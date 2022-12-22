Read full article on original website
Yep, All of the lawyers that worked for Trump and the aides are doing to be charged and reported to the ABA.
Trump brags that he 'openly and transparently' took government documents from the White House to Mar-a-Lago
"When will you invade the other Presidents' homes in search of documents, which are voluminous, which they took with them, but not nearly so openly and transparently as I did?" Trump wrote.
Trump’s Former Personal Aide Testified He Saw Trump Tearing Up Documents
Former President Trump’s personal White House aide told the Jan. 6 committee that he personally witnessed his old boss tearing up documents, CBS News reported Tuesday. “Did I ever see him tear up notes? I don't know what the documents were, but there [was] tearing,” Nick Luna told investigators on March 21, according to CBS News, which obtained audio recordings of his testimony.
George Clooney says he was ‘dead wrong’ about Trump’s chances in 2016, has ‘no idea’ this time
George Clooney says he’s not placing any bets for or against Trump 2024 after being “dead wrong” about the former president’s odds in 2016. “I have no idea,” the “Ticket to Paradise” star said when ITK asked him about the likelihood of the 45th president winning the White House again. Trump launched his 2024 presidential bid…
Author says he noticed something 'bizarre' about Russian people after recent trip
Author Owen Matthews tells CNN's Fareed Zakaria what he noticed about the Russian people after a recent trip to the country's capital.
Meet Putin's biggest threat
The CNN Film "Navalny" follows Russian opposition leader, Alexey Navalny, through his political rise, attempted assassination and search to uncover the truth. You can watch now on HBO Max.
AdWeek
Sean Hannity Says Under Oath He Doubts Trump and Allies’ Claims About 2020 Presidential Election Voter Fraud
Immediately after the 2020 presidential election, the most significant narrative promoted by former President Donald Trump and his supporters was that he had actually won the election, and that the results were rigged via Dominion Voting Systems machines in favor of now-President Joe Biden. One of Trump’s most high-profile supporters...
Fox host won’t let Trump walk back his call to terminate Constitution: “The damage has been done”
Donald Trump arrives at a rally on April 2 near Washington, Michigan. ( Scott Olson/Getty Images) Fox Business host Stuart Varney used his monologue on Tuesday to lash out at former President Donald Trump's desire to terminate parts of the U.S. Constitution over his 2020 presidential election loss. Over the...
Sean Hannity Testified He Didn't Believe Trump's Election Fraud Lies 'For 1 Second'
That didn't stop the Fox News host from featuring fraud proponents with wild, unproven allegations on his show.
Trump admitted he “lost” — but refused to concede because it was “embarrassing”: Jan. 6 transcript
President Donald Trump boards Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews before boarding Air Force One for his last time as President on January 20, 2021. (Pete Marovich - Pool/Getty Images) The transcript of former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson is perhaps drawing the most attention from the recently published...
Hear Zelensky's message for Putin from inside the White House
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky shares a message for Putin from a joint press conference with President Joe Biden at the White House.
“You don’t want to discuss the evidence”: Ari Melber brutally fact-checks Trump’s impeachment lawyer
This article originally appeared on AlterNet. MSNBC's Ari Melber offered a blistering assessment of former President Donald Trump's impeachment lawyer's distortion of hard facts. During a two-part segment on Tuesday's edition of "The Beat with Ari Melber," the MSNBC host recalled recent remarks made by Trump lawyer David Shoen. "Trump's...
Cassidy Hutchinson’s Trump-supporting father refused to help her get her own lawyer for Jan 6 evidence
Cassidy Hutchinson asked for financial help from her father, a Trump supporter, to get her own lawyer from outside the former president’s orbit, but her father refused to help her, a transcript of her testimony shows. “I was communicating with my aunt and uncle, who I had not spoken with in years because they are QAnon fans, but they were looking to [refinance] their house to free up money so I could not have to go back to Trump world. They understood why I didn’t want to,” the former aide to Trump Chief of Staff Mark Meadows told the...
