Feral hogs causing headaches for some people living in northeast Austin
AUSTIN (KXAN) — There’s something destroying parks and yards in northeast Austin, and neighbors said it is not the first time they have had to deal with the issue. “There is that area over there that is torn up and this over here,” said Grace Howell, who lives near Walnut Creek in northeast Austin. Feral […]
Central Texans speak up after a weekend with no water and no explanation
AUSTIN, Texas — Central Texans are sharing their stories of water woes over Christmas weekend. Last week, KVUE shared tenant rights and violations and heard from many viewers who had their water turned off with no explanation. Sophia Martinez's son, daughters and grandchild came from different states and cities...
Trying to make anti-DWI messages stick
Every year, DWIs keep Texans from making it home to their families for the holidays.
Bass spread out in Central Texas lakes
Anglers and fishing guides are getting plenty of bites on various lakes in the central portion of the state while targeting bass. With the weather constantly changing from warm to cold, the fish do not seem to be holding to any specific patterns or areas. Folks who have been willing to cover water and employ a variety of techniques have been able to hook up consistently.
City of Austin activates cold weather shelters for Monday night
AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Emergency Management says Cold Weather Shelters are open again today, December 26, for people experiencing homelessness. People needing shelter must register at One Texas Center located at 505 Barton Springs Road. Registration is from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Austin Emergency management reminds people...
▶️ VIDEO: Huge icicles form inside car wash during winter storm
Icicles were spotted hanging inside a carwash in Texas on Christmas Eve after winter storms battered much of the United States, leaving over more than 1 million homes and businesses without power in the eastern half of the country. The footage was recorded at an HEB carwash in Lakeway.
ATX Cold Weather Shelters add another location, due to high demand
AUSTIN, Texas — On Saturday, Dec. 24, local Cold Weather Shelters had over 400 guests check in before seven in the evening. After doors closed at night, there were a total of 459 guests check in without counting the amount of their daytime guests check-in. The shelters prepared four sites in advance and then had to expand their operations to five, due to high check-in demand. Shelters are still open on Sunday, Dec. 25. For more information about the shelters, callers can contact the hotline at (512) – 305 – 4233.
APD: Body found in Lady Bird Lake on Christmas
The Austin Police Department said it recovered a body from Lady Bird Lake near the pedestrian bridge that runs alongside South Lamar Sunday evening.
Why cedar didn’t spike Friday, but will soon
Typically after a December or January cold front, mountain cedar pollen jumps up and bothers many allergy sufferers here in Central Texas.
Pet of the Week: Pooch Tina from Austin Pets Alive!
Our Pet of the Week is Pooch Tina, who came out of the Parvo ICU at APA! She's healthy now with the sweetest personality and she's ready for a home. Pooch Tina is 2 months old, 5 pounds, a APA! thinks she's a Shepherd/lab mix.
Travis County offers free Christmas Tree recycling for residents
TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas — You can give your Christmas Tree another life!. Starting Dec. 26 until Jan. 10, Travis County is providing free Christmas Tree recycling drop-off locations for residents. "For the past several years Travis County has taken the initiative to provide recycling services for those who wish...
Tamale trouble? How inflation, staffing is impacting a holiday tradition
Is there trouble this Tamale season? Not quite. But there may be a greater demand with less hands on deck to get them made.
Some H-E-B customers experience long lines from card machine issues
The holiday season means long lines as grocery shoppers try to snag last minute items. But some HEB customers were left waiting longer than usual.
Many residents across Central Texas without heat following gas service stoppage after hard freeze
AUSTIN, Texas — Residents across Central Texas are reporting that they have no gas service early Friday morning. After the temperatures across the area dropped below freezing overnight, multiple residents across Central Texas have reported to KVUE that their energy provider ATMOS Energy has stopped service and currently do not have any heating in their homes.
What are the most common holiday-time fires and injuries?
Firefighters and medics are always at the ready. But they spoke with KXAN about some specific fires and injuries that are more common this time of year.
Three Texas cities rank among the happiest in the US, study finds
(NEXSTAR) – Happiness doesn’t grow on trees, but it may be a little easier to come by in parts of Texas, a new study has found. Reviewing federal and local government data across 13 metrics based on personal finances, well-being, and quality of life, SmartAsset ranked nearly 165 of the nation’s largest cities to find where Americans are happiest.
More than 160 flights canceled, dozens more delayed at Austin airport
AUSTIN, Texas - Thousands of people stood in line at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS) Monday, Dec. 26 trying to book another flight after Southwest Airlines canceled 75 percent of its flights. More than 160 flights have been canceled and dozens more are delayed on the day after Christmas due to...
Some Central Texas residents are without heat during freeze
CEDAR PARK, Texas — Some Central Texans are trying to make it through the freeze Friday with no heat. "I have company upstairs and warned them it’s going to be cold," said Cedar Park resident Maria Martin. Martin said she is dealing with no heat. "The heater is...
Microwave malfunction starts kitchen fire in Cedar Park home
CEDAR PARK, Texas — A kitchen fire that broke out at a Cedar Park house on Christmas Eve displaced four people. The Austin Fire Department responded to the fire in the 11500 block of Running Brush Lane at around 12:01 p.m. AFD said the fire was knocked down and crews were working on overhaul and smoke removal.
Frozen or broken pipes? Here’s what to do
In freezing cold conditions like Central Texans are experiencing this week, there's a risk of water pipes in homes freezing. And if that happens, there's a risk of them bursting.
