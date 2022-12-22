Read full article on original website
Related
Ice causing another round of dangerous travel in Mississippi
Snow in North Mississippi stuck around several more hours than expected and has created another afternoon of dangerous travel conditions. As people commute home from work or travel home from the holidays, interstates and highways in nine counties are impacted. According to the Mississippi Department of Transportation, icy roads have...
More accumulating snow coming on Christmas Day
Have you had enough snow yet? Get ready for more ... on Christmas Day. According to the National Weather Service, there is a medium chance for accumulating snow in the Twin Cities on Sunday, while there's a high likelihood for snow on the order of at least 1-3 inches from western into south-central Minnesota.
vandaliaradio.com
Snow on Christmas Night and into Monday Morning
Snow looks to be on the way for Sunday night and into Monday Morning. Sunday night we have snow in the forecast with a low of 14 and new snow accumulation of around an inch is possible. For Monday snow is likely in the morning with new snow accumulation of around an inch possible.
Power Outages Cropping Up Across The Area Due To High Winds
High winds coupled with a couple of inches of rain or, more in some locations, has setup the scenario for power outages. As of 11:15 AM Friday morning just under 4000 customers were reported without power via CVEC. Additional outages were being reported on adjacent systems. On the mountain at...
KOMU
Forecast: A happy Christmas holiday as temps warm, but we have another snow chance Monday
Warmer weather is the trend in our 8-day forecast, but we are so cold that snow is still possible with our next surge of moisture. Christmas Eve will be very cold and any melting from earlier in the day will re-freeze on roads creating slick conditions. A lighter west wind is still creating brisk conditions with wind chills near, or below zero. Under clear skies, lows will fall to near 3 degrees tonight.
Possible hazardous conditions due to winter storm in Hampton Roads
Those traveling into and around Hampton Roads should stay alert for potentially hazardous road conditions Friday and Saturday.
Power outages in Northeast Ohio amid winter storm: See the outage numbers in your county
CLEVELAND — A wicked winter storm with strong winds has caused power outages across Northeast Ohio. Summit, Erie and Lake counties are among the hardest-hit areas when it comes to those without electricity. Here are the current power outage numbers as listed by FirstEnergy's outage map (updated at 11...
Snow squall warning. What is a snow squall?
Some Kansans got an emergency alert tone on their cellphones Thursday warning of a snow squall.
Central Illinois Proud
Christmas Clipper: Another Storm to Bring More Snow to Central Illinois Christmas Night
Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — While strong winds and frigid temperatures continue to batter Central Illinois, we’re already keeping an eye on the next storm system which will bring another round of accumulating snow to Central Illinois Christmas night. Key Takeaways. Snow develops Sunday evening and wraps up during...
KTTS
Snowfall Totals From Thursday’s Winter Storm
(KTTS News) — Here are some of the snowfall amounts over the last 24 hours. The National Weather Service reported the following snowfall totals as of 8 p.m. Thursday:
I-90 closed again after briefly reopening in southern Minnesota
The Minnesota Department of Transportation has decided to shut down Interstate 90 from the South Dakota border all the way to Albert Lea in southeastern Minnesota as a blizzard continues to cause dangerous driving conditions. I-90 was initially closed in southwestern and south-central Minnesota Thursday night before reopening in southwestern...
Arctic air breaks cold weather records across Montana
The Arctic air mass that moved into Montana late Tuesday night has broken decades-old records in parts of the state and will threaten record low maximum temperatures on Thursday, according to forecasters. Temperatures in central and western Montana reached the -30s and -40s early Thursday morning and are only expected to warm to the -10 to […] The post Arctic air breaks cold weather records across Montana appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Winter Weather East Tennessee: Power outages
Power outages have been reported as winter weather impacts East Tennessee.
accesswdun.com
Winds leave some Northeast Georgia residents without power
A blast of cold weather has come to Northeast Georgia along with strong winds that have been causing havoc on trees and power lines in the region. As of about 9:00 p.m. Friday, about 2,705 people across the region were without power. Zach Brackett, Operation and Special Projects Manager with...
Here's the coldest wind chill temperature recorded so far in the Colorado cold snap
According to the National Weather Service, the coldest wind chill reading that was observed so far this morning was measured in Sedgwick County – negative 54 degrees near the tiny town of Ovid. This 300-person town is located in the northeast corner of the state. The measurement was taken at 8:18 AM.
VDOT advises against traveling in Virginia Thursday: what to know about Northern Neck, Fredericksburg, & I-81 corridor
Travel on Thursday in and through Virginia is not advised, VDOT warned today. The department is strongly encouraging people to change travel plans for Thursday, and travel today instead if possible.
WLKY.com
'Please stay home': Beshear says at least 3 Kentuckians dead from winter storm
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The snow may be over, but the dangerous conditions linger. Snow covered roads across Kentucky last night and the extremely frigid temperatures are keeping it there. The wild wind chills are also making it dangerous for anyone to be outside, with frostbite possible after just 15 minutes.
WLBT
Thousands of Mississippians experiencing power outages due to extreme cold front
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Thousands of Mississippians are without power due to high winds shifting into the state. According to Entergy Mississippi, there are roughly 6,312 power outages across Mississippi, most being in Madison County with over 3,169 as of Friday afternoon. Over 400 power outages have also been reported...
Central Florida gets cold weather, but does it get snow?
ORLANDO, Fla. — A cold Christmas is unfolding this year in Central Florida, but not a white one. Still, we wanted to take a look at some of the very rare instances of snow in Central Florida. Yes, it can happen, but not very often. January 1977 — Not...
Comments / 0