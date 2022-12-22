Read full article on original website
weather.gov
Ice Storm Warning issued for Kittitas Valley, Yakima Valley by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-26 21:47:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-27 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Travel is strongly discouraged. If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Prepare for possible power outages. The latest road conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1, or by visiting online at https://tripcheck.com for Oregon or https://wsdot.com/travel for Washington. Target Area: Kittitas Valley; Yakima Valley ICE STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST TUESDAY * WHAT...Significant icing. Additional ice accumulations of around one tenth of an inch. * WHERE...Kittitas Valley and Yakima Valley. * WHEN...Until 4 AM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Difficult travel conditions are possible.
weather.gov
Hydrologic Outlook issued for East Slopes of the Washington Cascades by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-26 22:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-27 07:00:00 PST Urgency: Future Severity: Unknown Certainty: Possible Target Area: East Slopes of the Washington Cascades; Foothills of the Blue Mountains of Washington; Kittitas Valley; Northwest Blue Mountains; Simcoe Highlands; Yakima Valley MODERATE TO HEAVY RAINFALL WILL BRING RISES ON STREAMS AND RIVERS THROUGH THE MIDDLE OF THE WEEK A strong storm will bring moderate to heavy rainfall overnight tonight and continue through Tuesday night. Rainfall amounts of 2 to 3 inches are expected over the Cascades, and 1 to 2 inches are expected over the Blue Mountains. This rainfall, combined with warmer temperatures, will lead to higher snow levels and increased snow melt and runoff. As a result many streams and rivers will experience rises, but at this time no flooding is anticipated. However, if more rainfall is received than anticipated or temperatures are warmer than expected, minor flooding of streams and low lying areas could occur and there could be ponding of water on roadways. Additional precipitation is anticipated Thursday and Friday, but with colder temperatures, no additional flooding concerns are anticipated due to the precipitation falling as snow in the mountains.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Moses Lake Area, Waterville Plateau, Wenatchee Area by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-26 20:53:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-27 01:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Moses Lake Area; Waterville Plateau; Wenatchee Area WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM PST TUESDAY * WHAT...Freezing Rain. Additional ice accumulations locally up to two tenths of an inch. * WHERE...Entiat, Chelan, Quincy, Cashmere, Number 2 Canyon, Wenatchee, Ephrata, Mansfield, Number 1 Canyon, Badger Mountain Road, Waterville, Othello, Moses Lake, and Pangborn Airport. * WHEN...Until 1 AM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Parts of Grant, Douglas, and eastern Chelan counties that remain below freezing will receive ice due to freezing rain this evening. Temperatures are expected to gradually climb above freezing overnight, but until then, roads and sidewalks will become icy. Motorists should be prepared for winter driving conditions.
weather.gov
Coastal Flood Warning issued for South Washington Coast by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-27 06:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-27 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Coastal Flood Warning means that flooding is occurring or imminent. Coastal residents in the warned area should be alert for rising water, and take appropriate action to protect life and property. Target Area: South Washington Coast COASTAL FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 10 PM PST TUESDAY FOR BEACHES * WHAT...Coastal flooding expected on the beaches. Breakers of 30 to 40 feet are expected Tuesday morning through late evening. The highest waves will occur late Tuesday morning through the evening and will coincide with high tide at Toke Point a little before 4 PM. * WHERE...South Washington Coast. * WHEN...From 6 AM to 10 PM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Flooding, up to one foot above ground level, during high tides is expected along the immediate coast as well as low lying areas near bays, sloughs, and the lower reaches of the coastal rivers. Destructive waves may wash over beaches, jetties, and other structures unexpectedly. People can be swept off rocks and jetties and drown while observing high surf. Severe beach erosion may destroy coastal properties and buildings. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Damaging waves and hazardous surf conditions can be expected. Strong gusty south wind is expected Tuesday, with gusts 60 to 75 mph on beaches and headlands.
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Greater Vancouver Area by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-26 22:18:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-27 19:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Greater Vancouver Area; Lower Columbia and I - 5 Corridor in Cowlitz County WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PST TUESDAY * WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts of 45 to 55 mph expected. An initial round of strong wind will occur between now and 1 AM Tuesday. The strongest winds will be between 6 AM and Noon Tuesday. A few gusts to 60 mph are possible on the higher terrain, such as the Chehalem Mountains north of Newberg. Winds will become westerly later in the afternoon, and gradually ease into Tuesday evening. * WHERE...In Oregon, Lower Columbia, Greater Portland Metro Area, Central Willamette Valley and South Willamette Valley. In Washington, I-5 Corridor in Cowlitz County and Greater Vancouver Area. * WHEN...Until 7 PM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs and isolated trees could be blown down and scattered power outages are likely.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central Columbia River Gorge by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-26 20:54:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-27 04:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. Prepare for possible power outages. For the latest road conditions call 5 1 1, or visit for Oregon: https://www.tripcheck.com and for Washington: https://wsdot.com/travel/real-time/map Target Area: Central Columbia River Gorge WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PST TUESDAY * WHAT...Freezing rain. Additional ice accumulations of a light glaze. * WHERE...In Oregon, Upper Hood River Valley and Central Columbia River Gorge. In Washington, Central Columbia River Gorge. * WHEN...Until 4 AM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Difficult travel conditions are possible.
weather.gov
Wind Advisory issued for Central Willamette Valley, Greater Portland Metro Area by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-26 22:18:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-27 19:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Target Area: Central Willamette Valley; Greater Portland Metro Area; Lower Columbia; South Willamette Valley WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PST TUESDAY * WHAT...South winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts of 45 to 55 mph expected. An initial round of strong wind will occur between now and 1 AM Tuesday. The strongest winds will be between 6 AM and Noon Tuesday. A few gusts to 60 mph are possible on the higher terrain, such as the Chehalem Mountains north of Newberg. Winds will become westerly later in the afternoon, and gradually ease into Tuesday evening. * WHERE...In Oregon, Lower Columbia, Greater Portland Metro Area, Central Willamette Valley and South Willamette Valley. In Washington, I-5 Corridor in Cowlitz County and Greater Vancouver Area. * WHEN...Until 7 PM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs and isolated trees could be blown down and scattered power outages are likely.
weather.gov
High Wind Warning issued for Central Coast Range of Western Oregon by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-26 22:18:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-27 19:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Central Coast Range of Western Oregon; Coast Range of Northwest Oregon HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PST TUESDAY * WHAT...South winds 25 to 45 mph with gusts 55 to 75 mph expected. Strongest winds will be on exposed higher terrain. The timing of strongest winds will be between now and Noon Tuesday. Winds will be much less in the lower sheltered valleys. Winds will become westerly later in the afternoon. * WHERE...Coast Range of Northwest Oregon and Central Coast Range of Western Oregon. * WHEN...Until 7 PM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees. Scattered power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
weather.gov
Winter Weather Advisory issued for Central Chelan County, Western Chelan County by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-26 20:53:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-27 06:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Central Chelan County; Western Chelan County WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM PST TUESDAY * WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations up to 5 inches and ice accumulations around one tenth of an inch. * WHERE...Leavenworth, Holden Village, Plain, Stehekin, and Stevens Pass. * WHEN...Until 6 AM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Parts of western Chelan county that remain below freezing will receive freezing rain or snow tonight while other areas may experience rain or a rain, snow mix. Motorists should be prepared for winter driving conditions.
weather.gov
High Wind Warning issued for Willapa Hills by NWS
Effective: 2022-12-26 22:18:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-27 19:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive. Target Area: Willapa Hills HIGH WIND WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM PST TUESDAY * WHAT...South winds 25 to 40 mph with gusts 55 to 75 mph expected. Strongest winds will be on exposed higher terrain, with timing of strongest winds between now and early Tuesday afternoon. Winds will be much less in the lower sheltered valleys. Winds will become westerly later in the afternoon. * WHERE...Willapa Hills. * WHEN...Until 7 PM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Damaging winds will blow down trees. Scattered power outages are expected. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.
