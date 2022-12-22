Read full article on original website
WSOC Charlotte
Police: 10-year-old drove vehicle in wrong-way pursuit
GETTYSBURG, Pa. — State police in Pennsylvania said a 10-year-old boy was behind the wheel during a pursuit that ended in a crash. Pennsylvania State Police told WHTM that a trooper noticed a Ford Explorer traveling without headlights at 11:55 p.m. on Dec. 21. When the vehicle drove the wrong way around a traffic circle, the trooper attempted to pull the vehicle over.
Pennsylvania police bodycams capture dramatic rescue of woman from car sinking in frigid pond
A woman was rescued from her sinking car by Pennsylvania first responders after she crashed into the frigid waters of a local pond
Blood in Pa. home leads to discover of body in freezer: report
Pennsylvania police were alerted to a crime scene on Friday within a rowhouse. Those visiting the residence had spotted blood within, which later led to the discovery of a body in a freezer.
Bucks County police need help bringing dog home for Christmas
WARRINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) – A four-legged friend needs your help finding back home for Christmas. Warrington Township police are asking for the public's help in finding the owner of a black lab.The dog was found in Warrington Township around 8:30 a.m. Sunday on the 1400 block of Guinea Lane.Warrington Township police say the dog is male, mostly black and has a white chest and paws.The dog is currently at Warminster police kennels. Please contact Warminster police at (215) 672-1000.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Livingston Manor man sentenced to Pennsylvania prison
MILFORD, PA – A 58-year-old Livingston Manor man was sentenced in Pike County Court to three to six years in a Pennsylvania state correctional facility for the crime of fleeing or eluding a police officer. Frank Joseph Pagano was also fined $1,000 and had his driver’s license suspended for...
WGAL
Fire destroys mobile home in Providence Township, Lancaster County
PROVIDENCE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A fire destroyed a mobile home in Lancaster County. Crews were called shortly before 2:30 p.m. Sunday to the 2300 block of Beaver Valley Pike in Providence Township. Two pets died. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
abc27.com
Pennsylvania State Police welcomes 102 new troopers
Harrisburg, Pa. (WHTM) – More than 100 cadets have graduated from the Pennsylvania State Police Academy. The class of 102 new state troopers was the 165th to graduate from the academy in Hershey since it opened in 1960. Col. Robert Evanchick told the cadets they have been given the...
PennLive.com
Thousands in Pa. still without power on Christmas Eve morning
Friday’s high winds downed trees, wires and more across Pennsylvania, knocking out power to tens of thousands. As of 8 o’clock Saturday morning, the number of those without electricity in the state is down to about 26,000, stretching from west to east. PPL says it has 6,570 customers without power. First Energy’s site says about 20,000 are affected.
erienewsnow.com
$50K Winning Lottery Ticket Sold in Erie County
A $50,000 winning lottery ticket was sold in Erie County, the Pennsylvania Lottery announced Friday. The ticket was sold at the Giant Eagle on Interchange Rd. in Erie County. The prize is part of the sixth weekly drawing of eight in the New Year’s Millionaire Raffle, which lead up to a Jan. 7 drawing.
wdiy.org
PA Expected to Start Distributing Free Fentanyl Test Strips in 2023
Drug and alcohol programs can take the next steps in securing free drug testing kits for Pennsylvanians because of law change. WVIA’s Tom Riese reports. Read the full story here. (Original air-date: 12/19/22)
wdadradio.com
PENNDOT UPDATES ROAD CLOSURES
From the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) District 10 (Armstrong, Butler, Clarion, Indiana, and Jefferson Counties) is updating the current closures/restrictions throughout the district. – I-79 North in Butler County between Exit 99: US 422 – New Castle/Butler and Exit 105: PA 108 Slippery Rock...
Winning Pennsylvania Lottery New Year’s raffle drawing ticket sold in Allegheny County
The Pennsylvania Lottery announced the winning raffle numbers drawn for the New Year’s Millionaire Raffle and one of the tickets was sold in Allegheny County. The raffle features eight weekly drawings that each award two prizes of $50,000 leading up to the Jan. 7 drawing. The tickets were sold...
More than 5,000 remain without power in Pa.
Thousands of households across Pennsylvania are still without power. As of 11:30 a.m. Saturday morning, the number of PPL and First Energy customers without electricity is more than 5,700 households. PPL says it has more than 4,500 customers without power. First Energy’s site says more than 1,200 customers are affected. Around 8 a.m., there were about 26,000 PPL and First Energy customers without power.
Central Pa. shopping center sold for $67.5M
The price tag was $67.5 million. That’s how much Hampden Township-based Prasavi Inc. paid for the Lower Paxton Township-based Colonial Commons shopping center, according to Dauphin County records.
There are plenty of 7.8% raises going around in Pa. state government come Jan. 1
A state law mandates nearly 1,100 government officials in Pennsylvania must receive a 7.8% pay raise on Jan. 1. That law also is leading to similar-sized salary hikes for the heads of the two statewide public pension systems.
therecord-online.com
For Pennsylvania inmates, phone calls are three times more expensive
HARRISBURG, PA – In Pennsylvania, a phone call from a local jail can cost more than three times the cost of one from a state prison. Thanks to the outsourcing of phone services, high costs get passed off to families of inmates, many of whom are less well-off than the median Pennsylvania family.
butlerradio.com
Game Commission Details Extended Deer Firearms Seaso
The Pennsylvania Game Commission is reminding hunters that the final deer hunting seasons begin Monday and coincides with some other small game and furbearer seasons. Late archery and flintlock deer seasons are held statewide for those with valid tags. Extended Firearms antlerless deer season runs through January 28th in a portion of Southern Butler County and most of Allegheny County.
wdadradio.com
CLOSURES IN EFFECT FOR CHRISTMAS DAY OBSERVANCE
For many government offices and some organizations, today is the official observance of Christmas. As such there are several closures in place today. Federal, state and local government offices are closed today, including PennDOT driver’s license centers. PA liquor stores will be open normal hours today. Many banks are closed for the day, but online banking for many of those institutions is still being offered. There will be no regular mail delivery today, and post offices are closed but priority Express packages will be delivered today.
8 Best Hot Dog Spots in Pennsylvania
PENNSYLVANIA - Pennsylvania has some great choices if you're craving a hot dog. This state has everything from the iconic Philadelphia hot dog to a delicious hole-in-the-wall in Scranton. There are several locations in Pennsylvania; below are a few of our picks for "The Best PA Hot Dog Joints."
WGAL
Some Pennsylvania lawmakers want to prevent future automatic gas tax hikes
Pennsylvania's taxes on gas and diesel are going up in 2023 because of a state law. The move is already drawing a response from some state lawmakers who want to keep this automatic increase from happening again. While it's a tax on wholesalers, it often factors into what drivers pay...
