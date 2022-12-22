Read full article on original website
Where is Santa? Track with NORAD
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The countdown is on as we’re tracking Santa’s arrival. North American Aerospace Defense Command Center (NORAD) is busy with this mission as they’ve been keeping track of Santa’s sleigh minute by minute. Calling in or tracking online has been a tradition...
KPLC TV
Welsh Elementary students sing carols and give their Christmas wishes
Welsh, LA (KPLC) - Like many children, students at Welsh Elementary got into the Christmas spirit, excited for what Santa would bring them. It was one of the biggest questions of the holiday season: What do you want for Christmas?. Our 7 News crew headed to Welsh Elementary to hear...
capitalbnews.org
Meet the trailblazing Black LGBTQ official at ‘ground zero’ for climate justice
In 1969, a state-mandated consent decree desegregated the school system in Lake Charles, Louisiana. Forty years later, continuing conflict over that desegregation effort in the city — evenly split between Black and white residents — inspired a young Davante Lewis’ first foray into public service. His high...
We Hate to Be the Grinch, But Don’t Get Too Excited About Buc-ee’s Coming to Crowley, Louisiana
Although it is the holiday season, don't expect to see a Louisiana Buc-ee's location under the tree this Christmas. A lot of folks were excited to share the news of Buc-ee's convenience stores finally opening their first Louisiana location. According to a viral Facebook post (actually, a few of them), Buc-ee's was featured on a billboard claiming to be opening on Rice Capital Parkway in Crowley.
Lake Charles American Press
Barrett Navarre called to ‘disciple disciples’
There was a time when Barrett Navarre seemed to have it all. Now he knows he does. His father, the late Billy Navarre, opened his first auto dealership in Sulphur in 1982. When he died in 2016, Billy Navarre Chevrolet, Cadillac, Honda, Hyundi and Equus was one of the largest locally owned businesses in Southwest Louisiana with 300 employees. Billy Navarre was also known as a community philanthropist. His sons took up this mantle of success.
KPLC TV
Lake Area plumbers help homes recover after arctic blast
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Christmas is a time for gathering for many, but many across Southwest Louisiana spent this Christmas with little to no water, after freezing temperatures over the weekend caused pipes to leak and some to burst. “Just loss of water in the home, low water pressure...
KPLC TV
Holiday carriage rides return to the Lake Area
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - For many years J&R Carriages provided the service here in the Lake Area, however they didn’t return after the 2020 hurricanes. Now, Almosta Ranch is taking the reins after the city approved bringing back the attraction earlier this year. “Everyone was supportive of it...
KPLC TV
‘Total Loss’: House on Tulip Street destroyed in fire
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A house is destroyed after an electrical issue involving a generator set it ablaze on Christmas Eve, according to the Lake Charles Fire Department. The Lake Charles Fire Department responded to a house fire on Tulip Street in the early afternoon hours of December 24.
Authorities in Westlake Asking Residents to Check Outdoor Christmas Decorations and Report Damages to Police
Westlake, Louisiana – Westlake Police Chief Christopher Wilrye is asking residents to check their inflatable Christmas decorations for damage. He indicated that there have been a few cases where Christmas decorations in Westlake, Louisiana were damaged by individuals. He is asking anyone who finds any damage to call Westlake...
KPLC TV
Congestion on I-10 at Texas state line
Starks, LA (KPLC) - I-10 is congested at the Texas state line due to a vehicle crash on on the Texas side of I-10 East. On I-10 West, traffic is backed up past Vinton. On I-10 East, traffic is backed up on the Texas side, through Orange.
KPLC TV
Ballerina follows her dreams with The Nutcracker
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Becoming a professional ballerina is a difficult thing to do for anyone taking part in the classical form of dance. But it is even harder for black women. Despite the odds, one Lake Charles high school senior is determined to pave a way for herself.
KPLC TV
SWLA Arrest Report - December 23, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Dec. 23, 2022. Allison Nicole Miller, 28, Iowa: Aggravated battery; illegal carrying of weapons during commission of a crime; theft of a firearm; armed robbery; theft of a motor vehicle from $25,000 or more. Miricle Lynette Chatman, 36, Lake...
KPLC TV
Moss Bluff woman decks out home with collection of over 45 Christmas trees
Moss Bluff, LA (KPLC) - Oh Christmas tree, oh Christmas tree, how about having over 45 Christmas Trees in your home?. The Murphy’s home in Moss Bluff is nothing short of a Hallmark movie set with their extravagant Christmas decorations. Bridgett Murphy let our 7News crew into her home...
Louisiana Asks – Why's My Tire Pressure Warning Light Suddenly On?
Many Louisiana motorists are reporting that their tire pressure monitoring system is giving them a warning this morning. Here's why and what to do if your light is on.
KPLC TV
Cameron Ferry re-opens
Cameron, LA (KPLC) - The Cameron Ferry is back in service, according to Cameron Parish OEP. The Ferry was closed due to repairs and programming work conducted by the Louisiana Department of Transportation and U.S. Coast Guard.
Calcasieu Parish Animal Services Asking for Donations to Help Keep Animals Warm in Below Freezing Temperatures
Calcasieu Parish Animal Services Asking for Donations to Help Keep Animals Warm in Below Freezing Temperatures. Lake Charles, Louisiana – On December 21, 2022, the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury announced that Calcasieu Parish Animal Services is asking for donations of twin or full-sized comforter-style blankets and large bath or beach towels ahead of the upcoming below-freezing temperatures.
Lake Charles American Press
American Press Southwest Louisiana Coach of the Year: Johns on top after close call in 2021
A year after coming up one point short, Iowa head football coach Tommy Johns is the winner of the American Press Southwest La. Coach of the Year award after guiding the Yellow Jackets to an 11-2 season and the first semifinal appearance in program history. There was no drama this...
KPLC TV
Giving ‘City of Refuge’ veteran community hope
VINTON, LA (KPLC) - A homeless shelter for veterans in need continues to rebuild its facilities. The City of Refuge in Vinton was hit hard by hurricanes Laura and Delta. But in the midst of recovery, The City of Refuge’s founder, a Vietnam veteran, also died. Through it all,...
Lake Charles American Press
Cold weather grips SW La. — and it’s not done yet
Extremely cold weather is gripping much of Southwest Louisiana — a rare occurrence in Sportsman’s Paradise. Life-threatening wind chills experienced on Friday will continue into Saturday morning, the National Weather Service’s Lake Charles office reported. The wind chills are expected in the single digits to lower teens. These values can cause hypothermia and frostbite to those not protected, NWS reported.
City of Nederland restores water services to Aqua Texas customers
NEDERLAND, Texas — After a temporary suspension, the City of Nederland has restored water services to Aqua Texas customers. Nederland provides treated water to the Aqua Texas service area by contract. This service area is outside city limits, in the Beauxart Garden area. The flow of water was temporarily...
