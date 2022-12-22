Read full article on original website
Burglary Suspect Held by Homeowner Until Police Arrived in Linneus, Maine
A 38-year-old man from Linneus was arrested Monday night after breaking into a house in Linneus. The homeowner was able to hold the suspect down until the Maine State Police arrived. Linneus Man Arrested After Breaking into House. Police said a 911 call was made to the Houlton Regional Communication...
wagmtv.com
Tree Damage Causes Propane Leak At Caribou Nursing Home
CARIBOU, Maine (WAGM) -On Friday evening at 5:34pm, the Caribou Fire and Ambulance Department (CFAD) received a report of a strong propane odor in the area of North Main Hill, near the Caribou Nursing Home facility. When crews arrived on the scene, they found that a tree had hit and damaged two large propane tanks, causing them to leak.
fiddleheadfocus.com
Maine State Police Troop F Report, Dec. 5-11, 2022
HOULTON, Maine — The Maine State Police Troop F barracks in Houlton responded to a number of calls for service during the period of Dec. 5-11, including the following. FORT KENT — Troopers Desrosier and Rider responded to a hotel in Fort Kent to assist the police department with a fight. Two adult men were fighting inside the establishment. Both refused to file a criminal complaint against the other and were issued disorderly conduct warnings by the Fort Kent Police Department officer.
wagmtv.com
Fort Fairfield Police Respond to Two Separate Crashes Involving Suspected Drunk Drivers
FORT FAIRFIELD, Maine (WAGM) -On Friday evening, December 16, 2022, the Fort Fairfield Police Department responded to two separate crashes involving suspected drunk drivers. The first incident occurred at approximately 4:15PM on the Limestone Road in Fort Fairfield. Upon arrival, police officer Erick Bechtel determined that Nicholas Griffeth (43) of Limestone was traveling on the Limestone Road in a 2022 Toyota Camry when he crossed the centerline, left the roadway, and crashed into trees on the west side of the road. A Van Buren school bus witnessed the erratic driving and called the police. Griffeth was evaluated by personnel from Fort Fairfield Fire and Rescue, but refused transportation to the hospital. He was arrested for suspected operating under the influence of drugs and transported to the Caribou Police Department for evaluation by a drug recognition expert. The Toyota Camry was considered a total loss and was towed from the scene. Griffeth was charged with operating under the influence of drugs and unlawful possession of schedule W drugs. He was able to post bail and is scheduled to appear in court on March 8, 2023.
Houlton Woman Charged with OUI after Single-Vehicle Crash in Fort Fairfield, Maine
The Fort Fairfield Police said a 39-year-old Houlton woman has been charged with operating under the influence after a single-vehicle crash on Limestone Road Friday night. Houlton Woman Charged with OUI after Single-Vehicle Crash in Fort Fairfield. Elizabeth Bear-Kinney crashed a 2015 Nissan Pickup truck after losing control of the...
Two People Injured in Head-On Collision on Limestone Road in Fort Fairfield, Maine
Two people were injured and taken to the hospital on Monday afternoon after a head-on crash on Limestone Road in Fort Fairfield. Head-On Collision Monday Afternoon in Fort Fairfield. Sixty-five-year-old Connie Franz from Fort Fairfield and 36-year-old Nicole Carney, also from Fort Fairfield, were both taken to Cary Medical Center...
Wind Storm Leaves Over 200,000 Homes Without Power in Maine on Christmas Eve
Utility crews are hard at work across Maine in the wake of a damaging wind and rain storm that swept across the region just before Christmas. Versant Power says crews are in full force Saturday to assess damage, address safety issues and restore power to tens of thousands of customers in northern and eastern Maine, including over 6,500 in Aroostook County.
wagmtv.com
Aroostook Community Matters: Community Cupboard
On this segment of Intervention Aroostook, we talk about the importance of sober October. 2022 is on par to be another year with devastating overdose deaths in Maine. In this week's Intervention Aroostook, Shawn Cunningham talks to one recovery community official who says there are some proactive things people can do to save more lives from overdose fatalities.
Street List By Town Where Power Is Expected to Be Restored By Sunday Night December 25th
Here's the latest update from Versant, including a street list by Town where power is expected to be restored by Sunday night, December 25th!. As of Sunday, December 25th, Christmas Day, about 19,000 customers were still without power. All customers in northern Penobscot County, Island Falls, and the Fort Kent...
How Strong Were the Wind Gusts From Winter Storm Elliott?
Here are the strongest wind reports from the National Weather Service in Caribou for the 24 hour period ending at 4:30 am on Christmas Eve Day (Saturday, December 24th) Frenchville Airport - 77 miles per hour 8:54 p.m. December 23. S Connor - 65 miles per hour 5:34 p.m. December...
fiddleheadfocus.com
Houlton Criminal Docket
HOULTON, Maine — The following cases were heard under the Aroostook Criminal Docket at the Houlton Courthouse in August. Matthew Drake, 33, Monticello: Theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, 30 days in jail, $8,160 restitution. Ashley Quint, 36, Houlton: theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, unconditional discharge. Peter J....
WPFO
Caribou residents terrorized by rats 'as big as guinea pigs'
CARIBOU, Maine (BDN) -- In the 39 years that Becky Thomas has lived on Fontaine Drive in Caribou, she has never seen rats in the neighborhood. Thomas first saw a river rat in her basement. Then the creatures, “as big as guinea pigs,” began popping up in her stock room and on her back deck. When Thomas realized that the rats were eating food left in dog bowls outside, she began feeding her four dogs inside.
erienewsnow.com
Presque Isle Temporarily Closes Due to Weather
Presque Isle State Park closed their park at 11 a.m. today due to weather. The park's biggest issue was that of safety; they were concerned about falling trees, icy roads, and flooding due to high waves. Due to environmental concerns, Presque Isle does not use salt on it's roads. "We...
wagmtv.com
Staying healthy this holiday season
AROOSTOOK COUNTY, Maine (WAGM) - The holidays are here! The four local hospitals have final reminders for people to keep their holidays healthy and safe celebrations. Kris Doody, the CEO of Cary Medical Center says, “So obviously if you have any symptoms, you know, one of the things we don’t want to say is don’t get together like we did a few years ago because that has been very difficult for a number of folks. But if you are symptomatic, if you have some of the things that we’ve talked about, Whether it’s a fever, a cough, you know, new onset of symptoms, then obviously if you want to make sure that your family and friends stay healthy, is obviously not attend the event. And try to keep those around you healthy. That would be the first piece of advice. And also some of the things we’ve talked about for years here on these, on these interviews, the importance of hand washing, and distancing, at certain times, those are still very important. Washing your hands is probably one of the most important things that anybody can do at any time to prevent spread of some of these viruses.”
wagmtv.com
A Mix of Sunshine and Clouds Today with Wind Chills Expected
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning everyone and happy Monday. We saw windy weather across the region Friday night, leading to power outages for many spots downstate going through the weekend. Looking at some of the wind reports. Frenchville airport reported the highest wind gust, with 77 mph gusts reported there. A viewer down the road from the station reported a 68-mph wind gust. Other spots across the county saw 50 plus mph winds, resulting in tree damage and power outages Friday night and into the weekend. While some spots are still without power here in the county, most of the bigger outages have been restored, with plans to have the lights back on for everyone by Thursday.
The Snowiest Town In Maine Is Every Snowmobiler’s Dream
Even though, given what the weather has been like this fall, it may be hard to believe, Maine is one of the snowiest states in the country. With the exception of the coast, where they tend to get more rain because it is warmer, much of the state gets pounded with several feet of snow each winter.
fiddleheadfocus.com
Cary births – October & November, 2022
CARIBOU, Maine — The following births were recently announced at Cary Medical Center. Salazar – A girl, Jordyn Marie Salazar born to Tonya Bell and Douglas Salazar of Madawaska on October 19th, 2022. Roy – A girl, Kassidi Hannah Maxine Roy born to Danielle and Andrew Roy of...
wagmtv.com
Chilly Temperatures Continue Tomorrow Along with Snow Shower Chances
PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone and happy monday. This evening’s weather setup shows a couple weak disturbances and troughs sitting back off to our west. These are expected to work through each day over the next few days, resulting in multiple chances for snow showers. Right now, the activity looks to be most widely scattered tomorrow, with more widespread activity expected Wednesday and Thursday. All three days temperatures are expected to remain chilly, meaning a lot of the snow that falls will be the light fluffy snow.
wagmtv.com
Should you quarantine if you have the flu?
AROOSTOOK COUNTY, Maine (WAGM) - The word quarantine has been connected with Covid since the pandemic began, but doctors have been recommending people isolate when sick for years. Stephanie Gillis, the Director of Primary Care at Northern Maine Medical Center says, “And I think definitely during acute illness, if you’ve...
