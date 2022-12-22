Read full article on original website
Nets' Joe Harris: Remains sidelined Monday
Harris (knee) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Cavaliers, Kristian Winfield of the New York Daily News reports. Harris sat out Friday's game against the Bucks due to left knee soreness and will be unavailable for a second consecutive matchup Monday. Seth Curry will likely see increased playing time once again.
Mavericks' Luka Doncic: Paves way against LAL
Doncic posted 32 points (9-16 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 12-16 FT), nine assists, nine rebounds and two steals across 39 minutes in Sunday's 124-115 win over the Lakers. Doncic endured a slow start in this one since the Lakers double-teamed him often, but he still found a way to get it done and finished with 30-plus points for the sixth time over his last eight appearances while also ending just one rebound and one assist shy of a triple-double. Doncic can struggle with efficiency at times, but the star guard is firmly entrenched as a top fantasy asset, regardless of the format, and is among the league leaders in several offensive categories, including scoring and usage rate.
Eagles' Jordan Davis: Getting concussion check
Davis is under evaluation for a head injury during Saturday's game at Dallas. If he ends up being diagnosed with a concussion, Davis will be subject to league protocols before he'll be allowed to see further game action. So far in his rookie season, the 2022 first-rounder compiled 14 tackles and one pass defense in 10 appearances prior to Saturday.
Warriors' Draymond Green: Questionable for Christmas
Green is questionable for Sunday's Christmas Day matchup against the Grizzlies due to right foot soreness. Green has struggled lately, shooting just 36.5 percent from the field over his past eight appearances. If he sits out Sunday, bigger roles could be available for Jonathan Kuminga, Anthony Lamb, James Wiseman and other big men.
Nuggets' Jamal Murray: Dishes game-high 12 assists
Murray registered 25 points (9-17 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 4-6 FT), eight rebounds, 12 assists and two steals across 39 minutes during Friday's 120-107 victory over the Trail Blazers. Murray scored only six points in the first half on 3-of-7 shooting from the field but made his presence felt elsewhere, dishing nine assists to go along with four rebounds and two steals. He came out firing in the second half, knocking down five of six shots for 12 points during a 35-point quarter for the Nuggets before chipping in another seven in the final period. The Denver point guard led the game with 12 dimes and now has back-to-back games with double-digit assists.
College basketball rankings: Purdue reigns in Top 25 And 1 as top teams sit idle through Christmas holiday
I hope you're enjoying Winter Storm Elliott -- or at least surviving Winter Storm Elliott. And I hope you're not the type who can't make it through the day without relevant college basketball games, because college basketball and Christmas just do not go together. The NFL? Yeah, there's lots of...
Giants' Azeez Ojulari: Won't return Saturday
Ojulari (ankle) has been downgraded to out for the remainder of Saturday's contest versus Minnesota, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports. Ojulari's day will come to an end early after suffering an ankle injury versus the Vikings. The second-year defensive end accumulated 4.5 sacks coming into Saturday's game, and he added two more sacks before exiting in the second quarter. With Ojulari out, Jihad Ward likely will take on a bigger role opposite Leonard Williams.
Braxton Key: Let go by Pistons
Key was waived by the Pistons on Monday, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports. Key joined the Pistons on a two-year, two-way contract in April of 2022, but he appeared in just three games with the parent club to begin the 2022-23 campaign. He'll be let go after the Pistons signed Jared Rhoden to a two-way deal Monday.
Grizzlies' Steven Adams: Eats glass in blowout win
Adams contributed six points (3-5 FG, 0-4 FT), 11 rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal across 22 minutes during Friday's 125-100 win over Phoenix. Adams' 11 boards were his highest mark since Dec. 2, when he had 16 rebounds against the 76ers. The veteran has also been locked in defensively lately, recording at least one defensive stat in six straight games. During this stretch, he's averaging 7.8 points, 7.8 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 1.8 blocks and 1.0 steals in 24.3 minutes. His free-throw percentage on the season (31.6) remains troubling, but fantasy managers desperate for rebounds can justify rostering Adams.
Clippers' Kawhi Leonard: Won't play Monday
Leonard has been ruled out for Monday's game against Detroit due to right knee injury management, Justin Russo of the 'Clip & Roll' podcast reports. Leonard appeared in the last three matchups and averaged 25.0 points, 6.3 rebounds and 3.3 assists in 32.3 minutes per game during that time. He'll sit out the first half of a back-to-back set Monday, but it wouldn't be surprising to see him back in action Tuesday against Toronto.
Timberwolves' Rudy Gobert: Slower night than usual Friday
Gobert chipped in eight points (3-4 FG, 2-4 FT), 12 rebounds and two assists across 36 minutes during Friday's 121-109 loss to the Celtics. Gobert had tallied double digits in the scoring column in six straight games but didn't sport the same shooting volume as usual Friday, attempting just four shots on the night. He did collect 12 rebounds in the contest, so all was not lost from a fantasy standpoint, though he knocked down just half of his four free-throw attempts. Gobert is still a double-double threat on a nightly basis and is worth starting in the vast majority of fantasy formats at this point.
Aaron Gordon dunk: Watch Nuggets forward unleash season's best slam in crucial moment during Christmas win
Here's a fun fact: Aaron Gordon wears the number 50 because of the many, many times he's achieved that score in the NBA's Slam Dunk Contest. Here's a less fun fact: he's never actually won the Slam Dunk Contest despite racking up the most 50-point dunks in its history (eight). Here's the most fun fact of the night: on Sunday, Gordon unleashed a dunk more fearsome than anything ever scored by the judges.
Falcons' Feleipe Franks: Exits with possible concussion
Franks is questionable to return to Saturday's game versus Baltimore while being evaluated for a concussion, Michael Rothstein of ESPN.com reports. Franks has not recorded a target since Week 5 versus Tampa Bay, and he's primarily played on special teams over his 10 games this season. His absence will leave Atlanta with three available tight ends for the time being.
Falcons' Feleipe Franks: Won't return versus Baltimore
Franks (concussion) has been downgraded to out for the remainder of Saturday's game against the Ravens, Tori McElhaney of the Falcons' official site reports. Franks was evaluated for a concussion during the second half, and it now appears that he's set to enter protocols following Saturday's game. The 25-year-old will now have a slightly longer week to recover before Atlanta's next game versus Arizona on Sunday, Jan. 1.
Pelicans' Brandon Ingram: Still sidelined Monday
Ingram (toe) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Pacers, Jim Eichenhofer of the Pelicans' official site reports. Ingram has been sidelined for a month due to a left toe contusion, but the Pelicans are evaluating him on a game-by-game basis for now. His next opportunity to suit up will be Wednesday against Minnesota.
Nuggets' Nikola Jokic: Goes for 29 with 11 assists
Jokic recorded 29 points (12-21 FG, 5-8 FT), eight rebounds, 11 assists and two steals in 36 minutes during Friday's 120-107 victory over the Trail Blazers. Jokic opened the game with 10 points in the first quarter on 5-of-7 shooting while also dishing out four assists to help Denver get out to an early lead. He knocked down just two more shots for eight points between the second and third quarters before pouring in 11 on 5-of-6 shooting in the fourth. The reigning MVP also dished out 11 assists in the contest and has posted at least 10 assists in three straight.
Celtics' Malcolm Brogdon: Playing time shrinks
Brogdon ended Sunday's 139-118 victory over the Bucks with nine points (3-7 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two rebounds and one assist in 17 minutes. Brogdon has played just 17 minutes in back-to-back games, his lowest tallies since Nov. 9. The 29-year-old guard has scored in single digits in both of those outings without recording a single steal or block.
Bills' Ryan Bates: Picks up knee injury
Bates departed Saturday's game in Chicago due to a knee injury. During a 15-yard scramble by Bills quarterback Josh Allen late in the second quarter, Bates suffered the health concern. After sitting out Week 15 with an ankle issue, Bates' status moving forward will be one to watch as the team's starting center.
Seahawks' Kenneth Walker: Powers through pain for big day
Walker (ankle/back) rushed 26 times for 107 yards and lost two yards on two receptions in Saturday's 24-10 loss to the Chiefs. It was tough sledding early on for Walker after he managed just 10 yards on his first eight carries. Seattle stuck with the run despite playing from behind, resulting in the rookie's third 100-yard rushing game of the season. Head coach Pete Carroll noted that Walker jammed his ankle a couple of times over the course of the contest, but that his lead back was able to finish without issues, according to Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times. Walker's fantasy managers appeared to have dodged a bullet, but it wouldn't be surprising to see the bruising back limited in practice again this week ahead of next Sunday's tilt against the Jets.
Saints' Taysom Hill: Helps power rushing win
Hill logged nine carries for 56 yards and a touchdown during Saturday's 17-10 victory over the Browns. He did record a target or passing attempt. Hill played a primary role in this comeback effort during Saturday's brutally cold and windy conditions. After struggling to establish any consistency with its banged-up receiving corps, New Orleans turned to an option running game between Hill and running back Alvin Kamara, the latter of whom paced the team with 20 rushing attempts for 76 yards. Hill totaled 27 yards on his first two carries in the second quarter, and he finished his most carries since the Week 8 win over Las Vegas. This included an eight-yard rushing touchdown through the middle of Cleveland's defense to tie the game 10-10 early in the third quarter. While Hill's increased usage was largely due to the unique conditions of Saturday's game, New Orleans' recent success with its rushing game could mean an increased role for Hill over the final two games of the regular season.
