JACKSONVILLE, Ill. (WICS) — A 14-unit apartment complex attic was on fire in Jacksonville on Sunday, according to our media partners at WLDS. The South Jacksonville Fire Department was first dispatched at 11:06 a.m. to the scene at the corner of South Main Street and Dewey Drive for a call of a fire in the attic area of a multi-unit dwelling Sunday morning.

