Springfield, MA

Kavanagh building in Springfield gets funding for restoration

By Kate Wilkinson
 4 days ago

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) With another round of funding from the American Rescue Plan going out to Springfield businesses a large chunk of it is being used to revitalized an important part of the city’s past.

$2.1 million dollars will go towards restoring the building that has been vacant since 2008. This is the building right across the street from Springfield Technical Community College on State Street. The plan is to convert it into both commercial and residential space while keeping a lot of the historic charm.

Springfield Mayor Domenic Sarno said this is being done alongside the Mental Health Association and it comes at an important time.

“It’s been exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic. We need more and more of these support services here,” said Sarno.

Construction is set to start late January. It could take between 14 and 16 months to finish.

