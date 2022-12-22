Read full article on original website
Dodgers News: J.D. Martinez’s Agent Reveals Why Slugger Signed for Less Money With LA
The former Red Sox chose the opportunity that would best set himself up for success and winning above all else.
Former Dodger Shares Excitement for Reunion with Justin Turner
JT will be welcomed by several former teammates in Boston.
A Red Sox-Cardinals trade to make good on Chris Sale rumors
The Boston Red Sox and St. Louis Cardinals are two teams that can get to work on the latest Chris Sale rumors. There may not be a better team for the Boston Red Sox to make the Chris Sale rumors come true with than the St. Louis Cardinals. The Cardinals could use another starting pitcher and someone under contract beyond 2023. They have a ton of MLB-ready players they could spare in a potential deal and a couple of guys who could see big-league action by 2024.
Angels News: Noah Syndergaard Had Nothing to Say About His Time With Halos
He spoke very highly about the Phillies, but didn’t have anything to say about the Angels.
What Carlos Correa must do if Mets deal falls through after Giants debacle
The New York Mets reportedly have concerns about Carlos Correa’s surgically repaired leg. Although the leg hasn’t given Correa much trouble during his big league career, teams are weary to dish out a long-term contract to the star shortstop. It was the primary reason for Correa’s deal with the San Francisco Giants falling apart. So what should Carlos Correa’s next course of action be if his Mets’ deal falls through as well?
Dodgers News: Cody Bellinger Reacts to Non-Tender in Cubs Introduction
After struggling the past few years, the former MVP hopes to revive his game in Chicago.
Red Sox Reportedly No Longer Favorites To Sign Fireballer As New Teams Emerge
The Boston Red Sox are in need of a new starting pitcher. Where things stand right now Boston would enter the 2023 season with a rotation consisting of some combination of Chris Sale, James Paxton, Brayan Bello, Tanner Houck, Garrett Whitlock, and Nick Pivetta. The Red Sox reportedly have been looking into adding hurlers to the mix and Nathan Eovaldi still is on the open market, but it starting to sound like a reunion may be less likely, according to WEEI's Rob Bradford.
Former Dodger Prospect Involved in Trea Turner Trade Cut by Nationals
Gerardo Carrillo, who went from the Dodgers to the Nationals in the trade that brought Trea Turner and Max Scherzer to L.A., was DFA'd by Washington.
Angels News: Insider Thinks LA Could Trade for This Top Shortstop
This would be a major splash for Perry Minasian and co.
Who Have the Dodgers Signed & Who Have They Lost So Far This Offseason
Here's a summary of moves that the Dodgers have made so far this winter with potentially more to come.
Dodgers Add to Outfield Depth, Sign Journeyman
L.A. Has Signed Steven Duggar to Minor League Deal
Yankees are taking a big risk with latest bullpen signing
Yankees general manager Brian Cashman and managing partner Hal Steinbrenner made it apparent that the bullpen was a priority this off-season. Signing Aaron Judge to a lucrative contract and inking Carlos Rodon to feature as the team’s secondary ace are certainly prominent moves, but the team hasn’t done nearly enough to bolster the bullpen, especially after losing several arms this offseason.
Yankees sign 2 versatile infielders to round out depth
The New York Yankees have plenty of infielders heading into the 2023 season, especially with Isiah Kiner-Falefa and Josh Donaldson still on the roster. Donaldson is set to earn $21 million next season, but the Yankees have been looking to offload his contract and save a bit to reallocate. Kiner-Falefa signed a new one-year deal worth $6 million, but he’s also been rumored to be on the trade block.
Steve Cohen’s big mouth may have screwed Mets
The New York Mets are the second team to have concerns about signing Carlos Correa after the star shortstop underwent a physical exam, but they may wind up stuck with the original agreement because of the way Steve Cohen handled it. Correa’s 13-year, $350 million agreement with the San Francisco Giants was nixed due to... The post Steve Cohen’s big mouth may have screwed Mets appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Angels Rumors: Former Two-Time Cy Young Award Winner Linked to Halos
He could be a perfect addition as the sixth starter on this team.
Former SF Giants outfielder inks one-year deal with LG Twins
After a short stint with the SF Giants, corner bat Austin Dean is heading to Korea after signing a one-year deal with the LG Twins.
Red Sox Reportedly Contacted Former Fan Favorite About Reunion To Open Free Agency
Should the Red Sox have made a move?
Report: Cubs Sign Promising Starting Pitcher to Minor League Deal
The Chicago Cubs have reportedly agreed to a minor league deal with starting pitcher Nick Neidert.
MLB Insider Proposes Bryan Reynolds Trade Between Yankees and Pirates
Is this four-prospect package from the Yankees enough for Pittsburgh in a possible Reynolds trade
Report: Red Sox listening to trade offers for former All-Star
The Boston Red Sox have already made some major changes this offseason, and they are reportedly open to parting with at least one more of their former All-Star players. Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports that teams have been checking in with Boston about Chris Sale. While the Red Sox are not actively... The post Report: Red Sox listening to trade offers for former All-Star appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
