Sacramento, CA

LeBron James pulled hilariously petty move on Sacramento Kings

By Darryn Albert
 4 days ago
Dec 9, 2021; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) warms-up prior to the game against the Memphis Grizzles at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

It is not quite Shaquille O’Neal dubbing them the “Sacramento Queens,” but LeBron James did something comically disrespectful to the Kings this week.

The Los Angeles Lakers star James took to Instagram on Wednesday to post a picture of himself shooting around at the Golden 1 Center before a game against the Sacramento Kings.

While the photo seemed unremarkable at first glance other than being a cool shot, social media users noticed something odd about it. More specifically, James had crossed out the “S” in the “KINGS” logo at the top of the picture so that it just read, “KING.” Check out the hilariously crude black scribble.

James’ famous nickname is “The King.” He also goes by @KingJames on his social media pages and even has a prominent tattoo of a lion with a crown and the words “King James” written above it.

But for as great as he is at the sport of basketball, James is almost equally as corny. Earlier this year, James had another funny cornball moment with his “King” nickname .

