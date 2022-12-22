Read full article on original website
Newkirk resident in fair condition following accident
NEWKIRK— The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reports that an Injury collision occurred at 8:17 a.m. Monday on US-77 near Brake Road, southbound, approximately two miles south of Newkirk. Troopers report that 70-year-old Newkirk resident Diana M. Pankratz was driving a 2022 Toyota Tundra southbound on U.S. 77 when she lost...
Six Arrested in Osage Co. Murder Case
Members of Billings School Board accused of violating the Open Meeting Act
PERRY — Three members of the Billings School Board and one former board member are facing misdemeanor charges of violating the Oklahoma Open Meeting Act in Noble County District Court. Tracy Lee Carter, 62, Amanda Ruth Kendall, 41, Janet Barnhart, 65, Billings, and Marie A. Holba, 68, Red Rock,...
6 In Custody Related To Osage County Murder, Investigation Continues
Osage County Sheriff investigators arrest six in murder investigation
PAWHUSKA — Osage County Sheriff Eddie Virden reports that deputies have arrested six people in connection with the murder of 50-year-old Afton resident Corey Dell Sequichie. Sequichie’s body was discovered by construction workers in the southern part of Osage County in November. Virden reports that Dacia Rae Dorris,...
Sheriff radio logs Dec. 23-25
The following information is provided by the Kay County Sheriff’s Department. At 5:51 a.m. KSO was notified of an attended death in the 1500 block of Princeton. At 11:40 a.m. a deputy arrested Gloria Sharp on warrants. At 4:13 p.m. KSO was advised that the tornado sirens had been...
Failure to appear warrant issued
NEWKIRK — A failure to appear warrant is issued for Candice Adrienna Rhodd, 37, Ponca City, by the Kay County District Court. Rhodd is facing a felony count of second degree burglary and two misdemeanor charges of malicious injury to property. The charges were filed on June 24 following...
Two Injured in Trash Truck Accident in Osage County
Law enforcement logs Dec. 20-21
The following information is provided by the Kay County Sheriff’s Department and Blackwell police. At 1:20 a.m. Newkirk police confirmed warrants on April Dawn Miller and Desirae Frisch. At 3:21 a.m. a deputy responded to south 7th Street to assist PCPD with a subject reported to have a knife.
Perry residents injured in accident near Grainola
GRAINOLA — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reports that a personal injury collision occurred at 2:55 p.m. Dec. 23 on County Road 4730 just east of County Road 4685, southwest of Grainola in Osage County. Troopers report that Perry resident Mark W. Spears, 60, was driving a 2015 Peterbilt trash...
Ponca City resident charged with cruelty to animals
Body According to an affidavit, on Aug. 17, Officer Shahan with the Ponca City Police Department responded to a report of three dogs that were abandoned at 912 N Union. The reporting party notified the officer that two of the dogs were deceased in the back room of the residence and one had gotten out and was running around.
Enid Police: Standoff ends in arrest of three people
ENID, Okla. (KOKH) — A standoff on Wednesday led to the arrest of multiple people in connection to a recent burglary, Enid police officers say. Wednesday afternoon in the 1100 block of E. Cherokee, Enid officers arrested 33-year-old Garland Manning after engaging in a standoff with him for over three hours.
New Life Trails receives charitable lease
New Life Trails, located at 3420 Kingston Road in Ponca City, is a non-profit that was founded with the goal of partnering with animals to reach the hearts of people and intervene emotionally, socially, and academically. Deborah Spears, owner and founder of New Life Trails, was a teacher that noticed there were students that were not engaged in their learning. Having grown up with animals,…
Man, 60s, dies in Winfield, Kansas, morning house fire: officials
Officials think a heater used to warm the house started the fire.
Deer Creek neighbors concerned, woman caught on camera with weapon
DEER CREEK, Okla. (KOKH) — Deer Creek neighbors are talking after a woman with a weapon rang the doorbell of several homes on Sunday night. This happened to several homes in The Grove neighborhood in Deer Creek, also in the Lone Oak Village neighborhood as well. One homeowner caught...
Celebration Of Life To Be Held For OSU Student Found Dead In Dorm
A celebration of life will be held Thursday for an Oklahoma State University student that was found dead in a dorm room over the weekend. Noah Morris' mother posted to Facebook saying she assumed he died from Addison's Disease. At this time, the medical examiner’s office has not released a...
Fatality collision in Noble County
A fatality collision occurred Monday, Dec. 12 at approximately 8:51 p.m. on State Highway 15 near county road 90, 6.3 miles east of Billings, OK in Noble County. According to reports, a 2003 GMC Pickup driven by Darrel Warren, male, age 47, of Oklahoma City, OK was transported by Tonkawa EMS to Stillwater Medical Center in Blackwell, OK. The driver succumbed to his injuries at hospital. …
‘There’s a lot of people that are going to miss him,’ Stillwater Police investigate possible murder after body found
On Tuesday morning, Stillwater Police officers responded to a call about a body found under a bridge near Virginia and Perkins. There, they found the body of 32-year-old Travis Chapman.
Green Country Family Frustrated, Heartbroken After Pawhuska Hospital Experience
A Green Country family is frustrated and heartbroken after taking their grandma to the Pawhuska hospital, saying first she was misdiagnosed, then a broken window in her hospital room caused her condition to worsen. Edith Miller’s granddaughter said snow coming through the window and the hospital room was freezing.
'My soul is broken': Family in mourning after son dies at Oklahoma State University
STILLWATER, Okla. (KOKH) — An Oklahoma family is spending the holiday season in mourning after their son was found dead at Oklahoma State over the weekend. Angela Morris wrote on Facebook that her 20-year-old son Noah was found dead in his dorm room on Saturday night. In a statement sent to FOX 25, Oklahoma State said there were no initial signs of foul play.
