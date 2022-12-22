Read full article on original website
KELOLAND TV
7 inmates’ sentences commuted by Noem
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Governor Kristi Noem, on Saturday, granted seven commutations for seven individuals incarcerated by the South Dakota Department of Corrections. According to a press release, the individuals had their sentences commuted to parole for the remainder of their terms. The seven individuals receiving commuted sentences are...
gowatertown.net
Health Department Secretary Melissa Magstadt talks with KWAT News (Audio)
WATERTOWN, S.D.–Watertown’s Melissa Magstadt takes on a new job this week. The former state lawmaker assumes the role of Secretary of the South Dakota Department of Health tomorrow (Tuesday). Her appointment was announced last week by Governor Kristi Noem. Magstadt has owned and operated Quick Care Clinics in...
kscj.com
FEENSTRA & JOHNSON VOTE NO ON OMNIBUS BILL
THE US HOUSE PASSED THE ONE POINT SEVEN TRILLION DOLLAR OMNIBUS SPENDING BILL LAST FRIDAY AND THEN WENT HOME FOR THE HOLIDAYS. IOWA 4TH DISTRICT CONGRESSMAN RANDY FEENSTRA ALSO VOTED NO. JOHNSON SAYS HE DOES NOT WANT TO SEE THE FEDERAL GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN OVER A BUDGET IMPASSE:. OMNIBUS2 OC………VOTED FOR...
capcity.news
Wyoming bill raising minimum marriage age gets support from local representative, women’s rights organization
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Laramie County Rep. Dan Zwonitzer and a local women’s rights organization are supporting a bill that would raise the state minimum marriage age to 16. In Wyoming, marriage can involve someone under the age of 16 if their parents or guardians consent and a judge authorizes the issuance of a license.
hubcityradio.com
Demand for food increasing in South Dakota
SOUTH DAKOTA(WNAX)- A number of factors are coming together to increase the demand for food. Megan Kjose with Feeding South Dakota says their numbers are higher now than during the pandemic. Kjose says while people are in a giving mood, their needs rise after the holidays. Kjose says they will...
mprnews.org
South Dakota governor expands National Guard help for tribes
Gov. Kristi Noem is expanding the state National Guard's mission to assist both the Oglala Sioux and the Rosebud Sioux Tribes with firewood and snow removal amid the relentless wind and life-threatening cold that have crippled their reservations in the southwestern corner of South Dakota. Noem announced the deployment to...
sdstandardnow.com
Let’s Talk About Abortion. A simple conversation can be a catalyst for the change that a majority of South Dakotans want
People don’t like to talk about abortion. It’s too impolite or too political. Too full of partisan talking points. Too divisive. But if we want to make it clear that the majority of South Dakotans support abortion access, that’s got to change. With abortion access now left to the political process, those of us who care about reproductive freedom have to get engaged.
dakotanewsnow.com
Feeding South Dakota receives double- and triple-donation match
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - A couple is matching all Feeding South Dakota donations until the end of the year. One family has also stepped up to triple match donations for one day on Tuesday, Dec. 27. Bill and Carolyn Hicks from Furniture Mart USA will double any...
kxloradio.com
Attorney General Knudsen discusses human trafficking and fentanyl as major issues in MT
Attorney General Austin Knudsen recently called into the studio. He talks about fentanyl and human trafficking being major issues in Montana. For more information, go online at dojmt.gov.
KELOLAND TV
EYE ON KELOLAND: A new chapter for old farmhouses
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)– It’s the end of an era for a local photographer who’s been preserving pieces of farm history for a decade. This is the last year Abby Bischoff will be producing her Abandoned South Dakota calendar highlighting abandoned farm sites across the state. Abby...
dakotafreepress.com
Noem Hires Florida/DC Grad Student to Spin and Burn SD Press
Last summer, Florida native and RNC intern Amelia Joy tweeted that she’d move to South Dakota for Kristi Noem:. Six months later, Joy gets her wish. She reports Governor Noem has tapped her to be the Governor’s next press secretary:. Noem advertised this month for a new press...
kscj.com
NOEM DECLARES STATE OF EMERGENCY IN SD
SOUTH DAKOTA GOVERNOR KRISTI NOEM SIGNED AN EXECUTIVE ORDER DECLARING A STATE OF EMERGENCY BECAUSE OF THE WINTER STORMS IMPACTING SOUTH DAKOTA. GOVERNOR NOEM ALSO ACTIVATED THE SOUTH DAKOTA NATIONAL GUARD. THE STATE HAS BEEN ASSISTING COUNTY AND TRIBAL GOVERNMENTS IN THE LOCAL RESPONSE TO THE ONGOING WINTER STORMS ACROSS...
South Dakota Gov. Noem plane case dismissed, unclear laws cited
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota’s ethics board on Tuesday dismissed a complaint against Gov. Kristi Noem for using state government aircraft to attend events hosted by political organizations because state law does not define what is meant by “state business.” The three retired judges on the Government Accountability Board evaluating the complaint met for roughly […]
KELOLAND TV
Pheasant season off to strong start in 2022
Few if any people in South Dakota will argue that the state’s vaunted pheasant hunting industry in 2022 is as strong as in the past. Compared to prior decades, the slow and steady declines are apparent in both license sales and bird numbers and, to some extent, how out-of-state visitors who pump millions into the East River economy plan their trips.
KELOLAND TV
Magstadt starts Tuesday as SD secretary of health
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The governor has appointed South Dakota’s next secretary of health. She is Melissa Magstadt, who currently lives in the rural Castlewood and Watertown area. The former legislator starts Tuesday, December 27. She succeeds Joan Adam, who resigned Monday. “She’s a straight shooter,” Senator Lee...
Abortion ban changes split Wisconsin GOP under veto threat
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Republicans who control the Legislature are divided over whether to push for rape and incest abortion exceptions in the face of Democratic Gov. Tony Evers’ pledge to veto any bill that keeps the state’s 173-year-old ban in place. Evers and Democrats are...
dakotanewsnow.com
Health Goal: Save 23 babies every year
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - It’s a lofty goal for the South Dakota Department of Health and its partner Count the Kids. They want to save 23 babies a year through a stillbirth prevention campaign. In South Dakota, one in every 170 pregnancies ends in a stillbirth. CDC data...
KELOLAND TV
National Guard to remove snow on reservations
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — In a news release Friday afternoon, Governor Noem announced that the South Dakota National Guard will now be assigned to help with snow removal on the Pine Ridge and Rosebud reservations. This comes a day after Noem announced that the National Guard would be...
KELOLAND TV
Government Accountability Board dismisses Gov. Noem airplane complaint
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A complaint against Gov. Kristi Noem’s use of the state airplane has been dismissed by the Government Accountability Board. The Government Accountability Board, made up of retired judges, met at the University Center in Sioux Falls and quickly went into executive session. KELOLAND’s Tom Hanson attended Tuesday’s GAB meeting and reported the board dismissed the complaint regarding Noem’s use of the state airplane.
sdstandardnow.com
As the Dakota 38 + 2 Memorial Ride concludes after 17 years, considering the long, rocky road to reconciliation
Editor’s note: After 17 long, cold rides from the Lower Brule Reservation in central South Dakota to Mankato, Minn. to commemorate the Dakota War and the tragic events of 1862, the Dakotas 38 + 2 Memorial Ride will come to an end this year. Riders will visit the scene of the greatest mass execution in American history on Dec. 4, 160 years ago after 38 warriors were hanged.
