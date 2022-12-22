Read full article on original website
72nd annual Waverly Holiday Tournament: Routt close win over Athens
Waverly, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) - The time between Christmas and New Year's is dominated with high school basketball tournaments like the 72nd annual Waverly Holiday Tournament. Monday afternoon Routt Catholic (8-1) beat Athens (6-4) by a final score of 42-39.
Feeding Springfield One Lasagna at a Time
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS/WRSP) — Now is the time for giving one lasagna at a time. On December 24 the Kumler United Methodist Church held a Christmas Eve Lasagna Meal Distribution Drive-through. The drive-through offered 150 individual meals as well as 100 uncooked pans of lasagna. Each person in the...
Christmas Eve fire at Goodwill in Springfield believed to be the biggest since 1970s
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Springfield Fire Department responded to a fire on Christmas Eve at a Goodwill in the 800 Block of North 11 Street. The crews arrived on the scene around 4:45 a.m. on Saturday. Officials say due to the heavy fire conditions, the poor condition of...
Springfield Fire Department save dog that was stuck in water
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — A dog was rescued after falling through a hole and was stuck in water on Monday. Engine 11 responded to East Lake Drive after Turbo fell through a hole in the ice and was stuck in the water. Turbo was rescued and returned to his...
Village of Palmyra under a boil order
The village a Palmyra is under the effect of a boil order. The order was issued due to a water main break. The order remains in effect until further notice. Officials say that customers should boil the water five minutes prior to use.
Nearly 30 displaced after Christmas Day apartment fire
JACKSONVILLE, Ill. (WICS) — A 14-unit apartment complex attic was on fire in Jacksonville on Sunday, according to our media partners at WLDS. The South Jacksonville Fire Department was first dispatched at 11:06 a.m. to the scene at the corner of South Main Street and Dewey Drive for a call of a fire in the attic area of a multi-unit dwelling Sunday morning.
