Bangor, ME

Q106.5

An Old Pedestrian Tunnel Lies Beneath the Maine Turnpike

The Maine Turnpike has been carrying cars between Kittery and Portland since 1947 and later extended to Augusta in 1955. In the 71 years that the Turnpike has been around there have been a lot of changes. One of those changes in 1972 closed a pedestrian tunnel under they highway that was an original feature of its construction.
PORTLAND, ME
foxbangor.com

Body found near Airport Mall in Bangor

BANGOR– A body was discovered in Bangor on Thursday. According to Bangor police department, at 11:15 am authorities were called to 1129 Union Street to investigate a body in the field near the airport. The police were able to find the deceased male in the field on the east...
BANGOR, ME
mainebiz.biz

Vermont courier to open second Maine location in Bangor

A courier service based in Williston, Vt., expanded to Maine in 2021 with the acquisition of a similar firm in South Portland, then moved into a larger facility in Scarborough. Now Vital Delivery Solutions has leased 6,000 square feet of industrial space at 1173 Hammond St. in Bangor from New...
BANGOR, ME
92 Moose

Central Maine Man Killed In Christmas Eve Crash

According to an article on the KJ website, a 24 year old man from Cornville was killed in a Christmas Eve night rollover crash. At around 10 o'clock on Saturday evening, 24 year old Israel Parsons was Parsons was driving north on Molunkus Road in Cornville when the crash occurred. It appears that his 2006 Toyota Matrix went off the right side of the road, striking a utility pole before rolling down an embankment. Parsons was reportedly pronounced dead at the scene by first responders.
CORNVILLE, ME
mainebiz.biz

Realty of Maine is now women- and veteran-owned

Realty of Maine in Bangor marked its second generation of ownership late last month with a gathering of staff and partners in the real estate industry. Beth Sleeper Roybal and Julie Sleeper started the transition of ownership from the company’s founder, Dave Sleeper, in January 2020. But the pandemic...
BANGOR, ME
wabi.tv

Seven displaced following Bangor fire

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Fire officials say smoke alarms helped prevent a tragic outcome following a fire in Bangor Thursday night. It happened on Fremont Street just before 8:00 p.m. When firefighters arrived they say they found a working fire in the home’s back bedroom. With the help of multiple...
BANGOR, ME
Z107.3

When Was Bangor’s Snowiest Christmas?

We took a look at National Weather Service records over the years to find what was Bangor's snowiest Christmas Day. It wasn't a huge storm, but travel must have been tough. A winter storm left much of Maine with a blanket of snow for a white Christmas. Historically, 75% of the time, Bangor has seen a white Christmas. A "white Christmas" is defined by the National Weather Service as at least one inch of snow on the ground on Christmas morning.
BANGOR, ME
penbaypilot.com

Waldo County Sheriff’s beat

BELFAST — The Waldo County Sheriff’s Department reported the following activity Dec. 1-20. An arrest or summons does not constitute a conviction, and those charged are considered innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. Juveniles aged 17-or-younger are not named. Dec. 1. Allan M. Hurd, 37,...
WALDO COUNTY, ME
themainewire.com

Massachusetts Man Arrested on Gun, Drug Charges Following Manhunt

A Massachusetts man who had eluded law enforcement for more than a month was arrested Monday in Waterville for alleged drug trafficking, kidnapping, and the illegal possession of firearms. Maine State Police found Diego Martinez, 31, hiding in an attic crawl space after several hours of negotiations couldn’t convince him...
WATERVILLE, ME
wabi.tv

Man accused of robbing Bangor bank arrested

HERMON, Maine (WABI) - A Bangor man has been arrested after robbing a Bangor bank Tuesday afternoon. Donovan Steen, 32, has been charged with robbery. Steen robbed the Bangor Savings Bank on Broadway and then left with an undisclosed amount of cash. He was taken into custody Wednesday morning without...
BANGOR, ME
wabi.tv

Multi Day Effort ahead for Versant Power

HAMPDEN, Maine (WABI) - Versant Power is asking for patience as they work to help over 50,000 customers without power. Early Friday night crews were pulled from streets as strong winds created a safety hazard. President of the company John Flynn says this will likely be a multi day effort.
HAMPDEN, ME
mainepublic.org

More than 84,000 residents are without power on this frigid holiday morning

More than 84 thousand residents are still without power on this frigid Christmas morning. At ten this morning, Versant power reported that more than 25,000 customers are without power, the majority of them in the Presque Isle, Bangor and Bar Harbor regions. Company officials say they have 105 crews working 16-hour days to restore power.
BANGOR, ME
WDEA AM 1370

Warming Centers Opened in Southwest Harbor and Ellsworth

Warming Centers have opened in Southwest Harbor and in Ellsworth as of Saturday night, December 24th at 6 p.m. In Southwest Harbor, the Harbor House is available for people to come in, warm up and charger any electronic devices. Bathrooms and a microwave are available. Please bring along a camp chair if you can as there aren't lots of chairs available.
ELLSWORTH, ME

