nonprofit after serving as Interim Executive Director. TennGreen Land Conservancy announced that Alice Hudson Pell (Nashville) has been named the organization’s new Executive Director. Prior to the announcement, Hudson Pell led the award-winning nonprofit as its Interim Executive Director, succeeding Steve Law. Christie Henderson will also advance from Director of Land Conservation of TennGreen Land Conservancy to Deputy Director.
wpln.org
Tennessee Valley Authority says it’s suspending rolling blackouts as electric grid stabilizes
The electric grid has stabilized as temperatures warm up across the region, so the Tennessee Valley Authority has suspended rolling blackouts, which were occurring every hour for many customers. Power demand has surged since temperatures plummeted Thursday night set a new record for TVA, though the utility said it was...
Rutherford Source
Murfreesboro, TN
6K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Local News, Weather, Traffic, High School and MTSU Sports & Community Events Information in Murfreesboro and all of Rutherford County, Tennesseehttps://rutherfordsource.com/
Comments / 0