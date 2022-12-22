Sanders churned out 65 yards on 21 carries, reeled in his only target for six yards and lost a fumble during Saturday's 40-34 defeat at Dallas. Sanders' fumble with 2:19 remaining in the fourth quarter was a costly one, as the Eagles were forced to call two of their three timeouts to preserve time for a comeback effort. But he wasn't having much success on the ground prior to the foible and averaged just 3.1 yards per carry for the game. While Sanders has gone for 140-plus rushing yards twice in the last five contests, he's combined for 131 yards on 41 rushes (3.2 YPC) in the other three. Which Sanders shows up Week 17 against the Saints remains to be seen, but it should be noted the Eagles offense was directed by backup QB Gardner Minshew on Saturday with Jalen Hurts (shoulder) sidelined.

DALLAS, PA ・ 2 DAYS AGO