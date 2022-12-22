ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Summit County, OH

cleveland19.com

Body found in Lake Erie, officials say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police officials confirmed a body was found Thursday afternoon in Lake Erie. Officials confirmed to 19 News the body was found at around 1:30 p.m. on Dec. 29 in the 8700 block of Lakeshore Boulevard. Cleveland Fire Department officials and Cleveland Metroparks officials were called...
CLEVELAND, OH
cleveland19.com

76-year-old man dies in Hudson house fire

HUDSON, Ohio (WOIO) - A 76-year-old man died Tuesday from injuries suffered in a house fire. The fire began around 10:15 p.m. at a home in the 5700 block of Hudson Dr. When Hudson firefighters arrived on the scene, they learned the victim was still inside. Firefighters extricated him from...
HUDSON, OH
WKYC

Cleveland firefighters battle apartment fire on East side

CLEVELAND — Cleveland firefighters responded to an apartment fire on the city's East side. According to a tweet from the Cleveland Fire Department, crews responded at around 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday to a fire in the 3500 block of East 149th Street. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent...
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

House in Akron's Highland Square partially collapses after catching fire

AKRON, Ohio — Authorities are investigating following a house fire in Akron Monday morning that led to a partial collapse of the structure. Akron Fire Lt. Tim Morrison says firefighters were called to the 100 block of Edgerton Road around 10:30 a.m. and found smoke and flames coming out of three sides of the building. The homeowner was injured and taken to a local hospital, but walked out to the front porch on his own.
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

4 Akron residents homeless after 2 separate fires

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron firefighters fought two fires Wednesday which left a total of four residents homeless. The first fire started around 7:30 a.m. in the 1200 block of Collinwood Ave. When firefighters arrived, they found heavy fire coming from a second story bedroom. Firefighters had the fire under...
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

Erie County park damaged by vandalism, no arrests

ERIE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Perkins Township officials are asking for help in locating the people who vandalized a local park. According to officials, the damage happened around 2 a.m. on Dec. 28 at Strickfaden Park. Many of the holiday displays were damaged. If you have any information please call...
ERIE COUNTY, OH
cleveland19.com

86-year-old man carjacked at Akron gas station

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A 86-year-old man was carjacked while getting gas, according to Akron police. Police said around 1:45 p.m. Wednesday, the man was getting gas in the 800 block of West Exchange Street when he was approached by an unknown man. The suspect, described as wearing a dark...
AKRON, OH
cleveland19.com

Akron medic dragged while trying to help man passed out behind wheel

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - An Akron medic was dragged after attempting to assist a person passed out behind the wheel, according to police. According to police, on Dec. 21 the suspect passed out behind the wheel of his 2011 dark blue/black Mercedes E350 4matic at an intersection. When the medic...
AKRON, OH
whbc.com

Deadly Monday Fire in Perry

PERRY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A man believed to be around 60 years of age is dead in a house fire in Perry Township from Monday. The Perry Township Fire Department says there was initially a lot of flame and smoke in the midday fire. They...
PERRY, OH

