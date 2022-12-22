5-star recruit Peyton Bowen has switched his commitment to a third school in a matter of just over 24 hours.

Bowen, a safety from Guyer High School in Denton, Texas, originally committed to Notre Dame in January. Then on Signing Day Wednesday, Bowen flipped to Oregon.

Despite choosing the Oregon hat, Bowen never actually signed his Letter of Intent.

Then on Thursday, Bowen announced via social media that he was signing with Oklahoma.

Why all the drama and commotion? One reporter suggested that Bowen was being pushed by his family to choose Notre Dame, but he wanted to go to Oklahoma. So he chose Oregon to get his family to listen to him so that he could ultimately pick Oklahoma.

Bowen’s high school teammate, Jackson Arnold, is a quarterback commit for the Sooners. Bowen’s girlfriend also is committed to play soccer for Oklahoma.

Here is a look at a great highlight from Bowen during the fall season .

The post 5-star recruit Peyton Bowen switches commitment to 3rd school appeared first on Larry Brown Sports .