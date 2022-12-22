ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stroudsburg, PA

Annual Christmas Day Dinner spreads holiday cheer

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Many people are sitting down for Christmas dinner, a tradition for many families and friends to celebrate the holiday together. But for some, this tradition is an opportunity to give back. Christmas morning for many is filled with the joy and excitement of seeing what Santa had left under the […]
Christmas Eve crook steals from Scranton restaurant

SCRANTON, Pa. — Joseph Macciocco shows us the damage to games of skill machines and a jukebox inside Villa Maria Restaurant in Scranton. Joseph says when he arrived to start his day on Saturday morning, his heart sank when he saw all the damage and realized a thief got away with about $1,000.
Free Christmas Day meal in Scranton

SCRANTON, Pa. — Brother and sister Julian and Mia Williams woke up early like they always do on Christmas Day. But this year, it wasn't to open presents. Instead, their entire family volunteered at the Backyard Ale House to provide a free Christmas breakfast. “To make people feel better...
Christmas Crossing will be by foot this year

Annette Earling, Executive Director of the Washington Park Association (NJ) has confirmed that, due to unsafe river conditions, Washington’s army will cross the river by marching over the bridge this year. not cross at all this year, although some reenactment troops may do so individually. (Edited at 9:40 – the news changed fast!)
Skiers embracing below-average temperatures

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — Although it was another day of freezing temperatures, it did not stop skiers from getting out and enjoying the rest of their holiday weekend. The Monday after Christmas saw plenty of skiers and snowboarders at Shawnee Mountain Ski Area in Monroe County. A welcome sign...
Uncovering the Inspiration for the Song “Winter Wonderland” in Honesdale, PA

One of the most well-known holiday season songs is “Winter Wonderland”, but did you know that this song inspired by a park in Honesdale, Pennsylvania?. The song was written in 1934 by Richard “Dick” Smith who grew up in Honesdale, which is located in Waye County in the northeastern corner of PA in the region known as the Pocono Mountains. Smith was born in the town in 1901 and graduated from Honesdale School in 1920, after which he attended Penn State, then known as Pennsylvania State College.
Long night, busy day for bakers

PLAINS, Pa. — 5 a.m. means it's time for a trip to the bakery for Colleen Sperduto from Wilkes-Barre. Picking up some goodies from Bakery Delite in Plains Township is a holiday tradition for her family. "Some coconut stollen, some buns, check out the horseshoes, and maybe a few...
Church in Scranton vandalized

SCRANTON, Pa. — Scranton Police are looking into vandalism at a church in the city. Church officials say a pastor discovered the numbers "666" carved into three separate doors around the Cathedral of Saint Peter on Wyoming Avenue. They say the vandalism happened sometime after the last Christmas Day...
Burst pipe floods Scranton building

SCRANTON, Pa. — A burst pipe caused flooding in a Scranton building Monday night. Officials say a malfunction with a fire system caused water to burst throughout the Catholic Social Services building along Wyoming Avenue around 5 p.m. 41 adults are displaced as a result. The Red Cross and...
Olsen Christmas Wish spreads holiday cheer

STROUD TOWNSHIP, PA — It was sheer excitement for five-year-old Mikey from Chestnuthill Township, whose Christmas wish was answered a few days ahead of the holiday. He got to ride shotgun in a police car during Santa's escort to the Stroudsmoor Inn in Stroud township. For the past five...
Break-in at Scranton restaurant

SCRANTON, Pa. — Police are investigating a burglary that took place Saturday morning in Scranton. Owners of the Villa Maria restaurant on Washburn Street say someone broke in, smashed their skill machines, and took the money from them. Anyone with information on the break-in is asked to contact Scranton...
