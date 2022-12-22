Read full article on original website
WGME
Vulnerable Mainers still without power or heat since Friday, restoration efforts continue
BRIDGTON (WGME)-- Thousands were left in the dark on Christmas and some Mainers are still without power. As of Monday at 3:45 p.m., more than 5,800 homes and businesses were still without electricity after Friday's powerful storm. Central Maine Power says the lights might not come back on until Tuesday...
WGME
CMP, Versant report thousands of outages
Many Maine households woke up to dark Christmas trees, unusable kitchens, and, in many cases, cold homes, on the day before Christmas, following a powerful wind and rain storm that battered coastal regions hard. Central Maine Power reported just before 9 a.m. that 172,834 Maine households, more than a quarter...
WGME
Central Maine Power says more than 150,000 Mainers woke up Christmas Eve without power
HARPSWELL (WGME) - Clean up efforts are still going on after major damage from wind and flooding while others without power are just trying to keep warm. Cumberland County has been one of the hardest hit areas by the storm so far. CMP said Saturday afternoon that the damage is...
