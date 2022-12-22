ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

Albuquerque chief targets uptick in shootings by officers

By SUSAN MONTOYA BRYAN
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gmBVq_0jrrCmY600
FILE - Albuquerque Police Department Police Chief Harold Medina reacts as he relays details of a shootout that left multiple officers injured in northeast Albuquerque, N.M., Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021. The police chief in New Mexico's largest city wants to address an increase in shootings by his officers by better defining Albuquerque's policy on the use of less-lethal force. Medina made the announcement Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022. (Robert Browman/The Albuquerque Journal via AP, File)

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — The police chief in New Mexico’s largest city wants to address an increase in shootings by his officers by better defining Albuquerque’s policy on the use of less-lethal force.

Chief Harold Medina made the announcement Thursday. He said his department has been working with the U.S. Department of Justice and an independent monitoring team for the past year to update a policy that was first adopted as part of court-ordered reforms stemming from an agreement with federal officials.

Medina said officers will be trained on the updated policy once it is approved.

“I want to be sure that officers are empowered to use less-lethal force when it is necessary and when it can be used effectively to prevent an incident from escalating to the point where deadly force must be used,” he said in a statement.

The Albuquerque Police Department presented data in November that reflected this year’s record pace for shootings by officers. There have been 18 such shootings so far this year, compared with 10 or fewer for each of the four previous years.

Medina noted three common circumstances typically surround such shootings: when officers are attempting to apprehend violent suspects; when individuals are experiencing a mental health episode; and when people with little criminal history make bad decisions under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

The department’s data showed there have been 54 police shootings dating back to 2018. Of the cases reviewed, 85% involved people who were armed with a gun or a weapon that appeared to be a firearm.

More than half of the cases involved people under the influence of drugs or alcohol, while there were only two cases in which intoxication did not play a role. Without toxicology tests, it was unknown whether drugs or alcohol played a role in the remainder of the cases.

While there have been fewer instances of use of force overall, Medina acknowledged again Thursday that the department has seen an increase in deadly force.

Top officials in the police department and the city attorney’s office are conducting a review of this year’s shootings with the aim of identifying trends that may be otherwise missed in the course of the year. The group will assign specific questions to subject matter experts and assign deadlines to address those concerns.

The department plans to conduct such reviews every six months.

Community organizations, civil rights advocates and individuals pushing for more changes have said the recent cases in Albuquerque and elsewhere around New Mexico underscore the need for a statewide use-of-force policy that includes clear and consistent protocols for deescalating interactions with the public.

Comments / 15

Edward Mazzuchelli
4d ago

I admit I do not know any of the details of any of these shootings what I do know is these cops want to home at the end of the shift. Shootings are up because the aggressiveness of criminas is much greater putting the officer in a position of his life or the perp. I admire those who can deenergize a situation but I stand with the cop who has determine its him or me

Reply
8
Mark h
3d ago

don't point any weapons at an officer. real or fake. the rules of a game have changed.aybe moms and dads should spend time in the same cells as the brat kids.

Reply
4
robi
3d ago

well let's see here,all you bleeding hearts the apd should call you all to handle all the calls okay. the apd should send the officers for more training at the range

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRQE News 13

BCSO: Woman used hammer to rob Family Dollar

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bernalillo County deputies are searching for the woman who robbed a Family Dollar with a hammer. Deputies say a woman stole items from the store on Isleta near Don Felipe on December 12. When an employee tried to stop her, BCSO says the woman pulled out a hammer. The suspect then fled southbound […]
BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM
KOAT 7

Bomb threat search at Rio Rancho Walmart ends

RIO RANCHO, N.M. — The Walmart at Southern Boulevard SE and Unser Boulevard SE in Rio Rancho was evacuated around 4 p.m. Monday after an employee received a bomb threat. The Rio Rancho Police Department responded. A search of the store with trained canines began, and just after 5 p.m., the police said that nothing was found. Customers were the n allowed to enter the store again.
RIO RANCHO, NM
KRQE News 13

Lawmaker pushing for steady paycheck, longer legislative calendar

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A state rep says she’ll push for a steady paycheck for lawmakers, along with a longer legislative calendar. Democrat Joy Garratt of Albuquerque said she planned to co-sponsor a ballot initiative to create a commission to set salaries for legislators. Currently, lawmakers receive a daily stipend and travel reimbursement. They convene […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

APD: ‘Pedestrian error’ cause of overnight crash

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police say ‘pedestrian error’ is the cause of a deadly accident overnight. They were called to the I-25 frontage road near Alameda in northeast Albuquerque around 2:00 a.m. for a report of a man walking in the middle of the road. By the time officers arrived, the man was hit by an […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

A look back at the 2022 Good News Stories from New Mexico

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – 2022 has been an eventful year. With all the changes worldwide, there are still rays of light throughout the community. KRQE News 13 is looking back on some of the local heartwarming and unusual stories of the year. Hobbs woman accused of stealing car with...
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE Newsfeed: Deadly crash, Fire, Warming up, Community giving back, Dog reunited with family

[1] Albuquerque police: Man dies following early morning crash – Police are investigating after a man died at the scene of a crash. Around 2:30 a.m. on Saturday, a truck drove down Gibson near University in southeast Albuquerque when he veered off the road. The truck ended up balanced on a retaining wall. Police say the driver, Ruben Alvarez got out of the vehicle and fell over the edge of the wall, which is about a six-foot drop. Officers say it appears Alvarez hit his head and died at the scene.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

The Best of KRQE Investigates 2022

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – KRQE brings news to New Mexico every day, keeping informed and updated. KRQE’s Investigative Team covers news differently, sometimes taking months to uncover every detail of different issues around the state. Take a look at some of the investigative pieces from KRQE’s Ann Pierret and Gabrielle Burkhart. 1. “Take down, take down:” An […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

APD: One person found dead in hotel room

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department has launched a homicide investigation after a person was found dead Friday. APD says officers responded to the Extended Stay Hotel near Menaul and University to reports of a tenant who appeared to be dead in a room. Police determined the person was dead and APD’s homicide unit […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
losalamosreporter.com

Los Alamos Police Department Report: Dec. 14-20

Eric A. Archuleta, 35, of Espanola was arrested December 14 on a Magistrate Court warrant. April M. Rivera, 37, of Los Alamos was arrested on an arrest order. Jonah Zion Boudreau, 22, of Chimayo was arrested December 18 on a Magistrate Court warrant. Information published in the weekly Los Alamos...
LOS ALAMOS, NM
FOX 28 Spokane

Man linked to 5 killings in 2 states sentenced for murder

WOODBURY, N.J. (AP) — A man accused of killing several people in two states has been sentenced in New Jersey to 35 years in prison for the beating death of a former mentor. Sean Lannon had pleaded guilty in October to first-degree murder in the March 2021 slaying of 66-year-old Michael Dabkowski. Gloucester County prosecutors have said Lannon broke into the victim’s home and beat him to death with a hammer. Lannon has claimed Dabkowski sexually abused him as a child, though no evidence was ever presented in court to support that claim. He still faces murder charges in New Mexico stemming from the killing of his ex-wife and two of her friends whose decomposed bodies were found in a pickup truck parked at an Albuquerque airport.
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
603K+
Post
646M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy