Malone, NY

MyChamplainValley.com

BPD: Woman fired gun inside Burlington bar

Burlington, VT – Burlington Police are trying to identify a woman accused of shooting a gun inside a Burlington bar early Monday. Police say it happened at Esox on Main Street around 12:30 a.m. Police say they got a call from the bar owner about an hour later reporting the shooting and that the bullet […]
BURLINGTON, VT
suncommunitynews.com

Arson suspect arrested

CHAMPLAIN | A 56-year-old Champlain man has been arrested and charged with arson related to an Oct. 13 house fire. On Oct. 13, State Police troopers were called to a residence on Route 9 in the Town of Champlain to investigate a fire suspected to be arson. An investigation involving...
CHAMPLAIN, NY
suncommunitynews.com

Bench warrant arrest leads to massive drug bust

BLOOMINGDALE | Authorities said the routine execution of a warrant led to a massive seizure of heroin, meth and fentanyl and multiple arrests. On Dec. 30, New York State Police troopers were attempting to locate Jamie E. Bombard on an active bench warrant when they visited the 24-year-old’s last known address and saw a gray Honda Civic leaving the area full of passengers.
BLOOMINGDALE, NY
NorthcentralPA.com

Three people charged with manslaughter after investigation into newborn's death

Sullivan County, Pa. — Three people were arrested Monday on charges relating to the death of a newborn baby in January of this year. Amy and Drew Hoenigke of Mildred, Pa., and Brigette Meckes of North Lawrence, NY, were charged with manslaughter and related offenses. “These individuals neglected their responsibilities to care for an innocent child,” said Attorney General Josh Shapiro. ...
SULLIVAN COUNTY, PA
newportdispatch.com

Driver hits utility pole in Swanton

SWANTON — A 62-year-old man was involved in a crash in Swanton yesterday. The single-vehicle crash took place at around 1:00 p.m. According to the report, Steven Many, of Swanton, struck a utility pole on the side of Route 207 while traveling north. Police say that an unknown gold,...
SWANTON, VT
mynbc5.com

Northern New York man dies in snowmobile accident

LOUISVILLE, N.Y. — New York State Police say 31-year-old Aaron Love was killed early Thursday morning when the snowmobile he was driving hit a downed tree. Police got the call around 3:12 a.m. for a report of a snowmobile crash with injuries on a snowmobile trail off Wallace Road in the town of Louisville. Their preliminary investigation determined Love, of Norfolk, was traveling west on the snowmobile trail off Wallace Road when he struck a fallen tree and was ejected from the snowmobile.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wwnytv.com

newportdispatch.com

Two-vehicle crash on I-89 in South Burlington

SOUTH BURLINGTON — Police responded to a two-vehicle crash in South Burlington yesterday. The crash took place on I-89 north at around 3:50 p.m. According to the report, Douglas Brassard, 53, of Colchester, was traveling in the passing lane when traffic began to slow, causing him to stop. A...
SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT
newportdispatch.com

Two-vehicle crash in South Hero

SOUTH HERO — Police responded to a two-vehicle crash in South Hero yesterday. The crash took place on West Shore Road at around 7:40 p.m. According to the report, Matthew Handy, 37, of South Hero, was traveling north on West Shore Road at a high rate of speed and crossed over the centerline.
SOUTH HERO, VT
northcountrynow.com

Car fire in downtown Massena

Massena Police and Fire responded to a vehicle fire on East Orvis Street in downtown Massena today. Upon arrival, the vehicle was engulfed in flames and billowing black smoke. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. (Photo courtesy of Tom Brumber, Massena)
MASSENA, NY
northcountrynow.com

Elf on a shelf spotted in Massena

Jefferson Elementary School in Massena has its very own “Elf on a Shelf.” Somehow the elf (principal Dunae Richards) found his way into the display case overnight. Photo Submitted by Denice Votra.
MASSENA, NY

