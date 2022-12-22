Read full article on original website
Browns' Garrett benched for start vs Saints for discipline
CLEVELAND (AP) — Browns Pro Bowl defensive end Myles Garrett was benched for the start of Saturday's loss to New Orleans by coach Kevin Stefanski for an unspecified team violation, the latest twist in an odd season for the star. Garrett wasn't on the field for the Saints' first...
Denver Broncos fire rookie head coach Nathaniel Hackett
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — The Denver Broncos have fired first-year head coach Nathaniel Hackett with two games left in the season. Owner and CEO Greg Penner said he'll lead the search for a new coach with assistance from GM George Paton, in whom he expressed confidence Monday while announcing Hackett's dismissal.
AP source: Jets' White cleared by docs, will start Sunday
Mike White is back at quarterback for the New York Jets. And just in time, with their playoff hopes hanging by a thread.
Bengals win seventh straight but still seek consistency
CINCINNATI (AP) — Joe Burrow succinctly summarized the wild inconsistency displayed by the Bengals offense on Saturday. “First half was about as good as it gets,” the Cincinnati quarterback said. “And then after that, we kind of shot ourselves in the foot over and over and over again.”
Tagovailoa throws 3 picks, Packers defeat Dolphins 26-20
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Green Bay's defense intercepted Tua Tagovailoa three times in the fourth quarter to help the Packers come from behind to defeat the Miami Dolphins 26-20 and keep their playoff hopes alive. Aaron Rodgers threw for 238 yards and a touchdown and had one interception...
Tom Brady, Buccaneers rally to beat Cardinals 19-16 in OT
GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers maintained control of the NFC South, overcoming a 10-point deficit in the fourth quarter and beating the Arizona Cardinals 19-16 in overtime Sunday night. Ryan Succop hit a 40-yard field goal with 3:41 left in overtime, capping a...
Suns' Booker leaves early against Nuggets with groin injury
DENVER (AP) — Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker left with a groin injury early in the first quarter Sunday night against the Denver Nuggets. He had two points in 4:20 after missing the last three games due to groin soreness.
San Antonio 126, Utah 122
UTAH (122) Markkanen 8-18 13-13 32, Vanderbilt 3-6 1-2 7, Kessler 2-4 3-6 7, Clarkson 8-19 7-8 25, Conley 6-12 0-0 17, Fontecchio 0-2 0-0 0, Gay 0-3 0-0 0, Alexander-Walker 3-5 2-2 8, Beasley 4-16 3-4 13, Sexton 5-12 2-2 13. Totals 39-97 31-37 122.
Jokic, Nuggets outlast Suns 128-125 in OT; Booker sidelined
DENVER (AP) — Nikola Jokic had another monster triple-double, Aaron Gordon threw down a pivotal dunk that stood up after a review in overtime and the Denver Nuggets rallied for a 128-125 victory over the Phoenix Suns on Sunday night. Jokic had 41 points, 15 rebounds and 15 assists...
Miami 113, Minnesota 110
MINNESOTA (110) Edwards 11-16 2-3 29, McDaniels 6-9 2-2 16, Gobert 5-7 0-2 10, Rivers 4-8 1-1 10, Russell 5-11 0-0 13, Ryan 2-4 0-0 6, Reid 8-15 4-5 21, Forbes 0-2 0-0 0, Nowell 2-7 0-1 5. Totals 43-79 9-14 110.
