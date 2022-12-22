Read full article on original website
An Old Pedestrian Tunnel Lies Beneath the Maine Turnpike
The Maine Turnpike has been carrying cars between Kittery and Portland since 1947 and later extended to Augusta in 1955. In the 71 years that the Turnpike has been around there have been a lot of changes. One of those changes in 1972 closed a pedestrian tunnel under they highway that was an original feature of its construction.
Body recovered in small field near Airport Mall in Bangor
BANGOR, Maine — Bangor police are investigating after a dead body was found Thursday morning. Around 11:15 a.m., officers with the Bangor Police Department responded to the area of 1129 Union Street for a report of a dead body in a field near the Airport Mall, a news release from the department said.
Body found near Airport Mall in Bangor
BANGOR– A body was discovered in Bangor on Thursday. According to Bangor police department, at 11:15 am authorities were called to 1129 Union Street to investigate a body in the field near the airport. The police were able to find the deceased male in the field on the east...
Vermont courier to open second Maine location in Bangor
A courier service based in Williston, Vt., expanded to Maine in 2021 with the acquisition of a similar firm in South Portland, then moved into a larger facility in Scarborough. Now Vital Delivery Solutions has leased 6,000 square feet of industrial space at 1173 Hammond St. in Bangor from New...
Central Maine Man Killed In Christmas Eve Crash
According to an article on the KJ website, a 24 year old man from Cornville was killed in a Christmas Eve night rollover crash. At around 10 o'clock on Saturday evening, 24 year old Israel Parsons was Parsons was driving north on Molunkus Road in Cornville when the crash occurred. It appears that his 2006 Toyota Matrix went off the right side of the road, striking a utility pole before rolling down an embankment. Parsons was reportedly pronounced dead at the scene by first responders.
Realty of Maine is now women- and veteran-owned
Realty of Maine in Bangor marked its second generation of ownership late last month with a gathering of staff and partners in the real estate industry. Beth Sleeper Roybal and Julie Sleeper started the transition of ownership from the company’s founder, Dave Sleeper, in January 2020. But the pandemic...
Man wanted for Sabattus standoff, 3 others arrested in Waterville home
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - The search has ended for a man who escaped during a standoff with police at a home in Sabattus last month. Police say 31-year-old Diego Martinez of Massachusetts has been arrested after being found by investigators hiding in an attic space at a house in Waterville.
Seven displaced following Bangor fire
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Fire officials say smoke alarms helped prevent a tragic outcome following a fire in Bangor Thursday night. It happened on Fremont Street just before 8:00 p.m. When firefighters arrived they say they found a working fire in the home’s back bedroom. With the help of multiple...
Authorities Say Body Found By Busy Bangor Shopping Center Thursday Morning
An already bustling part of Bangor was a buzz with more activity and police presence than usual Thursday morning, as authorities were called to the Airport Mall Complex off Union Street in Bangor for the report of a dead body in the field next to the building. Bangor PD's Public...
Maine’s first chocolate cafe at the Art Center in Downtown Waterville
WATERVILLE, Maine (WABI) - It has been a little over a week since the opening of the Paul J Schupf (shuff) Art Center in downtown Waterville. The center has the Maine’s first chocolate cafe on the first floor called, Bixby Chocolate Café. Bixby Chocolate was started by Kate...
When Was Bangor’s Snowiest Christmas?
We took a look at National Weather Service records over the years to find what was Bangor's snowiest Christmas Day. It wasn't a huge storm, but travel must have been tough. A winter storm left much of Maine with a blanket of snow for a white Christmas. Historically, 75% of the time, Bangor has seen a white Christmas. A "white Christmas" is defined by the National Weather Service as at least one inch of snow on the ground on Christmas morning.
Waldo County Sheriff’s beat
BELFAST — The Waldo County Sheriff’s Department reported the following activity Dec. 1-20. An arrest or summons does not constitute a conviction, and those charged are considered innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. Juveniles aged 17-or-younger are not named. Dec. 1. Allan M. Hurd, 37,...
Structure Fire in Bar Harbor Early Monday Morning December 26th
On Monday, December 26 at approximately 1:50 a.m. , the Bar Harbor Fire Department responded to a report of a structure fire at 488 Norway Drive. The single family home was not occupied at the time of the fire and no injuries have been reported. As of 10 a.m on...
Massachusetts Man Arrested on Gun, Drug Charges Following Manhunt
A Massachusetts man who had eluded law enforcement for more than a month was arrested Monday in Waterville for alleged drug trafficking, kidnapping, and the illegal possession of firearms. Maine State Police found Diego Martinez, 31, hiding in an attic crawl space after several hours of negotiations couldn’t convince him...
Man accused of robbing Bangor bank arrested
HERMON, Maine (WABI) - A Bangor man has been arrested after robbing a Bangor bank Tuesday afternoon. Donovan Steen, 32, has been charged with robbery. Steen robbed the Bangor Savings Bank on Broadway and then left with an undisclosed amount of cash. He was taken into custody Wednesday morning without...
Multi Day Effort ahead for Versant Power
HAMPDEN, Maine (WABI) - Versant Power is asking for patience as they work to help over 50,000 customers without power. Early Friday night crews were pulled from streets as strong winds created a safety hazard. President of the company John Flynn says this will likely be a multi day effort.
Bangor Savings Bank robbery suspect has been arrested
BANGOR, Maine — The man accused of robbing a bank in Bangor on Tuesday has been arrested. Officers with the Bangor Police Department were searching for a bank robbery suspect from the incident that occurred at Bangor Savings Bank on Broadway. The department announced in a release around 12:24...
More than 84,000 residents are without power on this frigid holiday morning
More than 84 thousand residents are still without power on this frigid Christmas morning. At ten this morning, Versant power reported that more than 25,000 customers are without power, the majority of them in the Presque Isle, Bangor and Bar Harbor regions. Company officials say they have 105 crews working 16-hour days to restore power.
Maine Police Department Warns Not to Steal Your Spouse’s Ice Scraper
They won't be able to help you... The Bangor Police Department Facebook page is spectacular. For truly laugh out loud, and not just the emoji response, read some posts. Like the post they had warning NOT to take your spouse's ice scraper. Taking a spousal snowbrush is akin to a...
Warming Centers Opened in Southwest Harbor and Ellsworth
Warming Centers have opened in Southwest Harbor and in Ellsworth as of Saturday night, December 24th at 6 p.m. In Southwest Harbor, the Harbor House is available for people to come in, warm up and charger any electronic devices. Bathrooms and a microwave are available. Please bring along a camp chair if you can as there aren't lots of chairs available.
