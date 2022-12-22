Read full article on original website
AZFamily
Hundreds of delays, cancellations at Sky Harbor in Phoenix
9 people in all were displaced after an apartment fire that broke out on Christmas Day afternoon in Glendale. As of 9 p.m. at Sky Harbor, more than 272 flights had been cancelled and 258 had been delayed. WW2 Veteran Mesa resident celebrates turning 100 on Christmas Day.
AZFamily
WW2 Veteran Mesa resident celebrates turning 100 on Christmas Day
48-year-old Michael Kaser was taken into custody after officers made contact him on the scene. 9 people in all were displaced after an apartment fire that broke out on Christmas Day afternoon in Glendale. Winter storm impacting flights across the country.
luxury-houses.net
This $3.995 Beautifully Updated Single Level Home in Scottsdale Arizona Showcases The Cascading South And North Facing Mountain Views
36791 N 102nd Pl Home in Scottsdale, Arizona for Sale. 36791 N 102nd Pl, Scottsdale, Arizona equips all high-end interiors and amenities which is needed for a luxury life as well as offers stunning unobstructed views of the famed Pinnacle Peak mountain. This Home in Scottsdale offers 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with over 5,469 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 36791 N 102nd Pl, please contact Lauren Hunt (Phone: 888 897 7821) and Lauren Bailey (Phone: 480 734 6423) at eXp Realty for full support and perfect service.
AZFamily
Suns coach recognizes special wrongfully incarcerated guests
9 people in all were displaced after an apartment fire that broke out on Christmas Day afternoon in Glendale. As of 9 p.m. at Sky Harbor, more than 272 flights had been cancelled and 258 had been delayed. Hundreds of delays, cancellations at Sky Harbor in Phoenix.
AZFamily
Christmas Day fire destroys apartment complex in Glendale
As of 9 p.m. at Sky Harbor, more than 272 flights had been cancelled and 258 had been delayed. More than 3,901 flights within, into, or out of the US had already been canceled by 6:30 p.m. ET Monday. Firefighters' Glendale home burglarized, dog missing.
KTAR.com
Developer plans to convert aging Phoenix hotel into apartments
Scottsdale-based Caliber Cos. is in the process of building a new multifamily complex and repurposing an aging hotel for new apartments in the Phoenix area. The existing Four Points By Sheraton Phoenix South Mountain hotel, which Caliber Cos. currently owns, is located at an overall 8-acre site in Maricopa County on the southwest corner of Elliot Road and Interstate 10.
Local Seafood & Steak Restaurant Opens Second Location
A new seafood restaurant is now open.Photo byJonas Albert/UnsplashonUnsplash. Sometimes it’s just not possible to decide if you’re hungry for steak or for seafood ahead of time. If they both sound good, why not head over to a restaurant where you can have a little bit of both? In metro Phoenix, there are a handful of restaurants that cater to this, and one in particular, has now officially opened a second location, which is ready to handle all of your end-of-the-year events and restaurant eating needs.
Phoenix New Times
The 10 Best Things We Ate and Drank This Year
Throughout the year, the Phoenix New Times food team eats at a lot of restaurants. But there are certain bites that stand out above the rest. These dishes leave us daydreaming for months until we can make it back to each restaurant to indulge once more. Right here in the...
AZFamily
9 displaced in aftermath of Christmas Day apartment fire in Glendale
GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Nine people are still displaced in the aftermath of a Glendale apartment fire that broke out Sunday afternoon. Glendale and Phoenix firefighters responded to reports of a fire around 2:30 p.m. near 55th Avenue and Camelback Road. The woman who called 911 said she was in her first story apartment when she heard loud noises coming from the apartment above her unit. When she looked to see what was happening, she said she saw a large plume of black smoke billowing out of the balcony area.
AZFamily
Man dead, 1 injured after shooting in south Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Phoenix police are investigating a double shooting that left a man dead late Sunday night. Officers say they were called out to reports of shots fired near 45th Street and Broadway Road, just a couple miles south of Phoenix Sky Harbor. When they arrived, they found two men who had been shot. Both men were rushed to an area hospital where one of them died. Police have not identified the victim. No other information has been released and anyone with information is being asked to contact Phoenix police or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish.
Christmas Weekend wrap-up: Here are the biggest Arizona stories from Dec. 24-25
PHOENIX — Kari Lake’s election challenge was tossed, a Scottsdale-based developer plans to convert a Phoenix hotel into apartments and the fiancé of Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb’s son died Friday from injuries she sustained in a car crash. Here are some of the biggest stories...
allaboutarizonanews.com
Gummi World Breaks Dietary Supplement Barriers With Grand Opening of Chandler Facility
Gummi World, a leading dietary supplement manufacturer, today celebrated the ribbon-cutting and grand opening ceremony for its new 55,000-square-foot dietary supplement manufacturing facility in Chandler, Arizona. Chandler Mayor Kevin Hartke, the Arizona Commerce Authority, along with the City of Chandler and community leaders joined Gummi World President Alexander Candelario to...
fox10phoenix.com
Election lawsuit, space rescue, 3-D printed homes in Arizona: this week's top stories
This week's top stories include a range of topics, including Kari Lake's election lawsuit being tossed out by a judge, and 3-D printed homes in Arizona are helping with affordable housing costs. Here are the. from Dec. 18 to 24. 1. 3D-printed homes now on sale in Arizona; builders say...
AZFamily
Two car crash in northern Peoria sends four to hospital
PEORIA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - A two-car crash in northern Peoria has sent four people to the hospital. Around 7:30 p.m. on Monday, Peoria firefighters responded to the report of a crash near 67th Avenue and El Cortez Place. When they arrived, crews found four adults at the scene that had serious injuries.
KTAR.com
2-year-old dies in Scottsdale after drowning on Christmas Eve
PHOENIX — A 2-year-old died in Scottsdale after a drowning incident on Christmas Eve, authorities said. Officers responded to a medical distress call around noon near Pima and McDowell roads, according to ABC15. The child, who was found in a pool, was given lifesaving treatment by fire personnel and...
AZFamily
Nearly all Southwest Airlines flights out of Phoenix Sky Harbor canceled into Tuesday; dozens of travelers stranded
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5/CNN) -- All Southwest Airlines flights departing Phoenix Sky Harbor have been cancelled as of Monday night around 7 p.m. Nationally, 3,959 flights within, into, or out of the US had already been canceled by 9 p.m. ET on Monday, according to flight tracking website FlightAware, while almost 8,161 flights had been delayed. Southwest accounts for a whopping share of those. As of 9 p.m. at Sky Harbor, more than 272 flights had been cancelled and 258 had been delayed.
bestattractions.org
Fascinating places to visit in Phoenix, Arizona
There are many fascinating places to visit in Phoenix, Arizona. The city offers a lot, from breathtaking desert landscapes to incredible wildlife. So you’ll find plenty to choose from whether you want to take a hike, explore the area’s history, or relax by the water. If you’re an...
roselawgroupreporter.com
Vestar purchases north Phoenix mall property
Phoenix-based Vestar, a national retail developer, was the sole bidder and winner on Wednesday of the Desert Ridge Marketplace property in north Phoenix. Vestar DRM-OPCO LLC, an entity connected to Vestar, acquired the 115 acres from the Arizona State Land Department for the minimum bid of $29.4 million. Read the...
Saudi Arabian Lobbyist elected to Maricopa county supervisors, has influence over AZ Water
MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The water crisis here in Arizona goes from bad to worse. In a post election story that might have fallen through the cracks, it's been discovered that Saudi Arabia has their hands all over our water. As a lawsuit for control of the water by multiple counties, including ours, The post Saudi Arabian Lobbyist elected to Maricopa county supervisors, has influence over AZ Water appeared first on KYMA.
Southwest Airlines cancels most flights to and from PHX Sky Harbor
As of 10:10 p.m. Monday after the data reset, the Phoenix airport reported 185 canceled flights and 12 delayed flights.
