By the end of January, Colorado taxpayers will get a direct payment of up to $1,500 due to Colorado’s Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights. Every state resident who filed their taxes by June 30 will get a Colorado Cash Back or Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights (TABOR) refund check in the amount of $750 for single filers and $1,500 for joint filers according to an article published by Schilke (2022).

COLORADO STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO