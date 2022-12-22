AUSTIN, Texas — Austin is ranked in the top 15 best U.S. cities for safely ringing in the new year, according to a WalletHub study. With the New Year's around the corner and 70 percent of Americans spending at least $50 on food and drinks for the occasion, the personal-finance website WalletHub released its 2022's Best Cities for New Year's report.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO