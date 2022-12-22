U.S. Ambassador to Israel Thomas Nides joined in a ceremony marking Hanukkah at the Western Wall Plaza on Sunday evening. “On behalf of President Biden and the American people we want to wish you on the eighth night of Hanukkah a chag sameach [happy holiday], a wonderful new year; most importantly, to celebrate the unbreakable bond between the United States and Israel,” Nides said.

