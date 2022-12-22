ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

KXAN

Feral hogs causing headaches for some people living in northeast Austin

AUSTIN (KXAN) — There’s something destroying parks and yards in northeast Austin, and neighbors said it is not the first time they have had to deal with the issue. “There is that area over there that is torn up and this over here,” said Grace Howell, who lives near Walnut Creek in northeast Austin. Feral […]
AUSTIN, TX
lsonews.com

Bass spread out in Central Texas lakes

Anglers and fishing guides are getting plenty of bites on various lakes in the central portion of the state while targeting bass. With the weather constantly changing from warm to cold, the fish do not seem to be holding to any specific patterns or areas. Folks who have been willing to cover water and employ a variety of techniques have been able to hook up consistently.
TEXAS STATE
CBS Austin

City of Austin activates cold weather shelters for Monday night

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Emergency Management says Cold Weather Shelters are open again today, December 26, for people experiencing homelessness. People needing shelter must register at One Texas Center located at 505 Barton Springs Road. Registration is from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Austin Emergency management reminds people...
AUSTIN, TX
centraloregondaily.com

▶️ VIDEO: Huge icicles form inside car wash during winter storm

Icicles were spotted hanging inside a carwash in Texas on Christmas Eve after winter storms battered much of the United States, leaving over more than 1 million homes and businesses without power in the eastern half of the country. The footage was recorded at an HEB carwash in Lakeway.
LAKEWAY, TX
CBS Austin

ATX Cold Weather Shelters add another location, due to high demand

AUSTIN, Texas — On Saturday, Dec. 24, local Cold Weather Shelters had over 400 guests check in before seven in the evening. After doors closed at night, there were a total of 459 guests check in without counting the amount of their daytime guests check-in. The shelters prepared four sites in advance and then had to expand their operations to five, due to high check-in demand. Shelters are still open on Sunday, Dec. 25. For more information about the shelters, callers can contact the hotline at (512) – 305 – 4233.
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Pet of the Week: Pooch Tina from Austin Pets Alive!

Our Pet of the Week is Pooch Tina, who came out of the Parvo ICU at APA! She's healthy now with the sweetest personality and she's ready for a home. Pooch Tina is 2 months old, 5 pounds, a APA! thinks she's a Shepherd/lab mix.
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Travis County offers free Christmas Tree recycling for residents

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas — You can give your Christmas Tree another life!. Starting Dec. 26 until Jan. 10, Travis County is providing free Christmas Tree recycling drop-off locations for residents. "For the past several years Travis County has taken the initiative to provide recycling services for those who wish...
TRAVIS COUNTY, TX
KXAN

Three Texas cities rank among the happiest in the US, study finds

(NEXSTAR) – Happiness doesn’t grow on trees, but it may be a little easier to come by in parts of Texas, a new study has found. Reviewing federal and local government data across 13 metrics based on personal finances, well-being, and quality of life, SmartAsset ranked nearly 165 of the nation’s largest cities to find where Americans are happiest.
TEXAS STATE
fox7austin.com

More than 160 flights canceled, dozens more delayed at Austin airport

AUSTIN, Texas - Thousands of people stood in line at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport (AUS) Monday, Dec. 26 trying to book another flight after Southwest Airlines canceled 75 percent of its flights. More than 160 flights have been canceled and dozens more are delayed on the day after Christmas due to...
AUSTIN, TX
CBS Austin

Microwave malfunction starts kitchen fire in Cedar Park home

CEDAR PARK, Texas — A kitchen fire that broke out at a Cedar Park house on Christmas Eve displaced four people. The Austin Fire Department responded to the fire in the 11500 block of Running Brush Lane at around 12:01 p.m. AFD said the fire was knocked down and crews were working on overhaul and smoke removal.
CEDAR PARK, TX

