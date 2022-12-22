ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Clair, PA

WSOC Charlotte

Police: 10-year-old drove vehicle in wrong-way pursuit

GETTYSBURG, Pa. — State police in Pennsylvania said a 10-year-old boy was behind the wheel during a pursuit that ended in a crash. Pennsylvania State Police told WHTM that a trooper noticed a Ford Explorer traveling without headlights at 11:55 p.m. on Dec. 21. When the vehicle drove the wrong way around a traffic circle, the trooper attempted to pull the vehicle over.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Philly

Bucks County police need help bringing dog home for Christmas

WARRINGTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) – A four-legged friend needs your help finding back home for Christmas. Warrington Township police are asking for the public's help in finding the owner of a black lab.The dog was found in Warrington Township around 8:30 a.m. Sunday on the 1400 block of Guinea Lane.Warrington Township police say the dog is male, mostly black and has a white chest and paws.The dog is currently at Warminster police kennels. Please contact Warminster police at (215) 672-1000.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
Mid-Hudson News Network

Livingston Manor man sentenced to Pennsylvania prison

MILFORD, PA – A 58-year-old Livingston Manor man was sentenced in Pike County Court to three to six years in a Pennsylvania state correctional facility for the crime of fleeing or eluding a police officer. Frank Joseph Pagano was also fined $1,000 and had his driver’s license suspended for...
LIVINGSTON MANOR, NY
abc27.com

Pennsylvania State Police welcomes 102 new troopers

Harrisburg, Pa. (WHTM) – More than 100 cadets have graduated from the Pennsylvania State Police Academy. The class of 102 new state troopers was the 165th to graduate from the academy in Hershey since it opened in 1960. Col. Robert Evanchick told the cadets they have been given the...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
PennLive.com

Thousands in Pa. still without power on Christmas Eve morning

Friday’s high winds downed trees, wires and more across Pennsylvania, knocking out power to tens of thousands. As of 8 o’clock Saturday morning, the number of those without electricity in the state is down to about 26,000, stretching from west to east. PPL says it has 6,570 customers without power. First Energy’s site says about 20,000 are affected.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
erienewsnow.com

$50K Winning Lottery Ticket Sold in Erie County

A $50,000 winning lottery ticket was sold in Erie County, the Pennsylvania Lottery announced Friday. The ticket was sold at the Giant Eagle on Interchange Rd. in Erie County. The prize is part of the sixth weekly drawing of eight in the New Year’s Millionaire Raffle, which lead up to a Jan. 7 drawing.
wdadradio.com

PENNDOT UPDATES ROAD CLOSURES

From the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) District 10 (Armstrong, Butler, Clarion, Indiana, and Jefferson Counties) is updating the current closures/restrictions throughout the district. – I-79 North in Butler County between Exit 99: US 422 – New Castle/Butler and Exit 105: PA 108 Slippery Rock...
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

More than 5,000 remain without power in Pa.

Thousands of households across Pennsylvania are still without power. As of 11:30 a.m. Saturday morning, the number of PPL and First Energy customers without electricity is more than 5,700 households. PPL says it has more than 4,500 customers without power. First Energy’s site says more than 1,200 customers are affected. Around 8 a.m., there were about 26,000 PPL and First Energy customers without power.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
butlerradio.com

Game Commission Details Extended Deer Firearms Seaso

The Pennsylvania Game Commission is reminding hunters that the final deer hunting seasons begin Monday and coincides with some other small game and furbearer seasons. Late archery and flintlock deer seasons are held statewide for those with valid tags. Extended Firearms antlerless deer season runs through January 28th in a portion of Southern Butler County and most of Allegheny County.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
wdadradio.com

CLOSURES IN EFFECT FOR CHRISTMAS DAY OBSERVANCE

For many government offices and some organizations, today is the official observance of Christmas. As such there are several closures in place today. Federal, state and local government offices are closed today, including PennDOT driver’s license centers. PA liquor stores will be open normal hours today. Many banks are closed for the day, but online banking for many of those institutions is still being offered. There will be no regular mail delivery today, and post offices are closed but priority Express packages will be delivered today.
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
East Coast Traveler

8 Best Hot Dog Spots in Pennsylvania

PENNSYLVANIA - Pennsylvania has some great choices if you're craving a hot dog. This state has everything from the iconic Philadelphia hot dog to a delicious hole-in-the-wall in Scranton. There are several locations in Pennsylvania; below are a few of our picks for "The Best PA Hot Dog Joints."
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

