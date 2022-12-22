Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From ColumbiaTed RiversColumbia, MD
Maryland's Best Fried Chicken is Hidden at a Farmer's MarketTravel MavenLaurel, MD
Maryland teen snaps photo of object hovering over fieldRoger MarshBel Air, MD
This Christmas Themed Boat Cruise Might Be the Most Unique Holiday Attraction in MarylandTravel MavenAnnapolis, MD
This City in Maryland Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in AmericaJoe MertensBaltimore, MD
Related
Citrus County Chronicle
Safely in playoffs, Ravens still have division to play for
OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens have clinched a postseason berth. Coach John Harbaugh indicated that would have no impact on Lamar Jackson's status. “Players play when they’re healthy and ready to go. That’s really all we do,” Harbaugh said after Baltimore's 17-9 win over Atlanta on Saturday. “When the player and the docs come back and say, ‘Hey, it’s time,’ then (as) coaches, we build him into the game plan.”
Citrus County Chronicle
Hackett out as Broncos coach after Wilson's awful game
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — Nathaniel Hackett lost his job a day after the Denver Broncos showed more fight on the sideline and in the postgame handshake line than they did in their 51-14 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. With the embarrassing loss, the Broncos fell to 4-11 and...
Citrus County Chronicle
Browns' Garrett benched for start vs Saints for discipline
CLEVELAND (AP) — Browns Pro Bowl defensive end Myles Garrett was benched for the start of Saturday's loss to New Orleans by coach Kevin Stefanski for an unspecified team violation, the latest twist in an odd season for the star. Garrett wasn't on the field for the Saints' first...
Citrus County Chronicle
Mayfield, Akers lead Rams' 51-14 blowout of Wilson's Broncos
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Bobby Wagner and Russell Wilson got back together Sunday, near the end of their first season apart following a decade together. Wagner and his Los Angeles Rams were the only ones who enjoyed the holiday reunion. Wagner first intercepted a pass by his longtime Seahawks...
Citrus County Chronicle
Falcons eliminated from playoff chase in a familiar fashion
BALTIMORE (AP) — In a season filled with narrow losses, the Atlanta Falcons saw their slim playoff hopes end by virtue of a chilling defeat that featured a familiar slow start and ended with coach Arthur Smith again talking about the team's need to show progress. In between the...
Citrus County Chronicle
Rams, Bucs, Packers earn wins on same day in upside-down NFC
Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers led comeback wins and the Los Angeles Rams dominated Russell Wilson and the Broncos. It was a triumphant Christmas for the Buccaneers, Packers and Rams as many figured it would be when the schedule was released in May. The NFC’s top three preseason Super Bowl favorites were expected to be jockeying for playoff positioning Sunday.
Citrus County Chronicle
Unsung players join Chiefs stars in making postseason push
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs wouldn't be in the race for a first-round bye in the AFC without Patrick Mahomes, who is charting a course toward a second MVP, along with three-time All-Pro tight end Travis Kelce and a host of other big-name stars. Nor...
Citrus County Chronicle
Tom Brady, Buccaneers rally to beat Cardinals 19-16 in OT
GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — There were times during the slog of a football game Sunday night when Tampa Bay quarterback Tom Brady looked frustrated. There were other times he looked angry. There were a few times he looked downright old. But there were also six throws in overtime where...
Citrus County Chronicle
Packers intercept 3 passes in 4th, beat Tua, Dolphins 26-20
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Green Bay intercepted three of Tua Tagovailoa's passes in the fourth quarter and the Aaron Rodgers and Packers rallied to beat the Miami Dolphins 26-20 on Sunday to keep their playoff hopes alive. Rodgers threw for 238 yards and a touchdown and had one...
Citrus County Chronicle
Falcons' collapse not surprising but still painful for Smith
ATLANTA (AP) — From 4-4 to 5-10, the Atlanta Falcons have collapsed in the second half of a season that was seen as a rebuilding year from the start. Even so, that doesn’t take away the sting of losing for coach Arthur Smith, who is 12-20 in nearly two years on the job.
Citrus County Chronicle
Tagovailoa throws 3 picks, Packers defeat Dolphins 26-20
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander knew the secondary needed to start playing better against the Miami Dolphins after defensive backs coach Jerry Gray surprisingly yelled at them at halftime. “That woke us up for sure,” Alexander said. “He doesn’t really yell, but he was yelling...
Citrus County Chronicle
Vikings offense still seeking complete performance
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings have made the first year for coach Kevin O'Connell an unforgettable and unparalleled season of late-game drama, with an NFL-record 11 wins in one-score decisions. The cohesion, confidence and firm grasp of the finer details that O'Connell has helped foster have continued to...
Citrus County Chronicle
Tagovailoa out again with Dolphins' playoff hopes teetering
MIAMI GRDENS, Fla. (AP) — Tua Tagovailoa is in the concussion protocol again, and the Miami Dolphins may not be able to weather his absence this time. Tagovailoa missed two games earlier this season after he was knocked out on a scary hit in Week 4 at Cincinnati. Miami lost that game and two that Tagovailoa missed. Then he came back and Miami won five straight, improving to 8-3 and moving into first place in the AFC East.
Citrus County Chronicle
Purdy's ascension no longer a surprise for 49ers
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — When Brock Purdy stepped in as quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers, his early success was initially seen as a surprise. Now that the last pick in this year's draft has kept up that level of play for three straight starts, it's becoming expected.
Citrus County Chronicle
Texans finally close out game in 19-14 win over Titans
HOUSTON (AP) — After coming oh-so close in their past two games, the Houston Texans finally got over the hump Saturday with a win over the Tennessee Titans to snap a nine-game skid. Houston (2-12-1) beat Tennessee 19-14 for its first victory since beating the Jacksonville Jaguars on Oct....
Citrus County Chronicle
Broncos fire rookie head coach Hackett after 4-11 start
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — The Denver Broncos fired first-year head coach Nathaniel Hackett on Monday with two games left in the season. Team owner and CEO Greg Penner said he'll lead the search for a new coach with assistance from GM George Paton, in whom he expressed confidence while announcing Hackett's dismissal.
Citrus County Chronicle
Seahawks clinging to postseason hopes entering final 2 weeks
RENTON, Wash. (AP) — Three full games have passed since the most recent time the Seattle Seahawks found themselves in the lead. That’s 180 minutes of game time spent playing opposite the formula that worked so well for Seattle just a couple of months ago when it looked like a sure playoff team. Seattle’s third straight loss and fifth in the past six games came last Saturday in a 24-10 setback at Kansas City where the Seahawks stumbled with clear chances to put a scare into one of the best teams in the AFC in the second half.
Citrus County Chronicle
Banged-up Titans have nothing at stake but health vs. Dallas
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans have absolutely nothing on the line Thursday night except pride and the chance to build some momentum by snapping a five-game skid. Getting as healthy as possible for their regular-season finale in Jacksonville (7-8) with the AFC South title on the line...
Citrus County Chronicle
Another QB change for Colts produces same futile results
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indianapolis Colts have tried just about everything to change directions this season. A new coach didn't work. A new play-caller didn't work. And on Monday night, their third starting quarterback of the season, Nick Foles, didn't work, either.
Citrus County Chronicle
Eberflus: Bears won't consider sitting Fields rest of season
Matt Eberflus insisted the Chicago Bears won't shut down quarterback Justin Fields for the remaining two games. Fields was hobbling at the end of Saturday's 35-13 loss to the Buffalo Bills after someone stepped on his foot. His nonthrowing, left shoulder — the same one he separated last month — also bothered him during the game.
Comments / 0