ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denton, TX

5-star recruit Peyton Bowen switches commitment to 3rd school

By Larry Brown
Larry Brown Sports
Larry Brown Sports
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0l2mCW_0jrrDD1q00

5-star recruit Peyton Bowen has switched his commitment to a third school in a matter of just over 24 hours.

Bowen, a safety from Guyer High School in Denton, Texas, originally committed to Notre Dame in January. Then on Signing Day Wednesday, Bowen flipped to Oregon.

Despite choosing the Oregon hat, Bowen never actually signed his Letter of Intent.

Then on Thursday, Bowen announced via social media that he was signing with Oklahoma.

Why all the drama and commotion? One reporter suggested that Bowen was being pushed by his family to choose Notre Dame, but he wanted to go to Oklahoma. So he chose Oregon to get his family to listen to him so that he could ultimately pick Oklahoma.

Bowen’s high school teammate, Jackson Arnold, is a quarterback commit for the Sooners. Bowen’s girlfriend also is committed to play soccer for Oklahoma.

Here is a look at a great highlight from Bowen during the fall season .

The post 5-star recruit Peyton Bowen switches commitment to 3rd school appeared first on Larry Brown Sports .

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

TCU making same mistake with Michigan that Ohio State made?

It is no secret that the Michigan Wolverines lean heavily on their run game to produce offense. Opponents have to find a way to slow it down to have success against them, but that may be turning into a trap for opponents. TCU coach Sonny Dykes said in an appearance on “The Herd with Colin... The post TCU making same mistake with Michigan that Ohio State made? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
FORT WORTH, TX
CBS DFW

Tanner Hoang: Missing A&M student from Flower Mound found dead in Austin

AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) — A Texas A&M student who went missing just over a week ago has been found dead in Austin, a spokesperson for his family announced on social media Saturday.According to police, Tanner Hoang, 22, of Flower Mound, was found deceased near the Pennybacker Bridge on Loop 360. The cause of death has not been released, but police do not suspect foul play.Tanner, 22, was last seen at around 11:00 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022 in College Station, according to CBS affiliate KBTX. Tanner's family said on social media that they were in town to watch him graduate. After he...
AUSTIN, TX
Larry Brown Sports

Luka Doncic arrives at Mavs’ Christmas game in sweet car and cowboy clothes

Luka Doncic arrived at his Dallas Mavericks’ game on Christmas in style, and then he played like a champ too. Doncic rolled up to the game in a cherry light blue old school ride with shiny rims. He topped it off by wearing a cowboy hat, bolo tie and cowboy boots. Howdy, folks 🤠 Merry... The post Luka Doncic arrives at Mavs’ Christmas game in sweet car and cowboy clothes appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
DALLAS, TX
kut.org

Six ways to get to Houston or Dallas faster than flying

Flying from Austin to Houston or Dallas is now slower than taking a bus if you follow airport guidance and arrive 2.5 hours before departure. A surge in air travelers and uncertainty around TSA and airline staffing has Austin-Bergstrom International Airport warning most people show up extra early. The recommendation...
AUSTIN, TX
fwtx.com

DFW Burger Chain Plans to Expand Locally and Nationally

A Plano-based burger chain just announced it plans on expanding to Fort Worth and beyond. The playfully named Mooyah Burger, Fries & Shakes is gearing up to open several locations in Cowtown and nationwide, according to the Fort Worth Report. This announcement comes a mere month after this locally owned...
FORT WORTH, TX
fourstateshomepage.com

Texas man dies on Oklahoma turnpike

OTTAWA COUNTY, Okla. — A Texas man died in a three-vehicle crash on the Will Rogers Turnpike, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol reported. Douglas Korn, 70, of Denton, died Friday at Mercy Hospital from a head injury he sustained in the crash. Korn’s passenger, Teressa Blackburn, 69, of Denton was admitted to Mercy Hospital in good condition with head, arm and leg injuries.
DENTON, TX
Focus Daily News

Dionn Megginson On The Brink Of Making History in Cedar Hill ISD

CEDAR HILL, TEXAS) Dionn Megginson is just a semester away from becoming the first 15-year-old to graduate from Cedar Hill High School in the school’s 120-year-history. Megginson, who turned 15 years old on December 5 and ranks second in the Class of 2023, acknowledges the accomplishment, but she’s so humble that she’s not doing kart-wheels about it.
CEDAR HILL, TX
Evan Crosby

10 Dallas Employers That Pay Over $40 an Hour

Dallas, Tx. - The Dallas-Forth Worth area is home to thousands of companies and organizations that employ nearly 4.2 million workers. Despite fears of a looming recession next year, employers throughout the Metroplex are continuing to add jobs at a strong pace. And many of these jobs come with competitive salaries and employee benefits.
DALLAS, TX
Larry Brown Sports

Larry Brown Sports

New York City, NY
184K+
Followers
23K+
Post
130M+
Views
ABOUT

Larry Brown Sports, founded in 2007, is an independent sports blog that brings you some of the top trending and viral sports news of the day. The site reaches over 1 million monthly readers directly on the website and several million more via syndication channels.

 https://larrybrownsports.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy