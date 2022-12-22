One of the most well-known holiday season songs is “Winter Wonderland”, but did you know that this song inspired by a park in Honesdale, Pennsylvania?. The song was written in 1934 by Richard “Dick” Smith who grew up in Honesdale, which is located in Waye County in the northeastern corner of PA in the region known as the Pocono Mountains. Smith was born in the town in 1901 and graduated from Honesdale School in 1920, after which he attended Penn State, then known as Pennsylvania State College.

HONESDALE, PA ・ 3 DAYS AGO