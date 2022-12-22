Every year, the Kogod School of Business releases its Made in America Auto Index, which highlights new vehicles that contain the most U.S.-sourced domestic material. The Lincoln Corsair topped the list for 2022, while the Ford Ranger, Ford F-150, and Ford Bronco (with the 10-speed automatic) weren’t too far behind, as each tied for eighth place, and both the the Ford Mustang and Ford Expedition came in 11th on this particular list. The Ford Explorer also ranked 15th, a spot that it shares with its platform mate, the Lincoln Aviator, and Bronco models equipped with the seven-speed manual transmission ranked 18th out of 100 vehicles, too. However, those Blue Oval models aren’t alone, as the Lincoln Navigator also made the top 20 on this particular list.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 16 HOURS AGO