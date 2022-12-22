Read full article on original website
State argues part of Oregon gun measure should take effect
PORTLAND, Ore. — An Oregon judge will decide by Jan. 3 whether to keep in place or lift his order blocking part of a new, voter-approved gun safety measure requiring a completed criminal background check before a gun can be sold or transferred. During a hearing Friday, an Oregon...
Heavy rain sets off flooding in parts of Portland metro area
PORTLAND, Ore. — Sustained heavy rain Monday washed away the last of the slush left over from Portland's recent ice storm, but it also pooled into roadside floods in a couple spots in the metro area, creating new headaches for drivers. Other parts of northwest Oregon had their own...
Thousands lose power in Portland metro as strong winds hit region
PORTLAND, Ore. — Thousands of people in the Portland metro area woke up to their power shut off Thursday morning as strong winds from a winter storm began to move into Oregon. Portland General Electric, one of the state's major electric utility companies, reported nearly 11,000 power outages on...
List: Cold weather shelters open around the Portland metro area
PORTLAND, Ore. — With the Portland metro area experiencing cold temperatures and expected to plunge well below freezing on Thursday, local counties have declared emergencies and activated cold weather shelters for people without a warm place to stay. The latest forecast from KGW chief meteorologist Matt Zaffino shows high...
Ice storm expected in the Portland area this week | Timeline of what to expect
PORTLAND, Ore. — The forecast is increasingly certain: Portland is headed for an ice storm. In fact, much of the Willamette Valley and Southwest Washington are in for a sustained barrage of sleet and freezing rain, starting as early as Thursday afternoon and continuing as late as Saturday morning.
Health officials concerned about cold temperatures and urge people to stay inside
PORTLAND, Ore. — Cold weather shelters across the Portland metro opened Wednesday as cold air and ice rolled into the area. Multnomah County Health Officer Dr. Jennifer Vines said she's concerned about cold temperatures. "I'm feeling today how I felt during the days leading up to the 2021 heat...
Kent concedes to Gluesenkamp Perez after WA-03 recount ends
VANCOUVER, Wash. — Republican Joe Kent has conceded the race for Washington's 3rd Congressional District, following a recount that confirmed Democrat Marie Gluesenkamp Perez as the winner of the race to represent Southwest Washington. In a news release Wednesday morning, Kent said he had called Gluesenkamp Perez to concede...
'Find some common ground': How the Northwest's newest Congresswomen are preparing for office
PORTLAND, Ore. — Only about 400 women have served as members of the United States Congress. This January, the majority of representatives from both Oregon and Washington will be women. Oregon is sending four women to the House of Representatives: veteran Rep. Suzanne Bonamici, a Democrat from Oregon's 1st...
Oregon State Parks to host whale watching program in person
PORTLAND, Ore. — This month, thousands of gray whales will migrate south through Oregon's waters to the warm lagoons of Baja Mexico, and visitors have the chance to watch their journey. Oregon State Parks will host Whale Watch Week in person along the Oregon coast for the first time...
I-84 reopens in the Gorge after deadly crash on icy roads
TROUTDALE, Ore. — A person was hit and killed by a semi-truck on Interstate 84, about one mile west of Rooster Rock State Park Tuesday morning. Icy road conditions were reported in the Columbia River Gorge. The Oregon Department of Transportation closed I-84 in both directions between Troutdale and...
Advocates seek to strengthen laws against domestic violence in Oregon's 2023 legislative session
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. — In Oregon, 40% of women and 36% of men experience domestic violence, and more than half of all women in the state experience sexual assault, according to the Washington County Family Justice Center. Those numbers exceed the national average. Over the years many have worked...
Local affordable housing advocates like Wash. governor's spending plan
VANCOUVER, Wash. — This week, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee made a big announcement, saying that he wants to spend $4 billion over the next six years to build affordable housing in the state. With a shortage of housing there is certainly a need — but the governor will also need voter support to make it happen.
Idaho Power contractor killed in landslide on Oregon border
BOISE, Idaho — A 39-year-old Oregon man was killed in a landslide Saturday while doing contract work for Idaho Power to secure a rock shelf above a road on the Idaho-Oregon border, authorities said. The Adams County Sheriff's Office said deputies from Adams County in Idaho and Baker County...
Judge blocks Oregon Measure 114's high-capacity magazine ban indefinitely
PORTLAND, Ore. — A Harney County judge on Thursday issued a preliminary injunction that will block enforcement of the high-capacity magazine ban in Oregon's Measure 114 until a full trial can be held. The ban on magazines that hold more than 10 rounds of ammunition was one of two...
Order halting Measure 114 implementation remains in effect
PORTLAND, Ore. — A Harney County judge who blocked Measure 114 from going into effect last week has extended the halt for the time being, citing a need for future hearings about the gun control measure. Oregon voters narrowly approved the gun control measure last month. It has two...
Gov. Brown will commute all remaining death sentences to life in prison
SALEM, Ore. — Outgoing Oregon Gov. Kate Brown will grant clemency to all of the state’s current death row inmates before she leaves office, commuting their sentences to life in prison without the possibility of parole. The clemency order takes effect Wednesday and will apply to all 17...
Two dead in a murder-suicide shooting in Mt. Angel
MT ANGEL, Ore. — Police have determined that a couple found shot to death inside their home in Mt. Angel late last month died as the result of a murder-suicide. The husband was identified as the shooter, the Mt. Angel Police Department reported in a news release Monday. Police...
