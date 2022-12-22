Effective: 2022-12-27 06:00:00 PST Expires: 2022-12-27 22:00:00 PST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: A Coastal Flood Warning means that flooding is occurring or imminent. Coastal residents in the warned area should be alert for rising water, and take appropriate action to protect life and property. Target Area: South Washington Coast COASTAL FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 10 PM PST TUESDAY FOR BEACHES * WHAT...Coastal flooding expected on the beaches. Breakers of 30 to 40 feet are expected Tuesday morning through late evening. The highest waves will occur late Tuesday morning through the evening and will coincide with high tide at Toke Point a little before 4 PM. * WHERE...South Washington Coast. * WHEN...From 6 AM to 10 PM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Flooding, up to one foot above ground level, during high tides is expected along the immediate coast as well as low lying areas near bays, sloughs, and the lower reaches of the coastal rivers. Destructive waves may wash over beaches, jetties, and other structures unexpectedly. People can be swept off rocks and jetties and drown while observing high surf. Severe beach erosion may destroy coastal properties and buildings. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Damaging waves and hazardous surf conditions can be expected. Strong gusty south wind is expected Tuesday, with gusts 60 to 75 mph on beaches and headlands.

PACIFIC COUNTY, WA ・ 4 HOURS AGO