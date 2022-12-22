ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland State

Comments / 0

Related
Bring Me The News

More accumulating snow coming on Christmas Day

Have you had enough snow yet? Get ready for more ... on Christmas Day. According to the National Weather Service, there is a medium chance for accumulating snow in the Twin Cities on Sunday, while there's a high likelihood for snow on the order of at least 1-3 inches from western into south-central Minnesota.
MINNESOTA STATE
vandaliaradio.com

Snow on Christmas Night and into Monday Morning

Snow looks to be on the way for Sunday night and into Monday Morning. Sunday night we have snow in the forecast with a low of 14 and new snow accumulation of around an inch is possible. For Monday snow is likely in the morning with new snow accumulation of around an inch possible.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KOMU

Forecast: A happy Christmas holiday as temps warm, but we have another snow chance Monday

Warmer weather is the trend in our 8-day forecast, but we are so cold that snow is still possible with our next surge of moisture. Christmas Eve will be very cold and any melting from earlier in the day will re-freeze on roads creating slick conditions. A lighter west wind is still creating brisk conditions with wind chills near, or below zero. Under clear skies, lows will fall to near 3 degrees tonight.
MISSOURI STATE
Daily Montanan

Arctic air breaks cold weather records across Montana

The Arctic air mass that moved into Montana late Tuesday night has broken decades-old records in parts of the state and will threaten record low maximum temperatures on Thursday, according to forecasters.  Temperatures in central and western Montana reached the -30s and -40s early Thursday morning and are only expected to warm to the -10 to […] The post Arctic air breaks cold weather records across Montana appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
accesswdun.com

Winds leave some Northeast Georgia residents without power

A blast of cold weather has come to Northeast Georgia along with strong winds that have been causing havoc on trees and power lines in the region. As of about 9:00 p.m. Friday, about 2,705 people across the region were without power. Zach Brackett, Operation and Special Projects Manager with...
HALL COUNTY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy