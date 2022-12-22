Read full article on original website
Blue Jackets' Johnny Gaudreau: Tuesday's game postponed
Gaudreau's game against the Sabres on Tuesday has been postponed due to severe winter weather in Buffalo. Buffalo isn't able to travel because the airport is closed. The NHL has not determined a new date for the contest yet. Gaudreau leads Columbus in scoring with 34 points (10 goals, 24 assists) in 33 games this season.
Titans' Kyle Philips: Not close to return
Head coach Mike Vrabel said Monday that Phillips (hamstring) is not close to returning from injured reserve, Terry McCormick of TitanInsider.com reports. Given Vrabel's comments, Phillips can safely be ruled out for Thursday's matchup against Dallas. The rookie fifth-round pick caught eight of 13 targets for 78 yards through his first four appearances, but he's been on IR since with a hamstring injury. It's unclear when Phillips will be able to suit up again, but the wideout is trending toward sitting out the final two games of the regular season.
Buccaneers' Mike Evans: Three catches in OT win
Evans brought in three of eight targets for 29 yards in the Buccaneers' 19-16 overtime win over the Cardinals on Sunday night. It was shaping up as another highly inefficient night for the Tom Brady-Evans connection until the duo got cooking at the most critical time of the game. Evans recorded two catches for 24 yards in the Buccaneers' game-winning drive in overtime, helping somewhat salvage an otherwise disappointing night that saw him as the intended target on both of Brady's interceptions. Evans did cross the 900-yard mark for the season with Sunday's production, and he'll aim to eclipse the 1,000-yard threshold for the ninth time in as many pro seasons during a pivotal Week 17 home clash against the Panthers.
Eagles' Jordan Davis: Getting concussion check
Davis is under evaluation for a head injury during Saturday's game at Dallas. If he ends up being diagnosed with a concussion, Davis will be subject to league protocols before he'll be allowed to see further game action. So far in his rookie season, the 2022 first-rounder compiled 14 tackles and one pass defense in 10 appearances prior to Saturday.
Falcons' Feleipe Franks: Exits with possible concussion
Franks is questionable to return to Saturday's game versus Baltimore while being evaluated for a concussion, Michael Rothstein of ESPN.com reports. Franks has not recorded a target since Week 5 versus Tampa Bay, and he's primarily played on special teams over his 10 games this season. His absence will leave Atlanta with three available tight ends for the time being.
Falcons' Feleipe Franks: Won't return versus Baltimore
Franks (concussion) has been downgraded to out for the remainder of Saturday's game against the Ravens, Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official site reports. Franks was evaluated for a concussion during the second half, and it now appears that he's set to enter protocols following Saturday's game. The 25-year-old will now have a slightly longer week to recover before Atlanta's next game versus Arizona on Sunday, Jan. 1.
Nets' Joe Harris: Remains sidelined Monday
Harris (knee) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Cavaliers, Kristian Winfield of the New York Daily News reports. Harris sat out Friday's game against the Bucks due to left knee soreness and will be unavailable for a second consecutive matchup Monday. Seth Curry will likely see increased playing time once again.
Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Paves way against LAL
Doncic posted 32 points (9-16 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 12-16 FT), nine assists, nine rebounds and two steals across 39 minutes in Sunday's 124-115 win over the Lakers. Doncic endured a slow start in this one since the Lakers double-teamed him often, but he still found a way to get it done and finished with 30-plus points for the sixth time over his last eight appearances while also ending just one rebound and one assist shy of a triple-double. Doncic can struggle with efficiency at times, but the star guard is firmly entrenched as a top fantasy asset, regardless of the format, and is among the league leaders in several offensive categories, including scoring and usage rate.
Giants' Azeez Ojulari: Won't return Saturday
Ojulari (ankle) has been downgraded to out for the remainder of Saturday's contest versus Minnesota, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports. Ojulari's day will come to an end early after suffering an ankle injury versus the Vikings. The second-year defensive end accumulated 4.5 sacks coming into Saturday's game, and he added two more sacks before exiting in the second quarter. With Ojulari out, Jihad Ward likely will take on a bigger role opposite Leonard Williams.
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Dishes game-high 12 assists
Murray registered 25 points (9-17 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 4-6 FT), eight rebounds, 12 assists and two steals across 39 minutes during Friday's 120-107 victory over the Trail Blazers. Murray scored only six points in the first half on 3-of-7 shooting from the field but made his presence felt elsewhere, dishing nine assists to go along with four rebounds and two steals. He came out firing in the second half, knocking down five of six shots for 12 points during a 35-point quarter for the Nuggets before chipping in another seven in the final period. The Denver point guard led the game with 12 dimes and now has back-to-back games with double-digit assists.
Grizzlies' Steven Adams: Eats glass in blowout win
Adams contributed six points (3-5 FG, 0-4 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal across 22 minutes during Friday's 125-100 win over Phoenix. Adams' 11 boards were his highest mark since Dec. 2, when he had 16 rebounds against the 76ers. The veteran has also been locked in defensively lately, recording at least one defensive stat in six straight games. During this stretch, he's averaging 7.8 points, 7.8 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.8 blocks and 1.0 steals in 24.3 minutes. His free-throw percentage on the season (31.6) remains troubling, but fantasy managers desperate for rebounds can justify rostering Adams.
Panthers' Ian Thomas: Catches one pass
Thomas caught one of three targets for 12 yards in Week 16's 37-23 win over the Lions. Thomas broke his three-game multi-catch streak but has still hauled in at least one pass in all 15 appearances this season. He'll strive to keep that mini feat going Sunday versus the Buccaneers.
Texans' Brandin Cooks: Scores in return
Cooks recorded four catches on nine targets for 34 yards and a touchdown in Saturday's 19-14 win over the Titans. Cooks played for the first time since Week 12, and he drew nine targets on 32 pass attempts combined between the Texans' quarterbacks. He was inefficient with his opportunity overall, though he caught the game-winning score from six yards away late in the fourth quarter. Cooks also chipped in a 16-yard catch early in the third quarter to account for his longest gain of the day. He should retain a significant role in the Houston offense for the rest of the season, though poor quarterback play could mean he doesn't make a consistent statistical impact.
Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert: Slower night than usual Friday
Gobert chipped in eight points (3-4 FG, 2-4 FT), 12 rebounds and two assists across 36 minutes during Friday's 121-109 loss to the Celtics. Gobert had tallied double digits in the scoring column in six straight games but didn't sport the same shooting volume as usual Friday, attempting just four shots on the night. He did collect 12 rebounds in the contest, so all was not lost from a fantasy standpoint, though he knocked down just half of his four free-throw attempts. Gobert is still a double-double threat on a nightly basis and is worth starting in the vast majority of fantasy formats at this point.
Braxton Key: Let go by Pistons
Key was waived by the Pistons on Monday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports. Key joined the Pistons on a two-year, two-way contract in April of 2022, but he appeared in just three games with the parent club to begin the 2022-23 campaign. He'll be let go after the Pistons signed Jared Rhoden to a two-way deal Monday.
Vikings' James Lynch: Done for regular season
Lynch (shoulder) is expected to miss the final two weeks of the regular season, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports. After suffering a shoulder injury in Saturday's win over the Giants, Lynch is expected to pull back and rehab the injury for the final two games of the regular season, setting his sights on a potential postseason return. The 23-year-old will finish the 2022 campaign with 20 tackles while appearing in a career-high 15 contests. In Lynch's absence, Esezi Otomewo could garner a larger role moving forward.
Cavaliers' Ricky Rubio: Progressing, remains out this week
Head coach J.B. Bickerstaff said Monday that he doesn't expect Rubio to play in any of the Cavaliers' three games this week, Spencer Davies of BasketballNews.com reports. Rubio advanced to 5-on-5 work in practice earlier this month and appears to be nearing the finish line in his recovery from the torn ACL he sustained Dec. 28, 2021, but the veteran point guard looks as though he'll need a little more ramp-up time. Bickerstaff indicated that Rubio should be ready to go shortly after New Year's Day, so the 32-year-old will presumably be viewed as day-to-day once the calendar flips to 2023. Once Rubio is cleared to make his season debut, he'll likely handle a small role off the bench as the primary backup to Darius Garland and will presumably have to sit out one half of back-to-back sets for most of what's left of the season.
Raiders' Derek Carr: Throws three picks Saturday
Carr completed 16 of 30 passes for 174 yards, one touchdown and three interceptions while recording three carries for 14 yards during Saturday's 13-10 defeat at Pittsburgh. On a cold and snowy December night, Carr and the Raiders offense found the going tough, despite having all key members of the skill positions available. The quarterback himself now has completed less than 55 percent of his passes in four straight games, resulting in 198 passing yards per game and six touchdowns versus seven interceptions during that stretch. Carr now faces the prospect of the 49ers' top-ranked defense in Week 17 on Sunday, Jan. 1.
Cowboys' Tony Pollard: Listed as DNP on practice estimate
Pollard (thigh) was listed as a non-participant on Monday's practice estimate, Turron Davenport of ESPN.com reports. Pollard's appearance on the Cowboys' initial injury report this week makes his status worth tracking ahead of Thursday's night's game against the Titans. That said, per the Cowboys' official site, coach Mike McCarthy noted Monday that the team didn't suffer additional injuries of any significance during Saturday's win over the Eagles, which suggests that Pollard's 'DNP' listing could potentially be maintenance or rest related.
Bills' Matt Milano: Moderate effort in win
Milano recorded six tackles (four solo) and one pass defensed during Saturday's 35-13 win over the Bears. Milano logged a respectable six stops in the Week 16 contest versus Chicago, as he now has 91 total tackles across 14 games played this year. The 223-pound linebacker should once again play a significant role defensively when the Bills square up against Cincinnati next Monday night.
