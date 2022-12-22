Read full article on original website
NYPD investigating 2 shootings in Inwood; 64-year-old dead
NEW YORK - The NYPD is investigating two shootings that happened within minutes of each other on Monday in Upper Manhattan. The first shooting happened near Dyckman Street and Vermilyea Avenue in the Inwood section around 11:30 a.m., New York City police said. A 64-year-old woman was shot in the head.
Man accused of deadly NYC crime spree
NEW YORK - The NYPD says they have arrested a man wanted in a string of violent crimes in Manhattan that left two people dead and several others wounded. Roland Codrington, 35, of Manhattan is facing numerous charges, including murder and attempted murder. The NYPD says he is responsible for...
Man choked employee with bat, stabbed 2 others inside East Harlem bar
NEW YORK - A man is wanted for choking an employee with a baseball bat, and stabbing two others, in an unprovoked attacked inside an East Harlem bar, according to the New York City Police Department. The incident happened Thursday just before midnight inside Teddy's Bar and Grill located at...
Man shot and killed in broad daylight on Queens street: NYPD
NEW YORK - The NYPD is searching for a gunman they have accused of fatally shooting another man in broad daylight on the street in Queens. According to authorities, just after noon on Friday, the suspect approached 40-year-old Elgin Reynolds on 165th Street in Jamaica and brandished a firearm. When...
Violent Christmas in NYC subway system
NEW YORK - It was a violent Christmas in the New York City subway system. There were at least four separate incidents. In one incident a 37-year-old MTA worker was pepper sprayed through a train window as she was operating a train. The northbound 2 train was pulling into the 135th St. and Lenox Ave. Station at around 3 a.m. when the attack occurred.
Aspiring Model Living in NYC Homeless Shelter Stabbed to Death by Roommate
A model living in a Manhattan shelter was allegedly stabbed to death by her roommate after they got in a fight over her playing loud music. Victoria Goode was 27 years old and was an aspiring runway model, her older brother told the New York Daily News. She was planning to go home to Oklahoma for Christmas, her brother said. Goode had appeared in a photo shoot for Vogue Mexico in September, but had been struggling for work, leading her to stay in shelters in hopes the city would help her find permanent housing, her brother said. She had been fearful of her roommate, Charmaine Crossman, for some time, her brother added. Crossman ran away after the alleged stabbing, but ultimately surrendered to police Tuesday. She’s been charged with murder.Read it at New York Daily News
NYPD officer shot in Brooklyn
NEW YORK - An NYPD officer was shot in the foot on Wednesday morning while responding to a domestic violence call. It happened just after 8:30 a.m. on Gates Ave. in Clinton Hill. The officer responded to a call for help during a domestic dispute. A woman says a male...
Harlem lot turned into truck depot
A developer wanted to build a residential towers on a 70,000-square-foot lot. But after the City Council refused to rezone the block, the developer decided to offer park of the space as parking for trucks.
Cars stuck in ice in Edgewater, N.J.
NEW JERSEY - Some cars are encased in ice in an Edgewater, New Jersey, parking lot. The problems started Friday when water from the Hudson River flooded the parking lot. Some parts of the parking lot had two feet of water in it. Then the temperatures plummeted, freezing the water.
Animal rescue needs help to continue mission
EAST PATCHOGUE, N.Y. - Since 2013, Meredith Festa has been running Paws Unite People, a nonprofit that for years has helped abused and neglected dogs and cats from overseas. Then following the 2021 Taliban takeover in Afghanistan, Festa, 47, started helping Afghan veterinarians fleeing with their families. She has made...
Harlem lot turned into truck depot after opposition to housing plan
NEW YORK - The New York City Council stopped a developer from building a new housing complex in Harlem. So he created a truck depot instead. The lot at the center of this battle is on West 145th and Lenox Avenue. "Park Your Fleet" reads a sign hanging over an...
Fire on JetBlue flight at JFK Airport
NEW YORK - Seven passengers suffered minor injuries after a small fire on a plane at John F. Kennedy International Airport on Saturday. A passenger's laptop caught on fire on a JetBlue plane, which had 167 people onboard. The plane was taxing to a gate at Terminal 5 when a...
NYC Weather: Arctic chill after punishing winter storm
NEW YORK - A blast of arctic air is enveloping the New York City area this weekend after a battering winter storm knocked out power to hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses across the United States on Saturday, left millions more to worry about the prospect of further outages and crippled emergency response efforts and an airport in snowbound New York state.
