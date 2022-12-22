Read full article on original website
AJ Archer
4d ago
stop voting blue. this mess is destroying the state.
cpr.org
Delayed food benefits in Mesa County part of a spike in demand across Colorado
Hilltop Family Resource Center in Grand Junction helps people apply for federal food benefits known as SNAP, as well as other public assistance. Recently, Christie Higgins at Hilltop says about half the calls they get are from people who have applied for SNAP, wondering why they haven’t gotten the help they need.
cpr.org
A new law prohibiting the sale of non-cage-free eggs in Colorado will go into effect in January
Eggs that aren’t laid in a cage-free facility will soon begin disappearing from Colorado grocery store shelves, thanks to a law passed in 2020 that takes effect in 2023. HB20-1343 requires businesses to stop selling eggs produced by hens in cramped spaces. Instead, farmers must ensure each chicken has one square foot of floor space by 2025.
southarkansassun.com
$1,500 worth of direct payment to benefit Coloradans staring 31st of January
By the end of January, Colorado taxpayers will get a direct payment of up to $1,500 due to Colorado’s Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights. Every state resident who filed their taxes by June 30 will get a Colorado Cash Back or Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights (TABOR) refund check in the amount of $750 for single filers and $1,500 for joint filers according to an article published by Schilke (2022).
cpr.org
For Jimmy Day II, Colorado’s 2023 teacher of the year, music education goes beyond learning an instrument
For Colorado’s 2023 teacher of the year, music education goes far beyond just playing an instrument. Jimmy Day II, music teacher and band director at East Middle School in Aurora, says his approach to directing band involves discipline — including structure around how his 6th, 7th and 8th grade students come into the classroom and get settled for class.
Comfort Dental to offer free care to community members on Dec. 23
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Comfort Dental is offering free care to community members on Friday, Dec. 23, the company announced Thursday. The company said it's part of the annual Comfort Dental Care Day. Only 130 Comfort Dental offices in 10 states will be offering free care to the community, including offices in Colorado, the The post Comfort Dental to offer free care to community members on Dec. 23 appeared first on KRDO.
This Colorado Gas Station Off Of I-25 Has Gas Under $2
As gas prices continue to fall all over the country, the gas wars continue at this I-25 exit in Colorado and you can now get fuel for under $2 a gallon. No, that's not a typo. Time to fill 'er up. Cheapest Gas In Colorado. Earlier this year, not just...
