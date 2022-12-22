Read full article on original website
CBS Austin
City of Austin activates cold weather shelters for Monday night
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Emergency Management says Cold Weather Shelters are open again today, December 26, for people experiencing homelessness. People needing shelter must register at One Texas Center located at 505 Barton Springs Road. Registration is from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Austin Emergency management reminds people...
CBS Austin
ATCEMS responds to 315 system incidents in 24 hours, twelve were environmentally related
AUSTIN, Texas — Austin Travis County EMS helps the community and responds to a total of 331 incidents in a 24 hour period due to the cold weather freeze. Medics report there are 325 total system responses that included 12 environmental incidents, six cold weather shelter transports and one carbon monoxide incident response. In a tweet, ATCEMS mentioned responding to 315 total 911 incidents.
CBS Austin
Help still available even after registration ends to get into cold weather shelters
AUSTIN, Texas — Hundreds of people are seeking shelter during these freezing temperatures. Friday, alone, overnight cold weather shelters in Austin kept more than 450 people warm. The shelters opened Thursday night and will be available until Sunday night. Registration Saturday started at 6 p.m. and ended at 8...
CBS Austin
Austin in top 15 best cities for New Year's celebration, according to WalletHub
AUSTIN, Texas — Austin is ranked in the top 15 best U.S. cities for safely ringing in the new year, according to a WalletHub study. With the New Year's around the corner and 70 percent of Americans spending at least $50 on food and drinks for the occasion, the personal-finance website WalletHub released its 2022's Best Cities for New Year's report.
CBS Austin
ATX Cold Weather Shelters add another location, due to high demand
AUSTIN, Texas — On Saturday, Dec. 24, local Cold Weather Shelters had over 400 guests check in before seven in the evening. After doors closed at night, there were a total of 459 guests check in without counting the amount of their daytime guests check-in. The shelters prepared four sites in advance and then had to expand their operations to five, due to high check-in demand. Shelters are still open on Sunday, Dec. 25. For more information about the shelters, callers can contact the hotline at (512) – 305 – 4233.
Missing Texas A&M student found dead in Austin Saturday
Austin-Travis County EMS confirmed a body was found in the 5400 block of N. Capital of Texas Highway, just north of the Pennybacker Bridge, around noon Saturday.
CBS Austin
Microwave malfunction starts kitchen fire in Cedar Park home
CEDAR PARK, Texas — A kitchen fire that broke out at a Cedar Park house on Christmas Eve displaced four people. The Austin Fire Department responded to the fire in the 11500 block of Running Brush Lane at around 12:01 p.m. AFD said the fire was knocked down and crews were working on overhaul and smoke removal.
CBS Austin
Austin Fire, ATCEMS respond to combined 1,205 calls on Friday
AUSTIN, Texas — Austin-Travis County EMS and Austin Fire crews responded to an overall 1,205 incidents across Central Texas in the 24-hour period on Friday. ATCEMS said personnel responded to 382 9-1-1 calls. Of those incidents, 41 were environmentally related. Two calls were for carbon monoxide exposures. The ATCEMS...
Heads Up Texas Liquor Stores Will Be Closed for 61 Hours Straight
It's the Most Wonderful Time of the Year and the Booziest Time of the Year. At least for me and my family. We love getting together and eating and drinking until our hearts are content. In some cases, we go overboard and drink way too much and eat way too much to the point where we all look at each other like "we overdid it". One thing my family never runs out of is liquor. My brothers are the kings of staying stocked up and they make sure we never run out of the necessities for festivities.
CBS Austin
Community steps up after thousands of dollars' worth of gifts stolen from nonprofit
MT AIRY, Ohio (WKRC) — Communities in Indiana, Kentucky and Ohio surrounding Cincinnati stepped up to help after a local nonprofit had hundreds of dollars' worth of Christmas gifts stolen. Little Brothers Friends of the Elderly works to serve seniors who don’t have family members of loved ones to...
CBS Austin
Travis County offers free Christmas Tree recycling for residents
TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas — You can give your Christmas Tree another life!. Starting Dec. 26 until Jan. 10, Travis County is providing free Christmas Tree recycling drop-off locations for residents. "For the past several years Travis County has taken the initiative to provide recycling services for those who wish...
newsnationnow.com
Father of missing Texas student says case has had missteps
(NewsNation) — Dec. 13 marked the two-year anniversary of Texas State University student Jason Landry’s car being found crashed on a rural road near Luling, Texas, and Landry being reported missing. To this day, Landry’s case remains puzzling. His car was found abandoned on a rural road crashed...
CBS Austin
Eagle season drives Lake Buchanan winter tourism
(LAKE BUCHANAN - TEXAS) It may be cold right now, but once the weather warms up, winter is a great time to take a nature cruise. That's because it's eagle season, and a Hill Country lake is a destination for bald eagles year after year. They're called Vanishing Texas River...
texasstandard.org
How a barbecue joint in Jarrell is keeping John Mueller’s legacy alive
In Texas, a place where barbecue is the stuff of legend, John Mueller was legendary. Joints bearing his name were long considered the best in the state. In the industry, Mueller was as respected a pitmaster as he was known to be “mercurial, infuriating, hilarious and generous,” wrote Texas Monthly barbecue editor Daniel Vaughn when Mueller passed away last December after a long illness.
CBS Austin
One person seriously injured in Southeast Austin after auto-motorcycle crash
AUSTIN, Texas — One person was transported by STAR flight to the hospital with critical, life-threatening injuries after a crash involving a motorcycle and vehicle in Southeast Austin Monday afternoon. Austin-Travis County EMS and Travis County Sheriff responded to the scene around 4:42 p.m. near the intersection of Northbound...
CBS Austin
Local travelers warned to guard against COVID-19 spread
AUSTIN, Texas — Local health officials are warning holiday travelers to keep their guard up against COVID-19. Vaccinations now often result in milder cases of the illness, but anyone with COVID-19 could still transmit it to the people around them. We're not testing for covid like we used to....
San Angelo LIVE!
Gov. Abbott Pardons 2 Women Over the Holidays
AUSTIN – Governor Greg Abbott last week granted pardons and restoration of civil rights to the following two Texans recommended by the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles:. Antionette La'Quitta Oliver, 32, for assault by contact in 2015 (Collin County). Oliver was sentenced to pay a $269 fine. Samantha...
CBS Austin
Authorities recover body of missing person near Pennybacker Bridge
AUSTIN, Texas — The body of a missing person was recovered on Christmas Eve in West Austin near the Pennybacker Bridge, authorities said. The Austin Police Department, Austin-Travis County EMS, and Austin Fire crews responded to a call of a deceased body discovered in the 5400 block of North Capital of Texas Highway at around 12:20 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 24.
