KPLC TV

Where is Santa? Track with NORAD

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The countdown is on as we’re tracking Santa’s arrival. North American Aerospace Defense Command Center (NORAD) is busy with this mission as they’ve been keeping track of Santa’s sleigh minute by minute. Calling in or tracking online has been a tradition...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Welsh Elementary students sing carols and give their Christmas wishes

Welsh, LA (KPLC) - Like many children, students at Welsh Elementary got into the Christmas spirit, excited for what Santa would bring them. It was one of the biggest questions of the holiday season: What do you want for Christmas?. Our 7 News crew headed to Welsh Elementary to hear...
WELSH, LA
CAJUN RADIO 1290AM

We Hate to Be the Grinch, But Don’t Get Too Excited About Buc-ee’s Coming to Crowley, Louisiana

Although it is the holiday season, don't expect to see a Louisiana Buc-ee's location under the tree this Christmas. A lot of folks were excited to share the news of Buc-ee's convenience stores finally opening their first Louisiana location. According to a viral Facebook post (actually, a few of them), Buc-ee's was featured on a billboard claiming to be opening on Rice Capital Parkway in Crowley.
CROWLEY, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Barrett Navarre called to ‘disciple disciples’

There was a time when Barrett Navarre seemed to have it all. Now he knows he does. His father, the late Billy Navarre, opened his first auto dealership in Sulphur in 1982. When he died in 2016, Billy Navarre Chevrolet, Cadillac, Honda, Hyundi and Equus was one of the largest locally owned businesses in Southwest Louisiana with 300 employees. Billy Navarre was also known as a community philanthropist. His sons took up this mantle of success.
SULPHUR, LA
KPLC TV

Lake Area plumbers help homes recover after arctic blast

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Christmas is a time for gathering for many, but many across Southwest Louisiana spent this Christmas with little to no water, after freezing temperatures over the weekend caused pipes to leak and some to burst. “Just loss of water in the home, low water pressure...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Holiday carriage rides return to the Lake Area

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - For many years J&R Carriages provided the service here in the Lake Area, however they didn’t return after the 2020 hurricanes. Now, Almosta Ranch is taking the reins after the city approved bringing back the attraction earlier this year. “Everyone was supportive of it...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

‘Total Loss’: House on Tulip Street destroyed in fire

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - A house is destroyed after an electrical issue involving a generator set it ablaze on Christmas Eve, according to the Lake Charles Fire Department. The Lake Charles Fire Department responded to a house fire on Tulip Street in the early afternoon hours of December 24.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Congestion on I-10 at Texas state line

Starks, LA (KPLC) - I-10 is congested at the Texas state line due to a vehicle crash on on the Texas side of I-10 East. On I-10 West, traffic is backed up past Vinton. On I-10 East, traffic is backed up on the Texas side, through Orange.
VINTON, LA
KPLC TV

Ballerina follows her dreams with The Nutcracker

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Becoming a professional ballerina is a difficult thing to do for anyone taking part in the classical form of dance. But it is even harder for black women. Despite the odds, one Lake Charles high school senior is determined to pave a way for herself.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

SWLA Arrest Report - December 23, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Dec. 23, 2022. Allison Nicole Miller, 28, Iowa: Aggravated battery; illegal carrying of weapons during commission of a crime; theft of a firearm; armed robbery; theft of a motor vehicle from $25,000 or more. Miricle Lynette Chatman, 36, Lake...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Cameron Ferry re-opens

Cameron, LA (KPLC) - The Cameron Ferry is back in service, according to Cameron Parish OEP. The Ferry was closed due to repairs and programming work conducted by the Louisiana Department of Transportation and U.S. Coast Guard.
CAMERON, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Calcasieu Parish Animal Services Asking for Donations to Help Keep Animals Warm in Below Freezing Temperatures

Calcasieu Parish Animal Services Asking for Donations to Help Keep Animals Warm in Below Freezing Temperatures. Lake Charles, Louisiana – On December 21, 2022, the Calcasieu Parish Police Jury announced that Calcasieu Parish Animal Services is asking for donations of twin or full-sized comforter-style blankets and large bath or beach towels ahead of the upcoming below-freezing temperatures.
CALCASIEU PARISH, LA
KPLC TV

Giving ‘City of Refuge’ veteran community hope

VINTON, LA (KPLC) - A homeless shelter for veterans in need continues to rebuild its facilities. The City of Refuge in Vinton was hit hard by hurricanes Laura and Delta. But in the midst of recovery, The City of Refuge’s founder, a Vietnam veteran, also died. Through it all,...
VINTON, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Cold weather grips SW La. — and it’s not done yet

Extremely cold weather is gripping much of Southwest Louisiana — a rare occurrence in Sportsman’s Paradise. Life-threatening wind chills experienced on Friday will continue into Saturday morning, the National Weather Service’s Lake Charles office reported. The wind chills are expected in the single digits to lower teens. These values can cause hypothermia and frostbite to those not protected, NWS reported.
