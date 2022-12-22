Read full article on original website
Central Texans speak up after a weekend with no water and no explanation
AUSTIN, Texas — Central Texans are sharing their stories of water woes over Christmas weekend. Last week, KVUE shared tenant rights and violations and heard from many viewers who had their water turned off with no explanation. Sophia Martinez's son, daughters and grandchild came from different states and cities...
ATCEMS responded to over 1,300 calls over the weekend
AUSTIN, Texas — Austin-Travis County EMS (ATCEMS) responded to more than 1,300 911 calls in from Dec. 22-25. During the three-day time period, ATCEMS responded to 80 environmental incident response calls and 58 cold weather shelter transport calls. Three of the 1,377 total calls were in regard to carbon monoxide exposure.
Passengers stuck at Austin's airport for days after Southwest cancellations
AUSTIN, Texas — Southwest Airlines is in the hot seat after canceling 70% of its flights on Monday, forcing some to sleep days at Austin's airport. At Austin's airport on Monday, there were many faces of frustration. "I was trying to go to Tampa, Florida, to see my dad...
Boil water notice in effect for parts of Bastrop County
BASTROP COUNTY, Texas — A boil water notice has been issued for parts of Bastrop County. Customers north of FM 20 in Zone 9, Polonia WSC will need to boil water before consuming. Customers who also have experienced any water outage in the area will need to boil water as well.
Austin-Travis County EMS responded to fewer overall calls in Saturday's incident report
Austin-Travis County EMS (ATCEMS) responded to a little over 300 911 calls in the last 24 hours. From midnight to midnight on Saturday, ATCEMS responded to 12 environmental incident response calls and six cold weather shelter transport calls. One of the 315 total calls were in regard to carbon monoxide exposure.
APD: Body found near Pennybacker Bridge Saturday afternoon
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department said a body was found early Saturday afternoon near Pennybacker Bridge. APD said the man's body was found just before 12:30 p.m. on Dec. 24. The body has not been identified at this time. Police said the Travis County Coroner's Office is...
Many residents across Central Texas without heat following gas service stoppage after hard freeze
AUSTIN, Texas — Residents across Central Texas are reporting that they have no gas service early Friday morning. After the temperatures across the area dropped below freezing overnight, multiple residents across Central Texas have reported to KVUE that their energy provider ATMOS Energy has stopped service and currently do not have any heating in their homes.
Shooting in early hours on Christmas leaves one person dead in San Marcos
SAN MARCOS, Texas — A shooting that occurred in the early morning hours on Sunday resulted in one person dead, according to police. At 12:12 a.m. on Dec. 25, the San Marcos Police Department (SMPD) received a call to a disturbance at The Grand at Stonecreek apartment complex. The caller stated that a man, identified as Kyle Lobo, 36, had been drinking and was armed with a gun within the apartment.
'Tripledemic' continues across Texas with some hospitals at capacity
In Texas, seven children have died from the flu. In Travis County, the illness has taken the lives of five adults.
Austin-Travis County EMS responded to two carbon monoxide exposure calls in Friday's incident report
AUSTIN, Texas — The video attached is detailing the incident report from Thursday, Dec. 22. Austin-Travis County EMS (ATCEMS) responded to a little over 380 911 calls in the last 24 hours. From midnight to midnight on Friday, ATCEMS responded to 41 environmental incident response calls and 24 cold...
Austin Area Urban League helping to provide shelter for those in need during Arctic blast
AUSTIN, Texas — Arctic air is sweeping its way through Central Texas and temperatures are expected to dip below the freezing mark over the next couple of days. Quincy Dunlap, the president and CEO of Austin Area Urban league, and his organization are working with city officials to get people out of the frigid cold and into several shelters.
Some Central Texas residents are without heat during freeze
CEDAR PARK, Texas — Some Central Texans are trying to make it through the freeze Friday with no heat. "I have company upstairs and warned them it’s going to be cold," said Cedar Park resident Maria Martin. Martin said she is dealing with no heat. "The heater is...
Austin Fire Department responds to apartment fire, two residents displaced
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Fire Department braved the cold Friday night to battle a fire. Crews responded to a two-alarm fire at an apartment complex at 8200 Neely Drive, AFD reported around 7:40 p.m. That's in northwest Austin. At 7:10 p.m., AFD tweeted that a fire was showing...
How to check for power: Thousands of customers affected with localized outages
AUSTIN, Texas — Although state leaders this week have ensured Texans that the power grid is prepared for the frigid temperatures gripping Texas Thursday and Friday, heavy winds are still likely to cause localized problems for utility companies around the state. Early Thursday afternoon, a number of issues were...
Remembering Crumley Grocery in South Austin and its massive annual Christmas light display
AUSTIN, Texas — For several generations, it was considered South Austin’s best-known display of outdoor Christmas lights. The Crumley Grocery Store on Interstate 35 near Onion Creek shined like a beacon on cold winter nights as thousands of festive lights meant the holidays were here. In 1965, D.E....
Accidental fire leaves four people displaced
AUSTIN, Texas — A structure fire on Saturday afternoon has resulted in four people being displaced. At 12:17 p.m. on Dec. 24, the Austin Fire Department (AFD) tweeted that firefighters were called out to the 11500 block of Running Brush Lane for a structure fire. When on the scene,...
Things to do in the Austin area this weekend: Ice skating, Peppermint Parkway
AUSTIN, Texas — The weekend is here and, as always, there are a ton of things going on in the Austin area! From skating outdoors in the heart of Downtown Austin to spending time with your family for the holidays, there's no shortage of things to do to spread holiday cheer over the next few days.
Travis County's mobile vaccine clinics to close at year's end
AUSTIN, Texas — After nearly two years, the Travis County COVID-19 Vaccine Collaborative will be closing shop on its free drive-thru and mobile vaccine teams after Dec. 31. The group's efforts to administer vaccines in the most affected ZIP codes began in February 2021 with a mass drive-thru clinic at Circuit of the Americas when Travis County partnered with Bastrop County, Caldwell County, Hays County, Ascension Seton and CommUnityCare Health Centers.
Report: Missing Texas A&M student found dead in Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — A missing Texas A&M University student was found dead in Austin, a spokesperson with the College Station Police Department told ABC News. The body of missing 22-year-old Tanner Hoang was found on Saturday, per the report. He went missing more than a week ago. ABC News...
Thousands of Texans met with power and gas outages during cold snap, experts share possible reasons
AUSTIN, Texas — With the colder temperatures and strong wind gusts, it's no surprise people may lose power as power lines face the elements. However, around 100,000 Texans faced outages Thursday night into Friday, with many saying they feel it comes down to their specific utility companies. "It came...
