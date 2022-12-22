AUSTIN, Texas — On Saturday, Dec. 24, local Cold Weather Shelters had over 400 guests check in before seven in the evening. After doors closed at night, there were a total of 459 guests check in without counting the amount of their daytime guests check-in. The shelters prepared four sites in advance and then had to expand their operations to five, due to high check-in demand. Shelters are still open on Sunday, Dec. 25. For more information about the shelters, callers can contact the hotline at (512) – 305 – 4233.

AUSTIN, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO