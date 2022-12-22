Read full article on original website
Citrus County Chronicle
Kane scores, Tottenham rallies for 2-2 draw with Brentford
LONDON (AP) — Harry Kane returned to the Premier League and scored a goal to help Tottenham come back from a two-goal deficit in a 2-2 draw with Brentford on Monday. Kane, who missed a penalty in the World Cup quarterfinal loss to France two weeks ago, scored in the 65th minute. He headed in a cross from Clement Lenglet for his Premier League record 10th goal for Tottenham on Boxing Day, a traditional day of playing in England on the day after Christmas.
Leaders enjoy favorable conditions in Sydney to Hobart race
SYDNEY (AP) — Favorable northerly winds have helped propel the four leading super maxis in the Sydney to Hobart race through the notorious Bass Strait and nearing the coastline of the island state of Tasmania and still within sight of race record time on Tuesday. After 24 hours of...
