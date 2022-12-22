We’re in the sequel era, and as such, 2022 has delivered a bevy of continuing installments of fan-favorite franchises. In this year alone, we saw the release of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Top Gun: Maverick, Halloween Ends, Jurassic World Dominion, and many, many more. Some of them serve as the final chapter of a franchise trilogy; some are direct continuations of a single film. There are even a few that serve as a sequel reboot to long-running IPs looking to make a return.

18 HOURS AGO