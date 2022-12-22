ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aroostook County, ME

wagmtv.com

Tree Damage Causes Propane Leak At Caribou Nursing Home

CARIBOU, Maine (WAGM) -On Friday evening at 5:34pm, the Caribou Fire and Ambulance Department (CFAD) received a report of a strong propane odor in the area of North Main Hill, near the Caribou Nursing Home facility. When crews arrived on the scene, they found that a tree had hit and damaged two large propane tanks, causing them to leak.
CARIBOU, ME
fiddleheadfocus.com

​​Maine State Police Troop F Report, Dec. 5-11, 2022

HOULTON, Maine — The Maine State Police Troop F barracks in Houlton responded to a number of calls for service during the period of Dec. 5-11, including the following. FORT KENT — Troopers Desrosier and Rider responded to a hotel in Fort Kent to assist the police department with a fight. Two adult men were fighting inside the establishment. Both refused to file a criminal complaint against the other and were issued disorderly conduct warnings by the Fort Kent Police Department officer.
HOULTON, ME
wagmtv.com

Fort Fairfield Police Respond to Two Separate Crashes Involving Suspected Drunk Drivers

FORT FAIRFIELD, Maine (WAGM) -On Friday evening, December 16, 2022, the Fort Fairfield Police Department responded to two separate crashes involving suspected drunk drivers. The first incident occurred at approximately 4:15PM on the Limestone Road in Fort Fairfield. Upon arrival, police officer Erick Bechtel determined that Nicholas Griffeth (43) of Limestone was traveling on the Limestone Road in a 2022 Toyota Camry when he crossed the centerline, left the roadway, and crashed into trees on the west side of the road. A Van Buren school bus witnessed the erratic driving and called the police. Griffeth was evaluated by personnel from Fort Fairfield Fire and Rescue, but refused transportation to the hospital. He was arrested for suspected operating under the influence of drugs and transported to the Caribou Police Department for evaluation by a drug recognition expert. The Toyota Camry was considered a total loss and was towed from the scene. Griffeth was charged with operating under the influence of drugs and unlawful possession of schedule W drugs. He was able to post bail and is scheduled to appear in court on March 8, 2023.
FORT FAIRFIELD, ME
wagmtv.com

Aroostook Community Matters: Community Cupboard

On this segment of Intervention Aroostook, we talk about the importance of sober October. 2022 is on par to be another year with devastating overdose deaths in Maine. In this week's Intervention Aroostook, Shawn Cunningham talks to one recovery community official who says there are some proactive things people can do to save more lives from overdose fatalities.
AROOSTOOK COUNTY, ME
fiddleheadfocus.com

Houlton Criminal Docket

HOULTON, Maine — The following cases were heard under the Aroostook Criminal Docket at the Houlton Courthouse in August. Matthew Drake, 33, Monticello: Theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, 30 days in jail, $8,160 restitution. Ashley Quint, 36, Houlton: theft by unauthorized taking or transfer, unconditional discharge. Peter J....
HOULTON, ME
WPFO

Caribou residents terrorized by rats 'as big as guinea pigs'

CARIBOU, Maine (BDN) -- In the 39 years that Becky Thomas has lived on Fontaine Drive in Caribou, she has never seen rats in the neighborhood. Thomas first saw a river rat in her basement. Then the creatures, “as big as guinea pigs,” began popping up in her stock room and on her back deck. When Thomas realized that the rats were eating food left in dog bowls outside, she began feeding her four dogs inside.
CARIBOU, ME
erienewsnow.com

Presque Isle Temporarily Closes Due to Weather

Presque Isle State Park closed their park at 11 a.m. today due to weather. The park's biggest issue was that of safety; they were concerned about falling trees, icy roads, and flooding due to high waves. Due to environmental concerns, Presque Isle does not use salt on it's roads. "We...
PRESQUE ISLE, ME
wagmtv.com

Staying healthy this holiday season

AROOSTOOK COUNTY, Maine (WAGM) - The holidays are here! The four local hospitals have final reminders for people to keep their holidays healthy and safe celebrations. Kris Doody, the CEO of Cary Medical Center says, “So obviously if you have any symptoms, you know, one of the things we don’t want to say is don’t get together like we did a few years ago because that has been very difficult for a number of folks. But if you are symptomatic, if you have some of the things that we’ve talked about, Whether it’s a fever, a cough, you know, new onset of symptoms, then obviously if you want to make sure that your family and friends stay healthy, is obviously not attend the event. And try to keep those around you healthy. That would be the first piece of advice. And also some of the things we’ve talked about for years here on these, on these interviews, the importance of hand washing, and distancing, at certain times, those are still very important. Washing your hands is probably one of the most important things that anybody can do at any time to prevent spread of some of these viruses.”
CARY, ME
wagmtv.com

A Mix of Sunshine and Clouds Today with Wind Chills Expected

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good morning everyone and happy Monday. We saw windy weather across the region Friday night, leading to power outages for many spots downstate going through the weekend. Looking at some of the wind reports. Frenchville airport reported the highest wind gust, with 77 mph gusts reported there. A viewer down the road from the station reported a 68-mph wind gust. Other spots across the county saw 50 plus mph winds, resulting in tree damage and power outages Friday night and into the weekend. While some spots are still without power here in the county, most of the bigger outages have been restored, with plans to have the lights back on for everyone by Thursday.
PRESQUE ISLE, ME
102.9 WBLM

The Snowiest Town In Maine Is Every Snowmobiler’s Dream

Even though, given what the weather has been like this fall, it may be hard to believe, Maine is one of the snowiest states in the country. With the exception of the coast, where they tend to get more rain because it is warmer, much of the state gets pounded with several feet of snow each winter.
MAINE STATE
fiddleheadfocus.com

Cary births – October & November, 2022

CARIBOU, Maine — The following births were recently announced at Cary Medical Center. Salazar – A girl, Jordyn Marie Salazar born to Tonya Bell and Douglas Salazar of Madawaska on October 19th, 2022. Roy – A girl, Kassidi Hannah Maxine Roy born to Danielle and Andrew Roy of...
CARY, ME
wagmtv.com

Chilly Temperatures Continue Tomorrow Along with Snow Shower Chances

PRESQUE ISLE, Maine (WAGM) - Good evening everyone and happy monday. This evening’s weather setup shows a couple weak disturbances and troughs sitting back off to our west. These are expected to work through each day over the next few days, resulting in multiple chances for snow showers. Right now, the activity looks to be most widely scattered tomorrow, with more widespread activity expected Wednesday and Thursday. All three days temperatures are expected to remain chilly, meaning a lot of the snow that falls will be the light fluffy snow.
PRESQUE ISLE, ME
wagmtv.com

Should you quarantine if you have the flu?

AROOSTOOK COUNTY, Maine (WAGM) - The word quarantine has been connected with Covid since the pandemic began, but doctors have been recommending people isolate when sick for years. Stephanie Gillis, the Director of Primary Care at Northern Maine Medical Center says, “And I think definitely during acute illness, if you’ve...
AROOSTOOK COUNTY, ME

