The most satisfying movies of 2022, from 'Avatar' to 'Everything Everywhere'
The movie business is undergoing a transformation, fueled by declining box-office revenues as more people prefer consuming entertainment in the comfort of their homes. That also merits looking back at the movies released in 2022 in slightly different fashion, from the most disappointing titles to, here, the most satisfying. "Satisfying,"...
Cher showcases incredible diamond on Twitter for Christmas... but is it an engagement ring?
Cher had enough ice on hand for more than just holiday cocktails this weekend, but she's remaining mum for now on whether it means wedding bells are in her near future. The legendary entertainer, who has been linked to rapper and music executive Alexander "AE" Edwards, posted an eye-catching photo of a humongous diamond ring to Twitter over Christmas, which set the internet ablaze with speculation that the pair got engaged.
Kim Kardashian describes challenges of co-parenting with Kanye West
Kim Kardashian is speaking out for the first time since her divorce from Kanye West became finalized last month. In a previously recorded interview with Angie Martinez on her "IRL" podcast published Monday, Kardashian described how she does her best to parent her four young children with West, who has changed is name to Ye.
