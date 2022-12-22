Read full article on original website
BPD: Woman fired gun inside Burlington bar
Burlington, VT – Burlington Police are trying to identify a woman accused of shooting a gun inside a Burlington bar early Monday. Police say it happened at Esox on Main Street around 12:30 a.m. Police say they got a call from the bar owner about an hour later reporting the shooting and that the bullet […]
WCAX
Search underway for man suspected in South Burlington stabbing
SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Police in South Burlington are searching for a man who they say stabbed a woman early Monday morning. It happened at an apartment building on Lime Kiln Road at about 1:15 a.m. Police say the responding officer found a woman suffering from several stab wounds...
suncommunitynews.com
Arson suspect arrested
CHAMPLAIN | A 56-year-old Champlain man has been arrested and charged with arson related to an Oct. 13 house fire. On Oct. 13, State Police troopers were called to a residence on Route 9 in the Town of Champlain to investigate a fire suspected to be arson. An investigation involving...
Authorities investigate prison assault that left one person hospitalized in critical condition
The assault victim is being treated at the University of Vermont Medical Center, according to the corrections department. Read the story on VTDigger here: Authorities investigate prison assault that left one person hospitalized in critical condition.
suncommunitynews.com
Bench warrant arrest leads to massive drug bust
BLOOMINGDALE | Authorities said the routine execution of a warrant led to a massive seizure of heroin, meth and fentanyl and multiple arrests. On Dec. 30, New York State Police troopers were attempting to locate Jamie E. Bombard on an active bench warrant when they visited the 24-year-old’s last known address and saw a gray Honda Civic leaving the area full of passengers.
Traffic stop leads to seizure of 2,000 bags of heroin, fentanyl
Four individuals were arrested on Tuesday after a traffic stop lead to the seizure of over 2,000 bags of heroin, fentanyl, and crystal methamphetamine. Jamie Bombard, 24, of Bloomingdale, Kyle Simpson, 38, Eric Ryan, 52, and Lauren Harvey, 37, each of Saranac Lake, face a number of charges.
Three people charged with manslaughter after investigation into newborn's death
Sullivan County, Pa. — Three people were arrested Monday on charges relating to the death of a newborn baby in January of this year. Amy and Drew Hoenigke of Mildred, Pa., and Brigette Meckes of North Lawrence, NY, were charged with manslaughter and related offenses. “These individuals neglected their responsibilities to care for an innocent child,” said Attorney General Josh Shapiro. ...
newportdispatch.com
Driver hits utility pole in Swanton
SWANTON — A 62-year-old man was involved in a crash in Swanton yesterday. The single-vehicle crash took place at around 1:00 p.m. According to the report, Steven Many, of Swanton, struck a utility pole on the side of Route 207 while traveling north. Police say that an unknown gold,...
mynbc5.com
Northern New York man dies in snowmobile accident
LOUISVILLE, N.Y. — New York State Police say 31-year-old Aaron Love was killed early Thursday morning when the snowmobile he was driving hit a downed tree. Police got the call around 3:12 a.m. for a report of a snowmobile crash with injuries on a snowmobile trail off Wallace Road in the town of Louisville. Their preliminary investigation determined Love, of Norfolk, was traveling west on the snowmobile trail off Wallace Road when he struck a fallen tree and was ejected from the snowmobile.
wwnytv.com
Norfolk man killed in snowmobile crash
TOWN OF LOUISVILLE, New York (WWNY) - A 31-year-old St. Lawrence County man died early Thursday morning after his snowmobile struck a fallen tree. State police said Aaron Love of Norfolk was traveling on the snowmobile trail off Wallace Road in the town of Louisville at around 3 a.m. According...
newportdispatch.com
Two-vehicle crash on I-89 in South Burlington
SOUTH BURLINGTON — Police responded to a two-vehicle crash in South Burlington yesterday. The crash took place on I-89 north at around 3:50 p.m. According to the report, Douglas Brassard, 53, of Colchester, was traveling in the passing lane when traffic began to slow, causing him to stop. A...
newportdispatch.com
Two-vehicle crash in South Hero
SOUTH HERO — Police responded to a two-vehicle crash in South Hero yesterday. The crash took place on West Shore Road at around 7:40 p.m. According to the report, Matthew Handy, 37, of South Hero, was traveling north on West Shore Road at a high rate of speed and crossed over the centerline.
northcountrynow.com
Car fire in downtown Massena
Massena Police and Fire responded to a vehicle fire on East Orvis Street in downtown Massena today. Upon arrival, the vehicle was engulfed in flames and billowing black smoke. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. (Photo courtesy of Tom Brumber, Massena)
Pair arrested following multiple shoplifting incidents
State police arrested James Galarneau, 45 of Albany and Megan M. Laprade, 43 of Massena on December 12. The pair were allegedly involved in multiple shoplifting incidents.
WCAX
Storm strikes Vermont: Be prepared to go days without power, state leaders warn
HUNTINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - State leaders are warning Vermonters about what they consider the most dangerous stage of this unusual winter storm. Thousands are without power, and leaders warn that for some, it could last for days. Heavy wind gusts blew over trees and knocked down power lines Friday morning....
Application to demolish Winooski church faces opposition
The parish that owns St. Stephen Catholic Church wants city permission to demolish the closed church. One Winooski resident said she is gathering signatures to try to block the demolition. Read the story on VTDigger here: Application to demolish Winooski church faces opposition.
This Place in History: Fort Montgomery
The northern end of Lake Champlain was fortified twice in the early 1800s to guard against attacks from British Canada.
What’s needed to redevelop Adirondack prisons? Commission weighs in
Moriah Shock seen as potential renewable energy facility. The New York Prison Redevelopment Commission released its analysis and recommendations for two closed Adirondack Park prisons and 10 others across the state on Thursday, along with a commitment to keep the lights on at the former Moriah Shock Incarceration Facility in Essex County.
northcountrynow.com
Elf on a shelf spotted in Massena
Jefferson Elementary School in Massena has its very own “Elf on a Shelf.” Somehow the elf (principal Dunae Richards) found his way into the display case overnight. Photo Submitted by Denice Votra.
