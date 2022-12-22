ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

The Chicago White Sox Do Not Intend to Trade Liam Hendriks

By Besnik Zekiri
On Tap Sports Net
On Tap Sports Net
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QQ3Wu_0jrrDUmx00

Despite recent trade rumors, Bob Nightengale reports that the Sox plan to retain their All-Star closer.

The Liam Hendriks trade rumors may have been short-lived. On Wednesday, the New York Mets signed reliever Adam Ottavino to a 2-year contract to bolster their bullpen. The signing was announced just minutes after rumors surfaced about their interest in the Chicago White Sox closer .

View the original article to see embedded media.

The speculation surrounding a potential Hendriks trade was not a surprise to White Sox fans. Chicago may have over-invested in its bullpen and created a surplus of arms. Hendriks quickly became a valuable trade piece because of the aforementioned situation. The All-star closer is due $29 million over the next two years, a bit below market value for a top-tier closer.

Moving the Aussie reliever would likely result in a haul robust enough to fill Chicago’s remaining needs. As things currently stand, the South Siders would need to address right field and second base with internal options. The prospects at those positions lack experience, which is a cause for concern. Improvement at both spots could tip the White Sox' scales in favor of a playoff berth.

However, Bob Nightengale of USA Today possibly put an end to those rumors on Friday morning. He reports that the White Sox are willing to listen to offers but intend to retain Hendriks in 2023.

A trade package for Jeff McNeil would add certainty to the White Sox lineup, but it sounds as though rookies Lenyn Sosa and Romy Gonzalez will compete for the starting second base job.

The idea of trading Hendriks is a valid one if the Sox are at their self-imposed payroll limit, but it also comes with some risks. Chicago's only internal replacement closer options are Reynaldo Lopez and Kendall Graveman. Lopez thrived in high-leverage relief situations this past season but has no save opportunities in his career. Graveman has minimal experience with only 16 career saves over the last two years.

It’s certainly possible that the Chicago White Sox may have been underwhelmed by the trade offers they’ve received thus far. This could be posturing to let the league know they need to sharpen their pencils to acquire the two-time Reliever of the Year. Nevertheless, Liam Hendriks will remain a member of the White Sox until further notice.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

A Red Sox-Cardinals trade to make good on Chris Sale rumors

The Boston Red Sox and St. Louis Cardinals are two teams that can get to work on the latest Chris Sale rumors. There may not be a better team for the Boston Red Sox to make the Chris Sale rumors come true with than the St. Louis Cardinals. The Cardinals could use another starting pitcher and someone under contract beyond 2023. They have a ton of MLB-ready players they could spare in a potential deal and a couple of guys who could see big-league action by 2024.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Red Sox Reportedly No Longer Favorites To Sign Fireballer As New Teams Emerge

The Boston Red Sox are in need of a new starting pitcher. Where things stand right now Boston would enter the 2023 season with a rotation consisting of some combination of Chris Sale, James Paxton, Brayan Bello, Tanner Houck, Garrett Whitlock, and Nick Pivetta. The Red Sox reportedly have been looking into adding hurlers to the mix and Nathan Eovaldi still is on the open market, but it starting to sound like a reunion may be less likely, according to WEEI's Rob Bradford.
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

Chris Sale trade? Red Sox reportedly 'willing to listen' to offers

The Boston Red Sox need to get creative if they want to improve their roster this offseason. Might that include trading their oft-injured ace?. Teams are "checking on" the availability of left-hander Chris Sale, and the Red Sox "are at least willing to listen and consider" their offers, MLB Network's Jon Heyman reported Sunday.
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

MLB Insider Proposes Bryan Reynolds Trade Between Yankees and Pirates

While speaking to YES Network this week, following the introduction of starting pitcher Carlos Rodón, Yankees general manager Brian Cashman gave a sneak peek into a text conversation with an opposing GM, getting a response after he sent over a trade proposal. "You go back and forth with ideas...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Carlos Correa’s deal with Mets in jeopardy over physical

Carlos Correa seemed to have moved on to the New York Mets without much incident after the San Francisco Giants would not clear him over concerns about his physical. Now, however, the same thing is reportedly happening again. The Mets came away with concerns about Correa’s surgically repaired right leg after his physical, putting their... The post Report: Carlos Correa’s deal with Mets in jeopardy over physical appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
ClutchPoints

What Carlos Correa must do if Mets deal falls through after Giants debacle

The New York Mets reportedly have concerns about Carlos Correa’s surgically repaired leg. Although the leg hasn’t given Correa much trouble during his big league career, teams are weary to dish out a long-term contract to the star shortstop. It was the primary reason for Correa’s deal with the San Francisco Giants falling apart. So what should Carlos Correa’s next course of action be if his Mets’ deal falls through as well?
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Kate Upton all smiles at Justin Verlander’s introductory Mets press conference

Kate Upton grinned from ear to ear on Tuesday as she supported husband Justin Verlander at his Mets press conference after he signed with the club earlier this month. Joined by their 4-year-old daughter Genevieve, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit alum, 30, smiled from the front row of the press gathering at Citi Field as the Mets introduced the three-time Cy Young Award-winning pitcher, who agreed to a two-year, $86 million contract following five-and-a-half seasons with the Astros. For Verlander’s big day, Upton rocked a purple top, matching slacks and black-heeled booties while Genevieve was dressed in a pale pink ensemble. The media session...
QUEENS, NY
Yardbarker

Yankees are taking a big risk with latest bullpen signing

Yankees general manager Brian Cashman and managing partner Hal Steinbrenner made it apparent that the bullpen was a priority this off-season. Signing Aaron Judge to a lucrative contract and inking Carlos Rodon to feature as the team’s secondary ace are certainly prominent moves, but the team hasn’t done nearly enough to bolster the bullpen, especially after losing several arms this offseason.
On Tap Sports Net

On Tap Sports Net

Chicago, IL
308
Followers
662
Post
35K+
Views
ABOUT

All Chicago sports, all the time!

 https://ontapsportsnet.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy