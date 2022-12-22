Read full article on original website
Blue Jackets' Johnny Gaudreau: Tuesday's game postponed
Gaudreau's game against the Sabres on Tuesday has been postponed due to severe winter weather in Buffalo. Buffalo isn't able to travel because the airport is closed. The NHL has not determined a new date for the contest yet. Gaudreau leads Columbus in scoring with 34 points (10 goals, 24 assists) in 33 games this season.
Falcons' Feleipe Franks: Exits with possible concussion
Franks is questionable to return to Saturday's game versus Baltimore while being evaluated for a concussion, Michael Rothstein of ESPN.com reports. Franks has not recorded a target since Week 5 versus Tampa Bay, and he's primarily played on special teams over his 10 games this season. His absence will leave Atlanta with three available tight ends for the time being.
Eagles' Jordan Davis: Getting concussion check
Davis is under evaluation for a head injury during Saturday's game at Dallas. If he ends up being diagnosed with a concussion, Davis will be subject to league protocols before he'll be allowed to see further game action. So far in his rookie season, the 2022 first-rounder compiled 14 tackles and one pass defense in 10 appearances prior to Saturday.
Nets' Joe Harris: Remains sidelined Monday
Harris (knee) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Cavaliers, Kristian Winfield of the New York Daily News reports. Harris sat out Friday's game against the Bucks due to left knee soreness and will be unavailable for a second consecutive matchup Monday. Seth Curry will likely see increased playing time once again.
Bills' James Cook: Career high in Christmas Eve win
Cook rushed 11 times for 99 yards and a touchdown and caught one of two targets for nine yards in Buffalo's win over Chicago on Saturday. The 99 rushing yards and the 108 scrimmage yards are career highs for the rookie, who continues to play a nice Robin role to Devin Singletary's Batman. Cook has gone over 100 yards from scrimmage or scored a TD in three of the past four games, giving him solid value as far as No. 2 running backs go. He'll continue to see regular touches, as newcomer Nyheim Hines barely gets looks in the regular game plan.
Buccaneers' Mike Evans: Three catches in OT win
Evans brought in three of eight targets for 29 yards in the Buccaneers' 19-16 overtime win over the Cardinals on Sunday night. It was shaping up as another highly inefficient night for the Tom Brady-Evans connection until the duo got cooking at the most critical time of the game. Evans recorded two catches for 24 yards in the Buccaneers' game-winning drive in overtime, helping somewhat salvage an otherwise disappointing night that saw him as the intended target on both of Brady's interceptions. Evans did cross the 900-yard mark for the season with Sunday's production, and he'll aim to eclipse the 1,000-yard threshold for the ninth time in as many pro seasons during a pivotal Week 17 home clash against the Panthers.
Bills' Ryan Bates: Picks up knee injury
Bates departed Saturday's game in Chicago due to a knee injury. During a 15-yard scramble by Bills quarterback Josh Allen late in the second quarter, Bates suffered the health concern. After sitting out Week 15 with an ankle issue, Bates' status moving forward will be one to watch as the team's starting center.
Giants' Azeez Ojulari: Won't return Saturday
Ojulari (ankle) has been downgraded to out for the remainder of Saturday's contest versus Minnesota, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports. Ojulari's day will come to an end early after suffering an ankle injury versus the Vikings. The second-year defensive end accumulated 4.5 sacks coming into Saturday's game, and he added two more sacks before exiting in the second quarter. With Ojulari out, Jihad Ward likely will take on a bigger role opposite Leonard Williams.
Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Won't play Monday
Leonard has been ruled out for Monday's game against Detroit due to right knee injury management, Justin Russo of the 'Clip & Roll' podcast reports. Leonard appeared in the last three matchups and averaged 25.0 points, 6.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists in 32.3 minutes per game during that time. He'll sit out the first half of a back-to-back set Monday, but it wouldn't be surprising to see him back in action Tuesday against Toronto.
Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Paves way against LAL
Doncic posted 32 points (9-16 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 12-16 FT), nine assists, nine rebounds and two steals across 39 minutes in Sunday's 124-115 win over the Lakers. Doncic endured a slow start in this one since the Lakers double-teamed him often, but he still found a way to get it done and finished with 30-plus points for the sixth time over his last eight appearances while also ending just one rebound and one assist shy of a triple-double. Doncic can struggle with efficiency at times, but the star guard is firmly entrenched as a top fantasy asset, regardless of the format, and is among the league leaders in several offensive categories, including scoring and usage rate.
Grizzlies' Steven Adams: Eats glass in blowout win
Adams contributed six points (3-5 FG, 0-4 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal across 22 minutes during Friday's 125-100 win over Phoenix. Adams' 11 boards were his highest mark since Dec. 2, when he had 16 rebounds against the 76ers. The veteran has also been locked in defensively lately, recording at least one defensive stat in six straight games. During this stretch, he's averaging 7.8 points, 7.8 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.8 blocks and 1.0 steals in 24.3 minutes. His free-throw percentage on the season (31.6) remains troubling, but fantasy managers desperate for rebounds can justify rostering Adams.
Texans' Brandin Cooks: Scores in return
Cooks recorded four catches on nine targets for 34 yards and a touchdown in Saturday's 19-14 win over the Titans. Cooks played for the first time since Week 12, and he drew nine targets on 32 pass attempts combined between the Texans' quarterbacks. He was inefficient with his opportunity overall, though he caught the game-winning score from six yards away late in the fourth quarter. Cooks also chipped in a 16-yard catch early in the third quarter to account for his longest gain of the day. He should retain a significant role in the Houston offense for the rest of the season, though poor quarterback play could mean he doesn't make a consistent statistical impact.
Panthers' Ian Thomas: Catches one pass
Thomas caught one of three targets for 12 yards in Week 16's 37-23 win over the Lions. Thomas broke his three-game multi-catch streak but has still hauled in at least one pass in all 15 appearances this season. He'll strive to keep that mini feat going Sunday versus the Buccaneers.
Vikings' James Lynch: Done for regular season
Lynch (shoulder) is expected to miss the final two weeks of the regular season, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. After suffering a shoulder injury in Saturday's win over the Giants, Lynch is expected to pull back and rehab the injury for the final two games of the regular season, setting his sights on a potential postseason return. The 23-year-old will finish the 2022 campaign with 20 tackles while appearing in a career-high 15 contests. In Lynch's absence, Esezi Otomewo could garner a larger role moving forward.
Celtics' Malcolm Brogdon: Playing time shrinks
Brogdon ended Sunday's 139-118 victory over the Bucks with nine points (3-7 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds and one assist in 17 minutes. Brogdon has played just 17 minutes in back-to-back games, his lowest tallies since Nov. 9. The 29-year-old guard has scored in single digits in both of those outings without recording a single steal or block.
Braxton Key: Let go by Pistons
Key was waived by the Pistons on Monday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports. Key joined the Pistons on a two-year, two-way contract in April of 2022, but he appeared in just three games with the parent club to begin the 2022-23 campaign. He'll be let go after the Pistons signed Jared Rhoden to a two-way deal Monday.
Cavaliers' Ricky Rubio: Progressing, remains out this week
Head coach J.B. Bickerstaff said Monday that he doesn't expect Rubio to play in any of the Cavaliers' three games this week, Spencer Davies of BasketballNews.com reports. Rubio advanced to 5-on-5 work in practice earlier this month and appears to be nearing the finish line in his recovery from the torn ACL he sustained Dec. 28, 2021, but the veteran point guard looks as though he'll need a little more ramp-up time. Bickerstaff indicated that Rubio should be ready to go shortly after New Year's Day, so the 32-year-old will presumably be viewed as day-to-day once the calendar flips to 2023. Once Rubio is cleared to make his season debut, he'll likely handle a small role off the bench as the primary backup to Darius Garland and will presumably have to sit out one half of back-to-back sets for most of what's left of the season.
Seahawks' Kenneth Walker: Powers through pain for big day
Walker (ankle/back) rushed 26 times for 107 yards and lost two yards on two receptions in Saturday's 24-10 loss to the Chiefs. It was tough sledding early on for Walker after he managed just 10 yards on his first eight carries. Seattle stuck with the run despite playing from behind, resulting in the rookie's third 100-yard rushing game of the season. Head coach Pete Carroll noted that Walker jammed his ankle a couple of times over the course of the contest, but that his lead back was able to finish without issues, according to Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times. Walker's fantasy managers appeared to have dodged a bullet, but it wouldn't be surprising to see the bruising back limited in practice again this week ahead of next Sunday's tilt against the Jets.
Buccaneers' Tristan Wirfs: Suffers reaggravation Sunday
Head coach Todd Bowles said Monday that Wirfs re-aggravated his ankle injury in Sunday's 19-16 win over the Cardinals, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports. Wirfs had missed each of Tampa Bay's previous three games as a result of an ankle issue, but it now sounds as if the 320-pounder didn't make it out of Sunday's contest unscathed despite playing every offensive snap. More clarification regarding the significance of Wirfs' injured ankle should be provided after he undergoes further testing Monday afternoon.
Lions' Jamaal Williams: Misses final quarter of Week 16
Williams suffered an apparent left leg injury late in the third quarter of Saturday's 37-23 loss to the Panthers and didn't return, Kyle Meinke of MLive.com reports. Williams appeared to suffer the injury on a third-down reception with 3:53 remaining in the quarter. Given that Detroit trailed by 18 points when Williams exited, it's possible he was withheld from the remainder of the contest due to D'Andre Swift being the team's preferred back in the hurry-up offense. Williams finished Saturday's contest with seven carries for 11 yards and two receptions for three yards.
