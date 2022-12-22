Read full article on original website
CBS Austin
City of Austin activates cold weather shelters for Monday night
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Emergency Management says Cold Weather Shelters are open again today, December 26, for people experiencing homelessness. People needing shelter must register at One Texas Center located at 505 Barton Springs Road. Registration is from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Austin Emergency management reminds people...
CBS Austin
Eagle season drives Lake Buchanan winter tourism
(LAKE BUCHANAN - TEXAS) It may be cold right now, but once the weather warms up, winter is a great time to take a nature cruise. That's because it's eagle season, and a Hill Country lake is a destination for bald eagles year after year. They're called Vanishing Texas River...
CBS Austin
Travis County offers free Christmas Tree recycling for residents
TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas — You can give your Christmas Tree another life!. Starting Dec. 26 until Jan. 10, Travis County is providing free Christmas Tree recycling drop-off locations for residents. "For the past several years Travis County has taken the initiative to provide recycling services for those who wish...
CBS Austin
Austin in top 15 best cities for New Year's celebration, according to WalletHub
AUSTIN, Texas — Austin is ranked in the top 15 best U.S. cities for safely ringing in the new year, according to a WalletHub study. With the New Year's around the corner and 70 percent of Americans spending at least $50 on food and drinks for the occasion, the personal-finance website WalletHub released its 2022's Best Cities for New Year's report.
CBS Austin
Help still available even after registration ends to get into cold weather shelters
AUSTIN, Texas — Hundreds of people are seeking shelter during these freezing temperatures. Friday, alone, overnight cold weather shelters in Austin kept more than 450 people warm. The shelters opened Thursday night and will be available until Sunday night. Registration Saturday started at 6 p.m. and ended at 8...
CBS Austin
Microwave malfunction starts kitchen fire in Cedar Park home
CEDAR PARK, Texas — A kitchen fire that broke out at a Cedar Park house on Christmas Eve displaced four people. The Austin Fire Department responded to the fire in the 11500 block of Running Brush Lane at around 12:01 p.m. AFD said the fire was knocked down and crews were working on overhaul and smoke removal.
CBS Austin
ATCEMS responds to 315 system incidents in 24 hours, twelve were environmentally related
AUSTIN, Texas — Austin Travis County EMS helps the community and responds to a total of 331 incidents in a 24 hour period due to the cold weather freeze. Medics report there are 325 total system responses that included 12 environmental incidents, six cold weather shelter transports and one carbon monoxide incident response. In a tweet, ATCEMS mentioned responding to 315 total 911 incidents.
CBS Austin
One person seriously injured in Southeast Austin after auto-motorcycle crash
AUSTIN, Texas — One person was transported by STAR flight to the hospital with critical, life-threatening injuries after a crash involving a motorcycle and vehicle in Southeast Austin Monday afternoon. Austin-Travis County EMS and Travis County Sheriff responded to the scene around 4:42 p.m. near the intersection of Northbound...
CBS Austin
Authorities recover body of missing person near Pennybacker Bridge
AUSTIN, Texas — The body of a missing person was recovered on Christmas Eve in West Austin near the Pennybacker Bridge, authorities said. The Austin Police Department, Austin-Travis County EMS, and Austin Fire crews responded to a call of a deceased body discovered in the 5400 block of North Capital of Texas Highway at around 12:20 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 24.
