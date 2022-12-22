Thousands of households across Pennsylvania are still without power. As of 11:30 a.m. Saturday morning, the number of PPL and First Energy customers without electricity is more than 5,700 households. PPL says it has more than 4,500 customers without power. First Energy’s site says more than 1,200 customers are affected. Around 8 a.m., there were about 26,000 PPL and First Energy customers without power.

