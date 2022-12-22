Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Meshell Hale: "Black widow" accused of poisoning ex-husband and live-in boyfriend convicted of second-degree murderLavinia ThompsonBaton Rouge, LA
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Goodwood GrillM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Baton Rouge Lunch Specials: Mike Anderson's Seafood RestaurantM HendersonBaton Rouge, LA
Collegiate Baton Rouge names Copeland head boys basketball coach after leaving VarnadoBaton Rouge, LA
USW Union Local 620 holds toy drive for Toys for TotsTina HowellGonzales, LA
Related
Golf.com
The 5 best golf courses in Louisiana (2022/2023)
As part of GOLF’s course rating process for 2022-23, our fleet of 100-plus expert panelists identified the best golf courses in Louisiana. Browse the links below to check out all of our course rankings, or scroll down to see the best courses in Louisiana. GOLF’s other course rankings: Top...
Louisiana Ticket Wins $10,000 – Mega Millions
A ticket for the multi-state lottery game Mega Millions that was sold in Louisiana has been revealed as a major prize winner in the games December 23rd drawing. Interest from lottery players in Baton Rouge, Lafayette, New Orleans, and Shreveport has been on the increase over the past several weeks as the game's jackpot has grown beyond half of a billion dollars.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Ascension Parish high school football players headed to next level
During the December signing period, Ascension Parish high school football players signed at their schools to continue their careers as student-athletes at the college level. The players are headed to Louisiana schools, as well as out of state schools, such as LSU, Tulane, and Ole Miss. Two Gators sign. St....
Elizabeth Vowell, husband welcome baby boy
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - WAFB news anchor Elizabeth Vowell and her husband welcomed a baby boy into the world Monday morning, December 26. Elizabeth’s husband, Chris Blades, works in the WAFB sales department. Their new baby is named Oscar Lane Blades, after Chris’s great-grandfather and grandfather. Oscar...
theadvocate.com
Baton Rouge Assembly presents debutantes at annual ball
The Baton Rouge Assembly introduced 10 young women at its annual Debutante Presentation Ball on Nov. 25 at the Hilton Baton Rouge Capitol Center. Caroline Wheaton Bardwell, daughter of Anna Katherine and Scott Bardwell. Anne Joyner Brown, daughter of Kate and Tee Brown. Caroline Annesley Creech, daughter of Katherine Elliott...
Firefighters battle flames at BR motel
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Firefighters responded to a fire at a Baton Rouge motel on the morning of Monday, Dec. 26. According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, flames broke out at the Shades Motel on Airline Highway near Harry Drive. Officials said the fire began in a heater...
Meshell Hale: "Black widow" accused of poisoning ex-husband and live-in boyfriend convicted of second-degree murder
It only took five minutes for the cab of a truck to be fully engulfed in flames between the moments firefighters responded to a call on Forstall Street in New Orleans on the fateful night of March 18, 2016, and when the second responding unit arrived to battle the flames — and a NOLA report from that night says what they found in the aftermath was truly harrowing.
brproud.com
Oven used as heat source led to house fire in Baton Rouge
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A family trying to keep themselves warm by using an oven as a heat source led to a house fire on Macedonia Avenue on Saturday. Firefighters were called out at 10:48 a.m. to find heavy smoke coming from the home. The fire department says they were led to a fire in the kitchen and learned that the occupants were using the oven to increase the heat when items near the oven caught on fire.
Louisiana Asks – Why’s My Tire Pressure Warning Light Suddenly On?
Drivers from Monroe to Ruston, Shreveport to Baton Rouge, and Lafayette to Lake Charles are climbing in their frosty vehicles this morning only to discover there is a brand new warning light flashing at them from their car's dashboard. For many of us, at least in Louisiana, we call it...
theadvocate.com
Feu follet or atmospheric mirage? The story behind the mysterious light in Pointe Coupee
If you want to see the light, you'll need to plan a trip to Pointe Coupee Parish's countryside. Wait, you were thinking about the other light — the light at the end of the tunnel — weren't you? Or maybe the kind found in the enlightenment of truth?
Single-Vehicle Crash in Louisiana Claims Life of Driver on LA 10
Single-Vehicle Crash in Louisiana Claims Life of Driver on LA 10. Saint Francisville, Louisiana – On Saturday, December 24, 2022, Louisiana State Police reported that LSP Troop A was dispatched to a single-vehicle crash with injuries on LA 10 at Bains Road in West Feliciana Parish soon before 7:00 PM. The driver was fatally injured in the collision. The driver’s identity is being withheld pending family notification.
theadvocate.com
Can't wait for the cold to leave Louisiana? Here's when it will.
If the forecasts were accurate, many will have noticed by now that south Louisiana dropped more than 30 degrees overnight to below freezing temperatures. It'll be a while before it warms up again, but the exact answer depends somewhat on where you live. In the meantime, officials throughout the state...
theadvocate.com
Oven used to supplement heaters triggers fire in kitchen of Baton Rouge home, officials say
Baton Rouge firefighters say a family using an oven to supplement the heater in a house in the Homewood subdivision accidentally set the kitchen on fire. The fire was reported on Christmas Eve morning when temperatures were in the upper 20s. According to a statement from the Baton Rouge Fire...
wbrz.com
WATCH: Fire destroys Hammond business early Monday morning
HAMMOND - Crews tackled a massive fire at a barber shop in Tangipahoa Parish early Monday morning. The Hammond Fire Department responded to HD Cuts & Salon on West Thomas Street (US 190) early Monday. Firefighters arrived to find the business engulfed in flames. Social media video posted shortly after...
theadvocate.com
In Alton Sterling protesters' lawsuit against Baton Rouge, what evidence is fair?
In defending Baton Rouge leaders against a lawsuit filed by activists who were arrested during protests over the death of Alton Sterling, attorneys can't bring up Gavin Long's deadly ambush on six East Baton Rouge law enforcement officers, a judge has ruled. But they can invoke the killing of police officers in Dallas earlier that month.
voiceofmotown.com
Former LSU Tight End Commits to West Virginia
Morgantown, West Virginia – Kole Taylor has committed to play for the West Virginia Mountaineers on Christmas Day!. Taylor, a recent LSU transfer, made the announcement on his social media account moments ago. Taylor is a 6’7 250 pound tight end from Grand Junction, Colorado, who recently decided to leave the LSU football program and enter the transfer portal. Taylor then visited Morgantown and has been in contact with Oklahoma State, Oregon State, among several other programs around the country, but West Virginia has made finding a pass-catching tight end a real priority this offseason and Kole Taylor is certainly that!.
brproud.com
Arrest: Baton Rouge man accused of attacking girlfriend on Christmas Day
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A Baton Rouge man was arrested over the holiday weekend after he was accused of attacking his live-in girlfriend of 18 years. According to an official report completed by a deputy with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO), 38-year-old Raul Ines-Luna struck his girlfriend in the face and engaged in other violent behavior that left her injured on December 25.
LSU moves up one spot in AP Poll
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU women’s basketball team continues to nudge its way up on the Top 25 AP Poll. The Tigers (12-0) were up to No. 9 in the poll released on Monday, Dec. 26. South Carolina, Stanford, Ohio State, Indiana, and Notre Dame make up...
kalb.com
LSP: Troop E delivers presents to children spending Christmas in the hospital
CENTRAL LOUISIANA. (KALB) - On Saturday, Dec. 24, Louisiana State Police Troop E delivered presents to children across Central Louisiana who are spending Christmas in the hospital. The Troopers visited 36 children at 19 different facilities across Cenla, bringing each child a huge bag of toys. Troop E has delivered...
fox8live.com
Frigid temps not stopping Louisiana duck hunters
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - On the North Shore of Lake Pontchartrain, temperatures dipped down to the teens in some places. And on a frigid day when most people try to stay in, duck hunters in Madisonville loaded up and headed out. “Got layers on... a bunch of layers, but I...
Comments / 0