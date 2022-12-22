Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Explore the Abandoned Honeymoon Resort Hiding in Pennsylvania's Pocono MountainsTravel MavenTannersville, PA
Local DAR chapter hosts Wreaths Across America event in EastonLauren JessopEaston, PA
Noelle, a Christmas Show for Grownups Opens Tonight at the Ice House in BethlehemDenise SheltonBethlehem, PA
Boat Filled with Toys Docks at Project Self-SufficiencyProject Self-SufficiencyNewton, NJ
Festival of Nine Lessons & Carols to be Presented in NewtonProject Self-SufficiencyNewton, NJ
Related
Making a merry Christmas at women's shelter in Columbia County
BERWICK, Pa. — Samantha Scoblink says running a small-scale version of Santa's workshop out of the Berwick Women's Shelter on 11th Street becomes all worth it when she hears stories like this one. "There was a guy who actually came and did construction for us, and he said that...
New Year's Eve Brick Drop coming to Plains Township
PLAINS, Pa. — There's more to this giant brick replica than meets the eye. "Anybody that grew up in Plains knows what the brick is," says Fire Chief Mark Ritsick. Leaders in Plains Township say this is about a new tradition centered around community. "We're gonna do a New...
Annual Christmas Day Dinner spreads holiday cheer
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Many people are sitting down for Christmas dinner, a tradition for many families and friends to celebrate the holiday together. But for some, this tradition is an opportunity to give back. Christmas morning for many is filled with the joy and excitement of seeing what Santa had left under the […]
Christmas Eve crook steals from Scranton restaurant
SCRANTON, Pa. — Joseph Macciocco shows us the damage to games of skill machines and a jukebox inside Villa Maria Restaurant in Scranton. Joseph says when he arrived to start his day on Saturday morning, his heart sank when he saw all the damage and realized a thief got away with about $1,000.
Free Christmas Day meal in Scranton
SCRANTON, Pa. — Brother and sister Julian and Mia Williams woke up early like they always do on Christmas Day. But this year, it wasn't to open presents. Instead, their entire family volunteered at the Backyard Ale House to provide a free Christmas breakfast. “To make people feel better...
mercerme.com
Christmas Crossing will be by foot this year
Annette Earling, Executive Director of the Washington Park Association (NJ) has confirmed that, due to unsafe river conditions, Washington’s army will cross the river by marching over the bridge this year. not cross at all this year, although some reenactment troops may do so individually. (Edited at 9:40 – the news changed fast!)
Skiers embracing below-average temperatures
MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — Although it was another day of freezing temperatures, it did not stop skiers from getting out and enjoying the rest of their holiday weekend. The Monday after Christmas saw plenty of skiers and snowboarders at Shawnee Mountain Ski Area in Monroe County. A welcome sign...
uncoveringpa.com
Uncovering the Inspiration for the Song “Winter Wonderland” in Honesdale, PA
One of the most well-known holiday season songs is “Winter Wonderland”, but did you know that this song inspired by a park in Honesdale, Pennsylvania?. The song was written in 1934 by Richard “Dick” Smith who grew up in Honesdale, which is located in Waye County in the northeastern corner of PA in the region known as the Pocono Mountains. Smith was born in the town in 1901 and graduated from Honesdale School in 1920, after which he attended Penn State, then known as Pennsylvania State College.
Long night, busy day for bakers
PLAINS, Pa. — 5 a.m. means it's time for a trip to the bakery for Colleen Sperduto from Wilkes-Barre. Picking up some goodies from Bakery Delite in Plains Township is a holiday tradition for her family. "Some coconut stollen, some buns, check out the horseshoes, and maybe a few...
The Lehigh Valley’s last significant Dec. 25 snowfall was a nightmare of a white Christmas | Historical headlines
It’s been 20 years since the Lehigh Valley last saw a significant snowfall on Christmas Day. When half a foot fell locally on Dec. 25, 2002, it was no winter wonderland for holiday travelers. An Express-Times report the following day — headline: “White Christmas dream turns into travel nightmare...
Cold weather shelter in the Poconos ready for guests
STROUD TOWNSHIP, PA — In just a matter of hours, an overflow room inside the Stroudsburg Wesleyan Church shelter in Stroud Township will be filled with cots for people who need a warm place to stay. Peter Mankin, the shelter manager, says the number of people who need help...
WFMZ-TV Online
Lehigh County brewery, with tasty brews and scenic views, leading in two categories of statewide contest
LOWER MACUNGIE TWP., Pa. - A Lehigh County brewery is looking to welcome the new year with a bang. Rising River Brewing Co., established in 2021 at 1955 Willow Lane in Lower Macungie Township, has been nominated in two categories - "best new brewery" and "best destination brewery" - in Breweries in PA's third annual Readers' Choice Awards.
With Christmas Just Days Away, Here Are All the Best Light Displays in Bucks County
Every year, residents and visitors of Bucks County come to enjoy the various light displays that local families have up for all to see. Louise Feder wrote about the local lights for Visit Bucks County. With Christmas just on the horizon, the popular tourism site has a list of stops...
Diocese of Scranton reacts to vandalism at Cathedral of Saint Peter
Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. The Diocese of Scranton has released a statement and notified the Scranton Police Department after the discovery of vandalism to parish property at the Cathedral of Saint Peter on Sunday evening. Pictures posted to the Diocese’s social media pages show the...
Church in Scranton vandalized
SCRANTON, Pa. — Scranton Police are looking into vandalism at a church in the city. Church officials say a pastor discovered the numbers "666" carved into three separate doors around the Cathedral of Saint Peter on Wyoming Avenue. They say the vandalism happened sometime after the last Christmas Day...
Burst pipe floods Scranton building
SCRANTON, Pa. — A burst pipe caused flooding in a Scranton building Monday night. Officials say a malfunction with a fire system caused water to burst throughout the Catholic Social Services building along Wyoming Avenue around 5 p.m. 41 adults are displaced as a result. The Red Cross and...
Flames tear through building in Schuylkill County
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — A building in Schuylkill County went up in flames Monday night. Officials at the Schuylkill County Communications center say crews were called to the scene at 1001 Market Street in Ashland around 8 p.m. Monday night. Crews are still on scene battling the flames. There...
Olsen Christmas Wish spreads holiday cheer
STROUD TOWNSHIP, PA — It was sheer excitement for five-year-old Mikey from Chestnuthill Township, whose Christmas wish was answered a few days ahead of the holiday. He got to ride shotgun in a police car during Santa's escort to the Stroudsmoor Inn in Stroud township. For the past five...
Break-in at Scranton restaurant
SCRANTON, Pa. — Police are investigating a burglary that took place Saturday morning in Scranton. Owners of the Villa Maria restaurant on Washburn Street say someone broke in, smashed their skill machines, and took the money from them. Anyone with information on the break-in is asked to contact Scranton...
Salvation Army of Berwick holds Christmas distribution
BERWICK, Pa. — It may look like just a big pile of bags on the floor at the Salvation Army of Berwick, but it's organized down to the very last toy. This is the annual Christmas distribution. "We have people who signed up for holiday assistance where they get...
Newswatch 16
Wilkes-Barre Scranton, PA
36K+
Followers
14K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
Wilkes-Barre local newshttps://www.wnep.com/
Comments / 0