Effective: 2022-12-26 23:05:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-27 11:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Potomac, Seeley Lake Region WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM MST TUESDAY * WHAT...Freezing rain. Ice accumulations of a light glaze. * WHERE...Highway 200 Bonner to Greenough, Highway 83 Seeley Lake to Condon, and I-90 East Missoula to Bearmouth. * WHEN...Until 11 AM MST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions.

MISSOULA COUNTY, MT ・ 2 HOURS AGO