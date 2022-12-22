ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FanSided

A Red Sox-Cardinals trade to make good on Chris Sale rumors

The Boston Red Sox and St. Louis Cardinals are two teams that can get to work on the latest Chris Sale rumors. There may not be a better team for the Boston Red Sox to make the Chris Sale rumors come true with than the St. Louis Cardinals. The Cardinals could use another starting pitcher and someone under contract beyond 2023. They have a ton of MLB-ready players they could spare in a potential deal and a couple of guys who could see big-league action by 2024.
BOSTON, MA
ClutchPoints

What Carlos Correa must do if Mets deal falls through after Giants debacle

The New York Mets reportedly have concerns about Carlos Correa’s surgically repaired leg. Although the leg hasn’t given Correa much trouble during his big league career, teams are weary to dish out a long-term contract to the star shortstop. It was the primary reason for Correa’s deal with the San Francisco Giants falling apart. So what should Carlos Correa’s next course of action be if his Mets’ deal falls through as well?
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Red Sox Reportedly No Longer Favorites To Sign Fireballer As New Teams Emerge

The Boston Red Sox are in need of a new starting pitcher. Where things stand right now Boston would enter the 2023 season with a rotation consisting of some combination of Chris Sale, James Paxton, Brayan Bello, Tanner Houck, Garrett Whitlock, and Nick Pivetta. The Red Sox reportedly have been looking into adding hurlers to the mix and Nathan Eovaldi still is on the open market, but it starting to sound like a reunion may be less likely, according to WEEI's Rob Bradford.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Yankees are taking a big risk with latest bullpen signing

Yankees general manager Brian Cashman and managing partner Hal Steinbrenner made it apparent that the bullpen was a priority this off-season. Signing Aaron Judge to a lucrative contract and inking Carlos Rodon to feature as the team’s secondary ace are certainly prominent moves, but the team hasn’t done nearly enough to bolster the bullpen, especially after losing several arms this offseason.
Yardbarker

Yankees sign 2 versatile infielders to round out depth

The New York Yankees have plenty of infielders heading into the 2023 season, especially with Isiah Kiner-Falefa and Josh Donaldson still on the roster. Donaldson is set to earn $21 million next season, but the Yankees have been looking to offload his contract and save a bit to reallocate. Kiner-Falefa signed a new one-year deal worth $6 million, but he’s also been rumored to be on the trade block.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Larry Brown Sports

Steve Cohen’s big mouth may have screwed Mets

The New York Mets are the second team to have concerns about signing Carlos Correa after the star shortstop underwent a physical exam, but they may wind up stuck with the original agreement because of the way Steve Cohen handled it. Correa’s 13-year, $350 million agreement with the San Francisco Giants was nixed due to... The post Steve Cohen’s big mouth may have screwed Mets appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Red Sox listening to trade offers for former All-Star

The Boston Red Sox have already made some major changes this offseason, and they are reportedly open to parting with at least one more of their former All-Star players. Jon Heyman of the New York Post reports that teams have been checking in with Boston about Chris Sale. While the Red Sox are not actively... The post Report: Red Sox listening to trade offers for former All-Star appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
BOSTON, MA
