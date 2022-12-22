Read full article on original website
fordauthority.com
1993 Ford Mustang SVT Cobra R Up For Auction
Mustang Cobra and Cobra R models have been fetching high prices at auctions over the last couple years. For example, a 1993 Ford Mustang SVT Cobra R with just 16 miles on the odometer sparked quite the bidding war last year, and prior to that, another example sold for quite a bit at Barrett-Jackson in 2019. Another 1993 Mustang SVT Cobra R is currently up for grabs on Bring a Trailer, and this particular muscle machine has a unique story.
fordauthority.com
2024 Ford Mustang GT Coupe In Yellow Splash: Photos
Since its unveiling back in September, Ford Authority has spotted a host of 2024 Ford Mustang GT examples out driving around sporting different colors, features, and packages, including a coupe with the Bronze Design Series Appearance Package and stripes, an Oxford White coupe with the same package, another Oxford White coupe, a Rapid Red convertible, a gray coupe, a coupe with the Performance Pack and stripes, and a yellow coupe. Now, Ford Authority has come across yet another 2024 Ford Mustang GT – this time a coupe finished in Yellow Splash.
fordauthority.com
Ford Edge Production Will Extend Into Early 2024: Report
Back in June of 2020, Ford Authority reported that the next-generation Ford Edge had been canceled in a surprising move that was seemingly spurred by labor negotiations over the future of the Ford Oakville Assembly Plant, where the Lincoln Nautilus is also built. That report was seemingly confirmed back in January after Ford and the Canadian union Unifor came to an agreement that will see the Oakville plant retooled to produce EVs starting in 2025. However, though Ford Edge production was previously expected to end after the 2023 model year, AutoForecast Solutions is now reporting that the crossover will continue to be built into early 2024.
fordauthority.com
Ford Drive Trademark Filing Hints At EV Charger Branding
Ford Motor Company has filed to trademark Ford Drive with the United States Patent and Trademark Office, Ford Authority has learned. Filed on March 2nd, 2022, and assigned serial number 97292116, the application contains the goods and services description of “computer software for the operation, control, maintenance, and management of vehicles, autonomous vehicles and vehicle components, namely, computer software: for collecting, tracking, analyzing, and reporting data and information in the field of electric vehicles and autonomous vehicles, for safety and driving assistant system for mobile vehicles comprised of electronic proximity sensors and switches, cameras, integrated circuits and display monitors for the purpose of imaging processing.”
fordauthority.com
2023 Ford Escape PHEV In Vapor Blue: Live Photo Gallery
The Blue Oval only recently pulled the veil off the 2023 Ford Escape, debuting the crossover with a revamped trim lineup and a host of premium technologies. Ford Authority got up close and personal with a new Escape ST-Line Elite at the crossover’s reveal event, along with another new trim: the Ford Escape PHEV, which is now a standalone trim option as opposed to a simple powertrain offering.
Jalopnik
Hyundai Is Now the World's Third-Largest Carmaker
Hyundai is now the third largest automaker in the world by volume, behind only Volkswagen and Toyota, which are often at odds for first and second place among the biggest car companies in the world. In a little over half a century, the South Korean carmaker has leapt over American auto giant General Motors, as well as the multinational conglomerate Stellantis, according to Bloomberg.
Porsche successfully fuels car using air and water
An alternative to gasoline may soon be on the horizon, and no, it isn’t electricity. According to Porsche, a 911 model was successfully fueled with a new synthetic fuel created out of thin air and water.
fordauthority.com
2021-2023 Ford F-150 Rear Exit Sport Exhaust System Revealed
Ford F-150 owners looking for aftermarket upgrades have no shortage of them to choose from, whether they’re scoping out the Ford Performance catalog or one of many third-party companies that make parts and accessories for the best-selling pickup. Exhaust systems are one of the more popular upgrades out there, and Ford already offers several of them – a Sport exhaust, a Touring model, an Extreme side-exit setup, and the recently-revealed Extreme rear-exit exhaust system. Now, yet another offering for the popular pickup has been added to the Ford Performance catalog – the 2021-2023 Ford F-150 rear-exit Sport exhaust system.
fordauthority.com
Ford F-150 Lightning Battery Upgrade Coming Soon
Now entering its second year of production, the Ford F-150 Lightning remains a red-hot commodity, though it’s only the first iteration of a model that’s guaranteed to undergo some heavy changes moving forward. For starters, the second-gen F-150 Lightning will ride on its own, dedicated platform, unlike the current model, which shares its platform and many other components with the ICE-powered Ford F-150. As Ford Authority reported back in July, the Lightning is also expected to switch from using a lithium-ion battery to a lithium-iron phosphate unit in the future, though it seems as if the EV pickup may be getting a different kind of battery upgrade soon, too.
fordauthority.com
2022 Ford GT Compared To 2023 Corvette Z06: Video
The Ford GT is on the verge of going away again following its latest run, though production has been extended more than once in recent years, with multiple special variants of the supercar joining the lineup over that same time span. Regardless, it isn’t short on competitors either, a list that includes the recently-launched 2023 Corvette Z06, which Ford Authority spotted The Blue Oval benchmarking back in September. Now, this new video from the YouTube channel Throttle House pits a 2022 Ford GT against the brand new C8 Z06 in what proves to be a fascinating comparison between two distinctly American entities.
fordauthority.com
Ford Escape Incentive Offers 3.9 Percent APR During December 2022
A Ford Escape discount offers as low as 1.9 percent APR financing in select markets during December 2022, plus up to $1,000 in retail order Bonus Cash. Separate offers are available for 2022 models and 2023 models, depending on market, including 1.9 percent APR financing and 3.9 percent APR financing.
Carscoops
Porsche Shamed As Least Reliable Brand, Worse Even Than Jaguar, Land Rover And Alfa Romeo
Proud Porsche owners often love to keep their pride and joy locked up safe in a garage, but many Porsches spend far too much time in an entirely different kind of garage according to the findings of a new reliability study. UK warranty provider Warrantywise analyzed data from over 131,000...
fordauthority.com
Ford F-150 Lightning Battery Pack In-Depth Breakdown: Video
The engineers behind the YouTube channel Munro Live have had a Ford F-150 Lightning on their dissection table for a while, tearing into the EV pickup’s systems to find out a little more about how it all functions. Sandy Munro, veteran automotive engineer, has been impressed with the vehicle’s frunk, along with its thermal system, its motors and suspension components. Now, in a new video, they’ve taken a closer look at the F-150 Lightning’s battery pack modules.
fordauthority.com
Lincoln Navigator Among Top 20 In 2022 Made In America Index
Every year, the Kogod School of Business releases its Made in America Auto Index, which highlights new vehicles that contain the most U.S.-sourced domestic material. The Lincoln Corsair topped the list for 2022, while the Ford Ranger, Ford F-150, and Ford Bronco (with the 10-speed automatic) weren’t too far behind, as each tied for eighth place, and both the the Ford Mustang and Ford Expedition came in 11th on this particular list. The Ford Explorer also ranked 15th, a spot that it shares with its platform mate, the Lincoln Aviator, and Bronco models equipped with the seven-speed manual transmission ranked 18th out of 100 vehicles, too. However, those Blue Oval models aren’t alone, as the Lincoln Navigator also made the top 20 on this particular list.
fordauthority.com
Ford Bronco Sport Sales Place Near Bottom Of Segment In Q3 2022
Ford Bronco Sport sales increased in the United States, Argentina and Canada while decreasing in Mexico during the third quarter of 2022. In the United States, Ford Bronco Sport deliveries totaled 21,427 units in Q3 2022, an increase of about 4 percent compared to 20,690 units sold in Q3 2021.
Top Speed
Rolls Royce Creates A Series Of One-Of-A-Kind Phantoms Based On The "Six Elements"
Rolls-Royce is famous for the extreme level of customization it offers its customers. Some special projects and customer requests include stuffing a car with hundreds of diamonds, replicating the stars in the night sky on a specific date on the headliner, bespoke marquetry (careful application and layering of veneers to create intricate designs), and one-off works of art. The latter is something Rolls has recently taken up with an art display in Dubai and a collaboration with British artist Sacha Jafri.
fordauthority.com
2001 Ford Ranger XLT Flareside With 41K Miles Up For Auction
In recent years, the collector car world has begun to embrace pickups after largely ignoring them for decades, lifting the values of all sorts of Blue Oval haulers such as F-Series pickups from the 1970s and beyond. However, we’re also starting to see values of the last-gen Ford Ranger rise alongside used vehicle prices in general, and a few very nice, low-mile examples are beginning to pop up on auction sites. The latest is this super-clean 2001 Ford Ranger XLT Flareside up for grabs at Cars & Bids, which is easily one of the nicest examples we’ve seen in some time.
fordauthority.com
Vaughn Gittin Jr. And Gang Hoon Ford Mustang RTR Trio: Video
Professional racer and founder-owner of RTR Vehicles, Vaughn Gittin Jr., has certainly had his fair share of fun with Blue Oval vehicles. He’s shown off just what his Ford Bronco Raptor can do and has already taken the 2024 Ford Mustang for a spin. He even let Ford CEO Jim Farley test-drive his Mustang Spec 5-D race car. Now, Gittin himself has once again stepped behind the wheel of his Mustang for another round of Game of Fun at his so-called Drift Mansion.
fordauthority.com
Lincoln Aviator Ranked Fifteenth In 2022 American Made Index
Each year, the Kogod School of Business releases the Made in America Auto Index, which highlights the new vehicles that contain the most U.S.-sourced domestic material. This year’s report found that the Lincoln Corsair is the “most American” new vehicle currently on sale, while the Ford Ranger, Ford F-150, and Ford Bronco weren’t too far behind, as each tied for eighth place, and both the the Ford Mustang and Ford Expedition tied for 11th on this particular list. The Ford Explorer also ranked 15th, a spot that it shares with its platform mate, the Lincoln Aviator.
fordauthority.com
Ford Ranger Electric Likely Coming Before 2030: Report
The next-generation Ford Ranger is slated to arrive in North America in 2023 as a 2024 model year vehicle, and will likely remain on the market until at least 2030, indicating that The Blue Oval isn’t interested in doing away with the ICE version of the pickup anytime soon. However, according to a recent report by AutoForecast Solutions, a potential Ford Ranger electric pickup could enter the market sooner rather than later, and will therefore be sold alongside its gasoline-powered sibling.
