KGW

State argues part of Oregon gun measure should take effect

PORTLAND, Ore. — An Oregon judge will decide by Jan. 3 whether to keep in place or lift his order blocking part of a new, voter-approved gun safety measure requiring a completed criminal background check before a gun can be sold or transferred. During a hearing Friday, an Oregon...
KGW

Heavy rain sets off flooding in parts of Portland metro area

PORTLAND, Ore. — Sustained heavy rain Monday washed away the last of the slush left over from Portland's recent ice storm, but it also pooled into roadside floods in a couple spots in the metro area, creating new headaches for drivers. Other parts of northwest Oregon had their own...
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

Thousands lose power in Portland metro as strong winds hit region

PORTLAND, Ore. — Thousands of people in the Portland metro area woke up to their power shut off Thursday morning as strong winds from a winter storm began to move into Oregon. Portland General Electric, one of the state's major electric utility companies, reported nearly 11,000 power outages on...
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

List: Cold weather shelters open around the Portland metro area

PORTLAND, Ore. — With the Portland metro area experiencing cold temperatures and expected to plunge well below freezing on Thursday, local counties have declared emergencies and activated cold weather shelters for people without a warm place to stay. The latest forecast from KGW chief meteorologist Matt Zaffino shows high...
PORTLAND, OR
KGW

Kent concedes to Gluesenkamp Perez after WA-03 recount ends

VANCOUVER, Wash. — Republican Joe Kent has conceded the race for Washington's 3rd Congressional District, following a recount that confirmed Democrat Marie Gluesenkamp Perez as the winner of the race to represent Southwest Washington. In a news release Wednesday morning, Kent said he had called Gluesenkamp Perez to concede...
WASHINGTON STATE
KGW

Oregon State Parks to host whale watching program in person

PORTLAND, Ore. — This month, thousands of gray whales will migrate south through Oregon's waters to the warm lagoons of Baja Mexico, and visitors have the chance to watch their journey. Oregon State Parks will host Whale Watch Week in person along the Oregon coast for the first time...
KGW

I-84 reopens in the Gorge after deadly crash on icy roads

TROUTDALE, Ore. — A person was hit and killed by a semi-truck on Interstate 84, about one mile west of Rooster Rock State Park Tuesday morning. Icy road conditions were reported in the Columbia River Gorge. The Oregon Department of Transportation closed I-84 in both directions between Troutdale and...
KGW

Idaho Power contractor killed in landslide on Oregon border

BOISE, Idaho — A 39-year-old Oregon man was killed in a landslide Saturday while doing contract work for Idaho Power to secure a rock shelf above a road on the Idaho-Oregon border, authorities said. The Adams County Sheriff's Office said deputies from Adams County in Idaho and Baker County...
BOISE, ID
KGW

Order halting Measure 114 implementation remains in effect

PORTLAND, Ore. — A Harney County judge who blocked Measure 114 from going into effect last week has extended the halt for the time being, citing a need for future hearings about the gun control measure. Oregon voters narrowly approved the gun control measure last month. It has two...
OREGON STATE
KGW

Two dead in a murder-suicide shooting in Mt. Angel

MT ANGEL, Ore. — Police have determined that a couple found shot to death inside their home in Mt. Angel late last month died as the result of a murder-suicide. The husband was identified as the shooter, the Mt. Angel Police Department reported in a news release Monday. Police...
MOUNT ANGEL, OR
KGW

KGW

Portland, OR
