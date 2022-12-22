ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KVUE

ATCEMS responded to over 1,300 calls over the weekend

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin-Travis County EMS (ATCEMS) responded to more than 1,300 911 calls in from Dec. 22-25. During the three-day time period, ATCEMS responded to 80 environmental incident response calls and 58 cold weather shelter transport calls. Three of the 1,377 total calls were in regard to carbon monoxide exposure.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Boil water notice in effect for parts of Bastrop County

BASTROP COUNTY, Texas — A boil water notice has been issued for parts of Bastrop County. Customers north of FM 20 in Zone 9, Polonia WSC will need to boil water before consuming. Customers who also have experienced any water outage in the area will need to boil water as well.
BASTROP COUNTY, TX
KVUE

APD: Body found near Pennybacker Bridge Saturday afternoon

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Police Department said a body was found early Saturday afternoon near Pennybacker Bridge. APD said the man's body was found just before 12:30 p.m. on Dec. 24. The body has not been identified at this time. Police said the Travis County Coroner's Office is...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Shooting in early hours on Christmas leaves one person dead in San Marcos

SAN MARCOS, Texas — A shooting that occurred in the early morning hours on Sunday resulted in one person dead, according to police. At 12:12 a.m. on Dec. 25, the San Marcos Police Department (SMPD) received a call to a disturbance at The Grand at Stonecreek apartment complex. The caller stated that a man, identified as Kyle Lobo, 36, had been drinking and was armed with a gun within the apartment.
SAN MARCOS, TX
KVUE

Accidental fire leaves four people displaced

AUSTIN, Texas — A structure fire on Saturday afternoon has resulted in four people being displaced. At 12:17 p.m. on Dec. 24, the Austin Fire Department (AFD) tweeted that firefighters were called out to the 11500 block of Running Brush Lane for a structure fire. When on the scene,...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Travis County's mobile vaccine clinics to close at year's end

AUSTIN, Texas — After nearly two years, the Travis County COVID-19 Vaccine Collaborative will be closing shop on its free drive-thru and mobile vaccine teams after Dec. 31. The group's efforts to administer vaccines in the most affected ZIP codes began in February 2021 with a mass drive-thru clinic at Circuit of the Americas when Travis County partnered with Bastrop County, Caldwell County, Hays County, Ascension Seton and CommUnityCare Health Centers.
TRAVIS COUNTY, TX
KVUE

Report: Missing Texas A&M student found dead in Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — A missing Texas A&M University student was found dead in Austin, a spokesperson with the College Station Police Department told ABC News. The body of missing 22-year-old Tanner Hoang was found on Saturday, per the report. He went missing more than a week ago. ABC News...
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

KVUE

