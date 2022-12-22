AROOSTOOK COUNTY, Maine (WAGM) - The holidays are here! The four local hospitals have final reminders for people to keep their holidays healthy and safe celebrations. Kris Doody, the CEO of Cary Medical Center says, “So obviously if you have any symptoms, you know, one of the things we don’t want to say is don’t get together like we did a few years ago because that has been very difficult for a number of folks. But if you are symptomatic, if you have some of the things that we’ve talked about, Whether it’s a fever, a cough, you know, new onset of symptoms, then obviously if you want to make sure that your family and friends stay healthy, is obviously not attend the event. And try to keep those around you healthy. That would be the first piece of advice. And also some of the things we’ve talked about for years here on these, on these interviews, the importance of hand washing, and distancing, at certain times, those are still very important. Washing your hands is probably one of the most important things that anybody can do at any time to prevent spread of some of these viruses.”

