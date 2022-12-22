ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, IL

Feeding Springfield One Lasagna at a Time

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Now is the time for giving one lasagna at a time. On December 24 the Kumler United Methodist Church held a Christmas Eve Lasagna Meal Distribution Drive-through. The drive-through offered 150 individual meals as well as 100 uncooked pans of lasagna. Each person in the...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Springfield Fire Department save dog that was stuck in water

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — A dog was rescued after falling through a hole and was stuck in water on Monday. Engine 11 responded to East Lake Drive after Turbo fell through a hole in the ice and was stuck in the water. Turbo was rescued and returned to his...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Village of Palmyra under a boil order

The village a Palmyra is under the effect of a boil order. The order was issued due to a water main break. The order remains in effect until further notice. Officials say that customers should boil the water five minutes prior to use.
PALMYRA, IL
Nearly 30 displaced after Christmas Day apartment fire

JACKSONVILLE, Ill. (WICS) — A 14-unit apartment complex attic was on fire in Jacksonville on Sunday, according to our media partners at WLDS. The South Jacksonville Fire Department was first dispatched at 11:06 a.m. to the scene at the corner of South Main Street and Dewey Drive for a call of a fire in the attic area of a multi-unit dwelling Sunday morning.
JACKSONVILLE, IL

