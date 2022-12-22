ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

atlantanewsfirst.com

Georgia cancellations, closures, postponements due to wintry weather

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Metro Atlanta is expected to see freezing temperatures and possible strong wind gusts starting Friday, and some events in the area are being canceled, relocated, or postponed. Here are the events that will be affected. This list will be updated as more come in.
gwinnettcitizen.com

Gwinnett DA on fentanyl: “This has gotten very bad.”

• More cartels are represented in Atlanta than in any other city in the country. • Number one killer of people ages 18 – 49 — • Why kill their customers?. District Attorney Patsy Austin-Gatson is dead serious about the threat of fentanyl and other illicit drugs to the nearly one million residents in Gwinnett County, and she is clear that these drugs do indeed affect every single resident and business owner in the county.
