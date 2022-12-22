Portable space heaters are hot items as big chill approaches

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — When Rick Roberts tells you he knows hardware, it’s because it’s true.

“My grandfather had a hardware store at 10th and Peachtree between the 1950′s and the 80′s,” Roberts said.

He grew up in the business and is now a manager for an Ace Hardware in Midtown Atlanta.

He tells Channel 2′s Berndt Petersen he expected what is happening right now.

The deep freeze is coming and his inventory of portable space heaters is going. There’s just a few left.

At a Home Depot in DeKalb County, Petersen found the last one.

Another hot item are outdoor faucet covers that protect your pipes from the cold.

It’s hard to find those anywhere. Roberts shows us where they used to be at Ace.

He said you can order them online, but time may have run out to get either those covers or a space heater before the big chill arrives.

Roberts still has more space heaters left than many of his competitors, but they won’t be on his shelves much longer.

“We’ll probably sell out in the next day or two, and we can’t get any more in until next week,” Roberts said. “So, what we have is what we have.”

