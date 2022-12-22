Effective: 2022-12-26 23:05:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-27 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Lower Clark Fork Region WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST TUESDAY * WHAT...Freezing rain. Ice accumulations of up to a tenth of an inch. * WHERE...Evaro Hill, Highway 200 Thompson Falls to Plains, Highway 200 Trout Creek to Heron, and I-90 Lookout Pass to Haugan. * WHEN...Until 11 AM MST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.

MINERAL COUNTY, MT ・ 2 HOURS AGO