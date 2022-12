The Nets withstood a sensational 46-point performance by Darius Garland, who single-handedly rallied the Cavaliers back in the fourth quarter, to beat the Cavs, 125-117, on Dec. 26 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant scored 32 points apiece and the Nets extended their longest winning streak since...

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 4 HOURS AGO