Beijing unable to supplant the US as the bulwark of the Gulf states, expert says
Only the United States can integrate an Arab air defense against Iran, David Schenker, a senior fellow at the Washington Institute for Near East Policy, said during a talk he gave this month at the Washington-based Jewish Policy Center on “Saudi Arabia in a Period of Change.”. Jewish Policy...
Coalition for Jewish Values criticize letter signed by 330 rabbis pledging to boycott Religious Zionism members
The Coalition for Jewish Values (CJV) criticized a letter signed last week by an estimated 330 non-Orthodox rabbis pledging to bar members of Israel’s Religious Zionism Party from speaking at their synagogues. “Their call reveals the unrestrained hypocrisy of these non-Orthodox (and anti-Orthodox movements,” said CJV President Rabbi Yoek...
Book bans, Ukraine and the end of Roe: The year 2022 in Jewish ideas
(JTA) — Jewish eras can be defined by events (the fall of the Second Temple, the Inquisition, the founding of Israel) and by ideas (the rabbinic era, emancipation, post-denominationalism). A community reveals itself in the things it argues about most passionately. It’s too early to tell what ideas will...
Netanyahu offers to suspend annexation plans in exchange for peace with Riyadh: report
Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu would suspend plans to annex parts of Judea and Samaria, commonly known as the West Bank in exchange for the normalization of relations with Saudi Arabia, according to a report over the weekend. Talks are underway between Israel, the United States and Saudi Arabia to this...
US ambassador participates in menorah-lighting ceremony at Western Wall
U.S. Ambassador to Israel Thomas Nides joined in a ceremony marking Hanukkah at the Western Wall Plaza on Sunday evening. “On behalf of President Biden and the American people we want to wish you on the eighth night of Hanukkah a chag sameach [happy holiday], a wonderful new year; most importantly, to celebrate the unbreakable bond between the United States and Israel,” Nides said.
Netanyahu has his sights set on peace with Riyadh – but is it feasible?
Israeli Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu said last week that he hopes to bring about “a full, formal peace” with Saudi Arabia, as Israel has done with other Gulf states. However, analysts told JNS that there are several significant obstacles to achieving full normalization with the Saudis. According to...
EU document proves ‘what we’ve been seeing on the ground’
A recently leaked European Union document outlining E.U. strategy to help extend Palestinian control over Area C of Judea and Samaria reveals “a gross violation of Israel’s sovereignty and jurisdiction by purported allies,” Naomi Kahn, director of the International Division for Regavim, an Israeli NGO that deals with land issues, told JNS.
Top 10 most-read stories on JNS.org in 2022
While they may not all be among the “most important” stories of 2022, here are the top 10 stories that our readers clicked on most this year:. No. 1: Esther Pollard dies after being rushed to hospital with COVID. By Maayan Hoffman. Esther Pollard, 68, the wife of...
